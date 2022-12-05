Last month, Arizonans voted to reform medical debt collection via Proposition 209, but that decision is now being challenged in court by lenders and debt collectors. The proposition was passed by a 72% share of the 2.6 million votes cast in the Nov. 8 midterm election. Dubbed the “Predatory Debt Collection Act,” it promised to cut down on annual interest rates and the percentage of wages garnished from indebted Arizonans, as well as increase the value of assets, like homes and cars, that is protected from creditors.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO