Kari Lake seeks to overturn her election loss citing ‘intentional misconduct,’ but provides no evidence
Kari Lake at a campaign event in Scottsdale on Oct. 19, 2022. Photo by Jerod MacDonald-Evoy | Arizona Mirror. Kari Lake is demanding that the courts overturn Katie Hobbs’ victory in last month’s midterm and instead declare the former television news anchor governor-elect or, barring that, entirely throw out the 2022 election and re-do it.
Ducey holds final cabinet meeting before handing keys to Arizona governor's office to Hobbs
(The Center Square) – Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey held his last cabinet meeting on Thursday in Phoenix. The governor met with agency leaders to discuss the legacy of his administration, and most of the meeting focused on improvements made in different departments over his eight years in office.
New website touts outgoing Arizona governor Doug Ducey's achievements
(The Center Square) - A new website highlights the accomplishments of Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. The website TheDuceyYears.com touts Ducey’s record on the economy, taxes and education, among other aspects of his administration. The Republican has been in office since 2015 and is in his final month as governor of Arizona.
These are the results in the top five most expensive Arizona State Senate elections
General elections for all 30 districts in the Arizona State Senate took place on Nov. 8, 2022. Of the 30 districts up for election in 2022, 25 had a general election with more than one candidate. Across all contested general elections, candidates raised $7.8 million. Incumbents raised an average of...
Debt collectors sue to stop voter-approved Prop. 209 medical debt reforms
Last month, Arizonans voted to reform medical debt collection via Proposition 209, but that decision is now being challenged in court by lenders and debt collectors. The proposition was passed by a 72% share of the 2.6 million votes cast in the Nov. 8 midterm election. Dubbed the “Predatory Debt Collection Act,” it promised to cut down on annual interest rates and the percentage of wages garnished from indebted Arizonans, as well as increase the value of assets, like homes and cars, that is protected from creditors.
