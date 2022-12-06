Read full article on original website
suntimesnews.com
The new 730 Area Code is coming to Southern Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Commerce Commission has announced a new area code is coming to southern Illinois. The new 730 area code will “overlay” the existing 618 area code to address the depletion of prefixes available for assignment within the region. The first prefix in the...
suntimesnews.com
Boerding named new Missouri Farm Bureau Young Farmer chair
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Andrew Boerding, of St. Charles, was announced as the new chair of the Missouri Farm Bureau (MOFB) Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) Committee at the organization’s 108th annual meeting December 6 at Lake of the Ozarks. He replaces Bryant Kagay, of Maysville, whose one-year term expired.
suntimesnews.com
Three individuals honored with Outstanding Service to Agriculture Award
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Three individuals were honored with the Missouri Farm Bureau (MOFB) Outstanding Service to Agriculture Award December 5. The presentations were made by MOFB President Garrett Hawkins during the opening session of the organization’s annual meeting at the Lake of the Ozarks. The award is...
suntimesnews.com
Amy Jo Estes re-elected to Missouri Farm Bureau Board
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Amy Jo Estes, of Rosebud, was re-elected to a two-year term on the Missouri Farm Bureau (MOFB) board of directors during the organization’s 108th annual meeting December 6 at the Lake of the Ozarks. Estes represents members south of the Missouri River in the at-large position.
suntimesnews.com
Three Valle students win ACA essay contest
STE. GENEVIEVE — Valle Catholic Juniors Nicole Gegg, Alexis Ritter and Camryn Skaggs, have been selected as the Annual Catholic Appeal essay winners. From left: Nicole Gegg, Alexis Ritter and Camryn Skaggs. ACA officials joined the essay winners on the stage in the gym at Valle Catholic High School...
suntimesnews.com
Vicki Voigt named State of Missouri and Missouri Department of Natural Resources Team Member of the Month
JEFFERSON CITY — Vicki Voigt, geologic mapping unit chief with the Missouri Department of Natural Re-sources’ Division of Missouri Geological Survey, has been selected the State of Missouri and department Team Member of the Month for November 2022. Voigt was selected for her service to the department and her efforts coordinating the U.S. Geological Survey’s 2022 Digital Mapping Techniques Conference held in Rolla.
suntimesnews.com
SGHS Senior Dakotah Medows signs with Crowder College
STE. GENEVIEVE – On Monday, Dec. 5, Ste. Genevieve High School senior Dakotah Medows signed a national letter of intent to join the cross country team at Crowder College for the 2023-2024 year. Dakotah is the daughter of Amber Brown. Her mother was in attendance, as well as SGHS...
suntimesnews.com
State awards $20 Million to nearly two dozen postsecondary institutions for workforce innovation
JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Governor Mike Parson has announced that the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development (MDHEWD) has awarded $20 million in funding to nearly two dozen postsecondary institutions to provide high-demand career training for new and underrepresented populations and to address the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on agriculture and supply chains.
suntimesnews.com
New COVID-19 cases in Missouri jump 38 percent in a week
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 7,102 new cases of COVID-19 in Missouri as of Tuesday. That’s 1,937 more, or a 38 percent increase from the previous week’s 5,165 new cases of COVID 19. Locally:. There were 37 new cases of...
suntimesnews.com
Missouri launches interactive dashboard displaying pregnancy-associated deaths
JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Annually, an average of 61 Missouri women die while pregnant or within one year of pregnancy, making Missouri rank 44th in maternal mortality. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is leading the nation in launching the first statewide, interactive dashboard displaying maternal mortality data.
suntimesnews.com
NRCS Missouri announces accelerated funding through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) Climate Smart Agriculture – Native Forages Initiative
COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is now accepting applications for accelerated Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) ACT NOW funding to help grazing operations diversify their operations and build climate resiliency. Through this unique opportunity, producers and landowners can receive technical and financial assistance...
suntimesnews.com
Do you want to become a beekeeper?
SMITHVILLE, Mo. — We hope the answer to that somewhat rhetorical question is “yes” and now is the time to start!. This is the time of year many people ponder on whether to become a beekeeper. There are winter training courses across the State where people can learn how to get started.
suntimesnews.com
Filing continues for the April 4 election in Ste. Genevieve
STE. GENEVIEVE — Filing continues at Ste. Genevieve City Hall for the municipal offices which will be on the April 4th ballot. The latest to file is Gary Smith who filed for Alderman Ward 1. Ste. Genevieve alderwoman Susan Johnson and newcomer Brian Keim have filed for mayor of...
suntimesnews.com
Missouri Attorney General’s Office secures conviction through SAFE Kit Initiative
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his Office had recently helped to secure a conviction because of the work his Office has done with the SAFE Kit Initiative. In October of 2022, Garrett Dewayne Belcher Jr. pled guilty to Felony Rape in the First Degree in St. Francois County and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. The St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney handled the case, which was aided by evidence gleaned from the shipping and testing of a sexual assault kit through the SAFE Kit Initiative.
suntimesnews.com
Aldermen stick with decision to give vehicle to school resource officer
STE. GENEVIEVE — The Ste. Genevieve Board of Aldermen met Thursday night in a regular session and decided to stick with its decision to donate a vehicle to the Ste. Genevieve R-II School Resource Officer, a qualified law enforcement officer whose salary is paid by the school district and patrols the school campus.
suntimesnews.com
Missouri, Louisiana release full transcript of deposition with FBI Agent Elvis Chan
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – On Tuesday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry released the full transcript of the deposition of FBI Agent Elvis Chan, which was taken on November 29th, 2022. The deposition was taken as part of Missouri and Louisiana’s lawsuit against the...
suntimesnews.com
Federal REAL ID deadline extended to May 7, 2025
CHICAGO – Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has extended the federal REAL ID deadline an additional two years, from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025. With this extension, current standard Illinois driver’s licenses or ID cards will...
suntimesnews.com
Missourians with disabilities encouraged to use online estimator tool, Disability Benefits 101 (DB101), when making employment decisions
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council (MODDC) encourages Missourians with disabilities to use the newly designed estimator tool, Disability Benefits 101 (DB101), when making employment decisions. When a person wants to work and earn more money, the DB101 estimator tool shows how income-based benefits, like Medicaid and Social Security Disability, are affected.
suntimesnews.com
Governor Pritzker signs SAFE-T Act Amendment
CHICAGO – Governor Pritzker has signed HB1095, a series of amendments and clarifications to the landmark SAFE-T Act, originally passed in 2021. The bill addresses misinformation related to the Act, including clarifying the detention net, expanding processes for transitioning to cashless bail on January 1st, and specifying definitions of willful flight and dangerousness, among other changes.
