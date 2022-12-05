ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Kari Lake seeks to overturn her election loss citing ‘intentional misconduct,’ but provides no evidence

Kari Lake at a campaign event in Scottsdale on Oct. 19, 2022. Photo by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy | Arizona Mirror. Kari Lake is demanding that the courts overturn Katie Hobbs’ victory in last month’s midterm and instead declare the former television news anchor governor-elect or, barring that, entirely throw out the 2022 election and re-do it.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
New website touts outgoing Arizona governor Doug Ducey's achievements

(The Center Square) - A new website highlights the accomplishments of Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. The website TheDuceyYears.com touts Ducey’s record on the economy, taxes and education, among other aspects of his administration. The Republican has been in office since 2015 and is in his final month as governor of Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
Debt collectors sue to stop voter-approved Prop. 209 medical debt reforms

Last month, Arizonans voted to reform medical debt collection via Proposition 209, but that decision is now being challenged in court by lenders and debt collectors. The proposition was passed by a 72% share of the 2.6 million votes cast in the Nov. 8 midterm election. Dubbed the “Predatory Debt Collection Act,” it promised to cut down on annual interest rates and the percentage of wages garnished from indebted Arizonans, as well as increase the value of assets, like homes and cars, that is protected from creditors.
ARIZONA STATE

