Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
Vikings WR4 Has Bold Prediction for Lions
It’s not quite a must-win situation for the Minnesota Vikings, but the team’s punt returner and WR4 has a bold prediction. The Vikings can win the NFC North on Sunday, needing either one win or one Detroit Lions loss sometime between now and the end of the season to secure the division crown. Incidentally, the Vikings play those very Lions this weekend.
MLive.com
Jeff Okudah among 3 Lions players knocked out by illness
ALLEN PARK -- There’s something going around the Lions locker room. No, not playoff fever. Cornerback Jeff Okudah, receiver Kalif Raymond and quarterback Nate Sudfeld all showed up on the injury report because of illnesses that knocked them out of Wednesday’s practice. Left tackle Taylor Decker (elbow), linebacker Derrick Barnes (knee), safety DeShon Elliott (ankle) and center Frank Ragnow (foot) also did not practice, while running back D’Andre Swift (ankle) and guard Evan Brown (ankle) were limited.
NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies
The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
8 Detroit Lions starters who could leave following 2022 season
We are currently heading into Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, and our Detroit Lions are sitting at 5-7, which places them in second place in the NFC North. After starting off their campaign with a 1-6 record, the Lions have now won four of their last five games to get back in the NFC wild-card race. That being said, you can bet the Lions’ roster in 2023 will look different than it did heading into the 2022 season. In fact, there are eight current starters (including kickers) who are set to hit free agency if they do not re-sign with the Lions.
Dan Campbell explains plan for Jameson Williams vs. Vikings
What did Dan Campbell say about Jameson Williams?Will Jameson Williams play gunner for the Detroit Lions moving forward?. On Saturday, news broke that the Detroit Lions were activating rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams for their matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. When that news broke, fans and media members were extremely excited to finally get to see Williams play in an NFL game. Though he did play in the game, he only played a handful of snaps, and he did not have a single target. According to Lions head coach Dan Campbell, the plan for Williams could look different this week against the Minnesota Vikings.
Michigan Picks Up Veteran Offensive Lineman From Transfer Portal
The current Michigan offensive line is full of future NFL talent, some of which who will likely enter this year's NFL Draft once the season comes to an end. Though there are already guys on the roster who are ready and willing to step up and fill those upcoming vacancies, it's crucial that head coach Jim Harbaugh and Co. utilize the transfer portal to secure as much top talent and experience as they possibly can.
The Ringer
Week 14 NFL Power Rankings: Here Come the Bengals
Injuries are the worst part of football, and they’re impacting multiple teams in The Ringer’s latest NFL power rankings. The San Francisco 49ers, despite a convincing win over the high-flying Miami Dolphins on Sunday, drop to no. 9 after starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury. The Baltimore Ravens aren’t tumbling yet, but their grip on the AFC North and their spot in our top 10 is in jeopardy as Lamar Jackson is expected to miss some time with a knee injury. Two of the best teams in the NFL suffering quarterback injuries late in the season will have a significant impact on the playoff seeding and ultimately who wins the Super Bowl.
Breaking: Michigan Basketball Player Is Out For The Season
Michigan basketball suffered a major personnel blow in Sunday afternoon's loss to Kentucky in London. Point guard Jaelin Llewellyn, who transferred to UM from Princeton in the offseason, tore the ACL in his left knee against the Wildcats. As a result, he'll miss the rest of the 2022-23 season. Llewellyn...
Detroit Tigers sign RHP Brenan Hanifee
The 2022 Major League Baseball season is a wrap, and, once again, the Houston Astros are your World Series Champions. That being said, it is going to be a very important off-season for our Detroit Tigers. During what was a disastrous 2022 season, Tigers owner Chris Ilitch mercifully decided to fire Al Avila, and the team has since hired Scott Harris as their new president of baseball operations. According to reports, the Tigers have signed RHP Brenan Hanifee.
10 players included on Detroit Lions’ initial injury report for Week 14
Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Detroit Lions will look to move to 6-7 on the season when they host the first-place Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Ford Field. For the first half of the season or so, the Lions were dealing with a plethora of key injuries, but as the season has gone on, the team has gotten healthier and healthier. Just moments ago, the Lions released their initial injury report for their Week 14 matchup against the Vikings.
Titans look to snap 2-game skid, extend streak over Jaguars
JACKSONVILLE (4-8) at TENNESSEE (7-5) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Titans by 3 1/2. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Jaguars 4-8, Titans 8-4.
Will the Detroit Pistons really be in the running for Victor Wembanyama?
The Detroit Pistons are currently 7-20, which is the 3rd-worst record in the NBA. If the season were to end now, they would have maximum 14 percent odds for the number one pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and the chance to draft generational prospect Victor Wembanyama. It’s what all...
12 head coach candidates Saints should consider in 2023
They haven’t done anything to suggest change is coming, but it almost feels inevitable that the New Orleans Saints will have to dismiss Dennis Allen. He inherited a 9-win team and turned it into one of the least-aggressive and poorly-coached squads around the league, prone to more procedural fouls and pre-snap penalties than many of their peers. Whether the Saints want to admit it or not, this story ends with showing him the door. If they’re smart they’ll cut their losses sooner rather than later.
Western Michigan targeting Lance Taylor as next head coach
Western Michigan has targeted Louisville offensive coordinator Lance Taylor to be the school's next head coach, sources told Pete Thamel.
Justyn-Henry Malloy: Getting to know the newest Detroit Tigers’ prospect
Who is Justyn-Henry Malloy?Justyn-Henry Malloy inside the numbers:What are the Detroit Tigers saying about Justyn-Henry Malloy:. There’s a new face in town, his name: Justyn-Henry Malloy. The Detroit Tigers acquired Malloy in a deal that sent Joe Jimenez to the Atlanta Braves. Malloy is a position player, something the Tigers system has been bereft of for a long time. Now, the direction seems clear under the new President of Baseball Operations, Scott Harris. They have a profile they’re looking for when it comes to the offensive side of the ball and Malloy seems to fit the bill.
Fan Friday: Answering your questions about the Jaguars ahead of Week 14 at Titans
The Jaguars have had a couple of days to flush the "embarrassing" 40-14 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 13 away. Up next, the team travels to Nashville to face off against the division-rival Tennessee Titans. Jacksonville hasn't defeated the Titans on the road since Nov. 10, 2013. Before...
Yardbarker
Insider shoots down Tom Brady return to Patriots 'ever happening'
New England Patriots fans may want to stop dreaming about Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady returning to his first NFL home. "I just can’t see that ever happening," insider Seth Wickersham of ESPN said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio, according to Khari Thompson of Audacy. "I think Brady and coach [Bill] Belichick are on good terms, but I just cannot see him returning to New England to play."
Yardbarker
Fantasy Football: Goal-Line Guide Week 14
As we approach the fantasy football playoffs, Goal-Line Guide Week 14 is an even more important tool to help predict touchdown production. This week, the four biggest differences in a team’s Goal-Line Grades all favor the ground game. Here are those four teams. Pittsburgh Steelers. Rushing Goal-Line Grade: 80.25.
hubpages.com
My 2022 NFL Power Index Week 13
Rich has a Bachelor's degree in journalism from Penn State. WE ARE!!!. With every team having played at least a dozen games (some having played a baker’s dozen and this isn’t the only baker talk this week), we’ve reached the point of the season where teams bound for the playoffs are looking to clinch their spot. On the opposite side of the spectrum, two teams have officially been eliminated from playoff contention. Hopefully your team still has a shot this year. It makes it more interesting as we enter the stretch run.
