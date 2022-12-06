ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hbsdealer.com

Ranking sustainable and responsible industry leaders

More and more companies are issuing ESG (environment, social and corporate governance) strategies and reports that are focused on "corporate responsibility." This translates into corporations putting their best foot forward when it comes to environmental issues, giving back to communities, and fair hiring and promotion practices. Essentially, a larger group...
hbsdealer.com

Kohler adds chief brand officer

Kohler Co. has appointed Samie Barr as chief brand officer. The role was created, said the firm, to fuel strategic acceleration and further elevate the Kohler brand globally across a diverse set of dynamic businesses. “Samie is an inspirational, high-performing leader who will help us continue to further enhance the...
WISCONSIN STATE
hbsdealer.com

Deere, LEAP coalition help black farmers

John Deere and the LEAP Coalition announced a new partnership with the Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation (CHPP), further strengthening its commitment to eliminate heirs’ property barriers and advance the lives and livelihoods of black farmers. “Heirs’ property remains a major hurdle, precluding access to vital resources needed...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

