Zachary, LA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Suspect arrested in connection with Gonzales carjacking, records show

An 18-year-old man suspected of participation in a Gonzales carjacking Oct. 26 at Bayou Terrace Shopping Center has been arrested, according to Ascension Parish Jail records. Charges listed included: carjacking; recruitment of juveniles, principal to carjacking, fugitive other Louisiana jurisdiction, and criminal conspiracy. On Oct. 26, Gonzales Middle School reportedly...
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

Victim of road rage shooting dies from injuries weeks later; shooter's charges upgraded to murder

BATON ROUGE – A man arrested for attempted murder in November after he shot a man who was called to help with a crash scene has had his charges upgraded to murder. Darrel Jupiter, 46, was arrested Nov. 17 after he allegedly shot at Curtis Trosclair, 31, who was called to help with a crash. A witness told WBRZ he heard between five and eight shots after a car crash on North Boulevard and North Leo Street.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Baker PD search for person of interest accused of attempted burglary

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baker Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest they believe could be connected to a burglary investigation. According to police, the individual is accused of attempted burglary of a vehicle on Debra Drive, off of Main...
BAKER, LA
wbrz.com

Police investigating shooting on Winbourne Ave. early Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning on Winbourne Avenue. Watch live newscasts here. Officials confirmed the shooting happened on Winbourne Avenue near North Foster Drive, and that one victim has reportedly life-threatening injuries. Further details are limited at this time. This is a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

BPRD investigating shooting on Winbourne Avenue

Matt Williams delivers your Thursday morning headlines. Loved ones celebrate the life 28-year-old Da’Ja Davis with balloon release. You can hear those that gathered shout out “We love you Da’Ja,” as the balloons are released into the night sky. Hockey returns to Baton Rouge!. Updated: 6...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Arrest made after stabbing at gas station on Airline Hwy.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported stabbing on Tuesday night. The stabbing took place around 6 p.m. at the Shell gas station located at 12541 Airline Hwy. Deputies determined that a 27-year-old man was stabbed and subsequently taken...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Police in Ascension Parish looking for alleged tool thief

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Gonzales Police Department is looking for a suspect in two thefts. Do you recognize the person in the attached photo?. CGPD said, “The individual pictured is wanted in regards to a theft of tools from a residence and a person of interest in a second residential theft of tools.”
GONZALES, LA

