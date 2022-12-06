ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Net

Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire

ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
ADELPHI, MD
Daily Voice

Son Admits To Beating Elderly Mother To Death During Argument In Baltimore, Police Say

Authorities say that a Maryland man has been charged with allegedly killing his elderly mother in Northeast Baltimore during a dispute that rapidly escalated. Kevin Burke, 52, admitted to police investigators that he killed his 75-year-old mother when an argument turned violent and he allegedly assaulted her, a Baltimore Police spokesperson announced on Thursday, Dec. 8.
BALTIMORE, MD
Fairfax Times

School Board Member under fire for calling a black single dad ‘retarded’

Fairfax County school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra is under fire again, this time for twice calling a black father “retarded” as she served as a court-appointed attorney in his daughter’s child custody hearing in Arlington. Judge Michael Chick ordered the baby removed from the home of her...
foxbaltimore.com

Weekend snow risk waning, focusing on White Christmas potential for Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Snow chances are on the wane this weekend, but our focus now turns to the White Christmas potential for Maryland. Although computer models have come into better agreement that snow will now not fall Friday night into Saturday morning, there still could be some hope for winter weather lovers over the weekend. There is still a shot at wet flakes. The short-range North American Computer Model still hones in on some wet snowflakes well north and west of Baltimore as showers move through during Sunday morning.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Baltimore Man Survives Gunshot Wound To His Head

A shooting victim is expected to live after surviving a shot to the head in Baltimore, authorities say. The adult man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head around 10:50 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8 in the 400 block of E. 27th Street, according to Baltimore police. Investigators...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

FBI agent shoots, kills man inside DC Metro station

An off-duty FBI agent shot and killed a man Wednesday evening inside the Metro Center Metro station, in D.C. Troy Bullock, 28, was killed in the shooting, which happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. on a Red Line platform, the D.C. police said Thursday. Executive Assistant Chief of Police Ashan Benedict...
WASHINGTON, DC
fredericksburg.today

Spotsylvania deputy dies in off-duty accident in King George

It is with a heavy heart that Sheriff Roger L. Harris announces the passing of Deputy Kenneth W. Blevins Sr. as a result of an off-duty motor vehicle accident today in King George County. Deputy Blevins was assigned to our Courts Division and was a highly respected veteran officer. Our profession has lost a great friend, mentor, and loyal public servant. We extend our love and prayers to the Blevins family during this difficult time.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

'How can they learn in hostile environment?' | Parents angry after 9th grader shot at Prince George's Co. school

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A Suitland High School student was shot on campus Thursday morning, leading to the school being placed on lockdown and a police investigation. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to Suitland High School, located on Silver Hill Road in District Heights, around 10 a.m. after a report of a shooting outside of the school. Once at the school, police determined that the shooting happened after a fight near the football stadium.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Pilot was below minimum altitude long before crash into Maryland power lines, NTSB reports

BALTIMORE -- The pilot who crashed into powerlines in Gaithersburg last week was below minimum altitude long before the collision, according to a newly released preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board. The single-engine Mooney M20J crashed into wires at Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road near Montgomery County Airpark on Nov. 27, causing a widespread power outage in the area. The pilot and passenger were trapped in the suspended plane for seven hours before finally being safely rescued. They were identified as pilot Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C. and passenger Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana."We removed the lady...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Bay Net

Charles County Man Cries Tears Of Joy After Scratch-Off Win

WALDORF, Md. – White Plains resident claims $100,000 prize on $100,000 Extreme Cash instant ticket. A stay-at-home dad from White Plains just received his biggest and most tear-jerking win yet. The lucky player took a chance on two $30 instant tickets. Both were winners, with one yielding a very small prize and the second $100,000 Extreme Cash scratch-off giving the joyful Charles County resident a $100,000 payday.
WHITE PLAINS, MD

