MLB
Mets keep getting better, one signing at a time
Suddenly, the biggest player in baseball isn’t the slugger who hit 62 home runs, or ace pitchers or shortstops -- either the ones like Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts who have signed big contracts, or the ones like Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson waiting to sign them. The biggest player suddenly looks like Steve Cohen, the owner of the Mets.
MLB
Mets building to win now … and long term
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo’s Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Mets may win. The Mets may lose. No matter what, the Mets are going to be expensive. After agreeing to terms over...
MLB
The best baseball players born on Dec. 9
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Dec. 9. Kelley is the lone Hall of Famer born on Dec. 9, competing over 17 seasons with a 50.4 WAR. He also served as player-manager for the Reds from 1902-05 and again for Boston in '08.
MLB
These teams still have holes to fill
The Winter Meetings are over, but the winter is not, and there’s still work to be done. There are a handful of high-end free agents available, and trades to be made, and really there’s not a single team out there – regardless of whether they’ve already made an addition or not – that can realistically sit back, relax and say: Yes. We’re done.
MLB
Explore the Angels' Minor League ballparks
The Minor League Ballpark Guides series spotlights each stadium across baseball’s affiliated ranks. Each edition provides ballpark highlights, from concessions to seating options to in-game entertainment to mascots. Ballpark Guides also take travelers through each facility’s surrounding area, encompassing the best places in town to eat or drink, nearby tourist attractions and more. Plan your Minor League Baseball road trip today!
MLB
How Contreras hopes to honor Molina's legacy
ST. LOUIS -- The move the Cardinals hope will continue their decades-long stability at catcher and make them true World Series contenders again -- agreeing to terms with World Series-winning star Willson Contreras in free agency -- became official on Friday. Contreras, a three-time All-Star who agreed to a five-year,...
MLB
Rangers thrilled to play for manager Bochy
ARLINGTON -- The Winter Meetings have come and gone and the Rangers have made a few splashes -- including signing right-hander Jacob deGrom to a five-year, $185 million deal -- in free agency. Through it all, Texas’ new manager Bruce Bochy has been there every step of the way. A...
MLB
MLB distributes first bonuses through Pre-Arb Pool Program
A total of 100 players received bonuses as part of the Pre-Arbitration Bonus Pool Program, a component of the new Collective Bargaining Agreement between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association (MLBPA). According to a source, 11 of those players earned more than $1 million. The bonuses accrued though...
MLB
Nimmo returning to Mets on 8-year deal (sources)
SAN DIEGO -- Brandon Nimmo's personality is built upon an "aw, shucks" demeanor, the type he first showed New York when he signed with the Mets as an 18-year-old, first-round Draft pick more than a decade ago. Over the years, Nimmo grew as both a person and a player, but...
MLB
Crime Dog part of multiple history-making trades
Whenever someone reaches the Baseball Hall of Fame, his career will be revisited and his stats, awards and other accolades will be magnified. But in the case of the latest man to be elected to Cooperstown, former slugging first baseman Fred McGriff, there’s another tab on the Baseball Reference page that ought to be of interest: the Transactions page.
MLB
Is it freak-out time for clubs that missed out at Meetings?
The Winter Meetings are over. The offseason is not. So although we just had a wild week in San Diego, it is not advisable to make any major declarations based off what did -- and did not -- get done at that high-visibility industry gathering. But sometimes fans can’t help...
MLB
Get to know Thad Ward, the Nats' Rule 5 pick
This story was excerpted from Jessica Camerato’s Nationals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There was a piece of advice Thad Ward had received in his young pro career that resonated loudly Wednesday afternoon. “I had a...
MLB
Rays seize chance to add pitching prospects
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays addressed one of their needs at the big league level by acquiring starter Zach Eflin, and they still want to upgrade their lineup before the offseason ends. But as a team always mindful of both the present and future, it’s worth a look at how Tampa Bay has consistently added pitching prospect depth at nearly every turn so far this winter.
MLB
Kiermaier agrees to deal with Blue Jays (sources)
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays have reached an agreement with Kevin Kiermaier to add the longtime Rays cornerstone to their new-look outfield, sources told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand and Juan Toribio on Saturday. Kiermaier’s deal, first reported by Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi, is pending a physical and has not yet been made...
MLB
'You are the future': Yadi's message brought Contreras to Cards
ST. LOUIS -- The first time Willson Contreras seriously contemplated doing what was once unthinkable in a rivalry that dates to 1892 -- leaving the Cubs for the Cardinals -- occurred on Sept. 4, when the then-injured catcher looked on longingly at how Albert Pujols’ teammates and the Busch Stadium crowd celebrated the slugger’s 695th career home run.
MLB
The offseason's biggest winners ... so far
It is far too early to start declaring winners and losers from the Hot Stove already. The Winter Meetings just ended! Carlos Correa hasn’t signed anywhere, Dansby Swanson hasn’t either, Carlos Rodón is still out there! We’re still just getting started!. But still: We’ve learned a...
MLB
Why Bell fits the Guardians' offense so well
This story was excerpted from Mandy Bell's Guardians Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Guardians were confident that they had the power bat they needed to keep a home run threat in the middle of the lineup when they left Spring Training earlier this year. Franmil Reyes was ready to go from a hot-and-cold contributor to a dependable cleanup guy.
MLB
'More the merrier': Xander joins stacked Padres
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres wrapped up Winter Meetings week with a Friday afternoon press conference at Petco Park, where they introduced the newest Padre to the city of San Diego. Or should we say ... Xan Diego. "I'm looking forward," said Xander Bogaerts, fresh off signing his 11-year, $280...
MLB
When Robin Ventura charged the mound vs. Nolan Ryan
Nolan Ryan plunked 158 batters during his Hall of Fame career, but it was his final HBP that sparked one of baseball's most surreal moments. When the 46-year-old right-hander drilled 26-year-old Robin Ventura with a pitch in the third inning on Aug. 4, 1993, nobody could have imagined what would happen next. Ventura dropped his bat, tossed his helmet to the ground and charged the mound.
MLB
Here's what else came up at Winter Meetings
This story was excerpted from Adam McCalvy's Brewers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Let’s empty the notebook at the end of another Winter Meetings week in San Diego:. The catching market is hot. Here’s general manager...
