Gang Leader, Top Lieutenant In Baltimore Sentenced To Decades In Prison For Violent Conspiracy
The leader of the Baltimore Eight Tray Gangster Crips will spend decades in prison for operating a racketeering and drug conspiracy that included three homicides and multiple other gang-related shootings, federal officials announced. Trayvon Hall - also known as “Tru,” and “G Tru,” 31, of Baltimore, was sentenced to 454...
Wbaltv.com
Up-and-coming real estate investor killed in recent Park Heights shooting
A young man who had dreams of making Baltimore a better place was killed in Park Heights. Jalil George, 24, was fatally shot Thursday as he walked through a potential investment property in Park Heights. After a number of shootings in the Park Heights neighborhood over recent days, police have...
WHAS 11
Do you remember that ship that got stuck in the Chesapeake Bay? The Coast Guard says the pilot was distracted.
CHESAPEAKE BAY STATE, USA — The U.S. Coast Guard just shared its findings from when the Ever Forward container ship got stuck in the Chesapeake Bay earlier this year -- essentially saying it ran aground because its pilot wasn't paying attention. The report also pointed to "inadequate bridge resource...
3 people killed hours apart in Park Heights neighborhood in Northwest Baltimore
In just 24 hours, five different families lost a loved one to gun violence in Baltimore City. Three of them within blocks of each other in the Park Heights neighborhood in Northwest Baltimore.
Bay Net
Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire
ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
VA Mom Flown To Hospital After Suffering Stroke, Family Finds New Normal
Support was surging for a Prince William County family after its matriarch suffered a stroke at just 36 years old.More than $25,800 had been raised as of Monday, Dec. 5 on a GoFundMe for Courtney Waters' family. According to her Facebook page, Courtney lives in Bristow with her husband, Kevin. They…
Son Admits To Beating Elderly Mother To Death During Argument In Baltimore, Police Say
Authorities say that a Maryland man has been charged with allegedly killing his elderly mother in Northeast Baltimore during a dispute that rapidly escalated. Kevin Burke, 52, admitted to police investigators that he killed his 75-year-old mother when an argument turned violent and he allegedly assaulted her, a Baltimore Police spokesperson announced on Thursday, Dec. 8.
Fairfax Times
School Board Member under fire for calling a black single dad ‘retarded’
Fairfax County school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra is under fire again, this time for twice calling a black father “retarded” as she served as a court-appointed attorney in his daughter’s child custody hearing in Arlington. Judge Michael Chick ordered the baby removed from the home of her...
Single Mom Returning To DC From Virginia Fatally Struck By Stray Bullet With Kids In Car
A 30-year-old mom driving home to Washington DC from Virginia was struck and killed by a stray bullet with her two children in her car, according to police and those who knew her.Fajr Vallejos was visiting her parents in Alexandria with her children, 8 and 5, and was just a few blocks away from her…
foxbaltimore.com
Weekend snow risk waning, focusing on White Christmas potential for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Snow chances are on the wane this weekend, but our focus now turns to the White Christmas potential for Maryland. Although computer models have come into better agreement that snow will now not fall Friday night into Saturday morning, there still could be some hope for winter weather lovers over the weekend. There is still a shot at wet flakes. The short-range North American Computer Model still hones in on some wet snowflakes well north and west of Baltimore as showers move through during Sunday morning.
fox5dc.com
Fredericksburg restaurant raided by Virginia ABC for illegally serving alcohol
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A Fredericksburg restaurant owner and political candidate says he’s not done fighting, just days after his business was raided by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority. "What the state of Virginia just did is they took my livelihood away from me right before Christmas," Gourmeltz...
Baltimore Man Survives Gunshot Wound To His Head
A shooting victim is expected to live after surviving a shot to the head in Baltimore, authorities say. The adult man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head around 10:50 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8 in the 400 block of E. 27th Street, according to Baltimore police. Investigators...
3 people, including 2 children, shot at metro station
According to Metro Transit Police, the shooting took place at around 9 a.m. at the Benning Road metro station, located at the intersection of East Capitol Street SE and Benning Road NE after a physical altercation.
Police catch burglary in progress at Annapolis BMW dealership
Overnight Thursday Anne Arundel County officers noticed a pair of suspicious vehicles in the BMW of Annapolis lot.
WTOP
FBI agent shoots, kills man inside DC Metro station
An off-duty FBI agent shot and killed a man Wednesday evening inside the Metro Center Metro station, in D.C. Troy Bullock, 28, was killed in the shooting, which happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. on a Red Line platform, the D.C. police said Thursday. Executive Assistant Chief of Police Ashan Benedict...
fredericksburg.today
Spotsylvania deputy dies in off-duty accident in King George
It is with a heavy heart that Sheriff Roger L. Harris announces the passing of Deputy Kenneth W. Blevins Sr. as a result of an off-duty motor vehicle accident today in King George County. Deputy Blevins was assigned to our Courts Division and was a highly respected veteran officer. Our profession has lost a great friend, mentor, and loyal public servant. We extend our love and prayers to the Blevins family during this difficult time.
'How can they learn in hostile environment?' | Parents angry after 9th grader shot at Prince George's Co. school
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A Suitland High School student was shot on campus Thursday morning, leading to the school being placed on lockdown and a police investigation. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to Suitland High School, located on Silver Hill Road in District Heights, around 10 a.m. after a report of a shooting outside of the school. Once at the school, police determined that the shooting happened after a fight near the football stadium.
Pilot was below minimum altitude long before crash into Maryland power lines, NTSB reports
BALTIMORE -- The pilot who crashed into powerlines in Gaithersburg last week was below minimum altitude long before the collision, according to a newly released preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board. The single-engine Mooney M20J crashed into wires at Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road near Montgomery County Airpark on Nov. 27, causing a widespread power outage in the area. The pilot and passenger were trapped in the suspended plane for seven hours before finally being safely rescued. They were identified as pilot Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C. and passenger Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana."We removed the lady...
Bay Net
Charles County Man Cries Tears Of Joy After Scratch-Off Win
WALDORF, Md. – White Plains resident claims $100,000 prize on $100,000 Extreme Cash instant ticket. A stay-at-home dad from White Plains just received his biggest and most tear-jerking win yet. The lucky player took a chance on two $30 instant tickets. Both were winners, with one yielding a very small prize and the second $100,000 Extreme Cash scratch-off giving the joyful Charles County resident a $100,000 payday.
fox5dc.com
Passenger threw urine on Metrobus driver in Prince George's County: police
LANHAM, Md. - Authorities are searching for a passenger they say threw urine on a Metrobus driver last week in Prince George's County. Investigators say the assault happened Friday, December 2 around 10 p.m. on an F4 Route bus that was near Harkins Road and Annapolis Road in Lanham. Police...
