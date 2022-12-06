Read full article on original website
Ukraine news - live: ‘Many killed’ in strike on Putin’s private Wagner HQ in eastern battle
Many members of Vladimir Putin’s private Wagner military ground have been killed in a Ukrainian strike, officials said on Sunday, adding that the injured forces will not be able to access sufficient medical care to survive the attack."I am sure that at least 50 per cent of those who managed to survive will die before they get medical care," Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said. "This is because even in our Luhansk region, they have stolen equipment."Mr Haidai claimed a “huge number of those who were there died”.Wagner group is among the top three mercenary groups armed and fighting in...
Peru’s president dissolves Congress, lawmakers vote to replace him with VP
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian President Pedro Castillo dissolved the nation’s Congress on Wednesday and called for new legislative elections, but the Congress rejected the decree and voted to replace him with the vice president. Castillo had tried to beat lawmakers to the punch as they prepared to...
WATCH: White House is ‘confident’ Sinema won’t hurt Democratic control of Senate
The White House says it is “confident” Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona’s switch of party affiliation from Democratic to independent will not change Democratic majority control of the Senate. Watch the briefing in the player above. “We have every reason to expect that we will continue to...
Marjorie Taylor Greene says Jan. 6 would have been different if she'd been in charge
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during former president Donald J Trump's Save America rally in Perry, GA, United States on September 25, 2021. (Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is making it clear that she would have "won" the Jan. 6 attack on Congress and...
American views on Biden and economy steady but critical: poll
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fresh off his party’s better-than-anticipated performance in the midterm elections, President Joe Biden is facing consistent but critical assessments of his leadership and the national economy. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 43% of U.S. adults say they...
LISTEN: Supreme Court hears case that could give state legislatures more power over elections
WASHINGTON (AP) — At least six Supreme Court justices sound skeptical of making a broad ruling that would leave state legislatures virtually unchecked when making rules for elections for Congress and the presidency. Listen to the hearing in the player above. In arguments Wednesday, both liberal and conservative members...
In new Title IX rules, Biden must not kick due process and free speech to the curb
A group of Democratic senators has asked the Biden administration to eliminate the presumption of innocence in college sexual harassment cases.
Biden wants African Union to be added to the Group of 20 nations
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to announce at next week’s U.S.-Africa summit that his administration supports adding the African Union as a permanent member of the Group of 20 nations, according to the White House. The African Union represents the continent’s 54 countries. The G-20 is...
WATCH LIVE: Senate Majority Leader Schumer gives remarks following Warnock win in Georgia
Senate Majority Leader Schumer will give remarks Wednesday following Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s runoff win in Georgia. The event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. ET. Watch Schumer’s remarks in the player above. Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats...
Peru swears in VP as the new president amid constitutional crisis
LIMA, Peru (AP) — The president of Peru was ousted by Congress and arrested on a charge of rebellion Wednesday after he sought to dissolve the legislative body and take unilateral control of the government, triggering a grave constitutional crisis. Vice President Dina Boluarte replaced Pedro Castillo and became...
WATCH: White House holds news briefing after Brittney Griner released from Russian detention
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden “keeps his promises” when it comes to bringing WNBA star Brittney Griner home. Watch the briefing in the player above. “Today he fulfilled a deeply important promise to bring Brittney Griner home to a family that loves her,...
WATCH: State Department holds briefing as Peru enters a constitutional crisis
The Biden administration issued a strong warning against undermining democracy in Peru on a day when the nation’s Congress removed President Pedro Castillo from office and replaced him with the vice president. Watch the briefing in the player above. Lawmakers in Lima voted 101-6 with 10 abstentions to remove...
WATCH: Pentagon gives briefing as Congress prepares to rescind COVID vaccine mandate for troops
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress’ move to eliminate the Pentagon mandate that all U.S. service members get the COVID-19 vaccine delivers a victory for lawmakers and troops who oppose getting the shot, but it raises questions and potential risks, especially for forces deploying overseas. Watch the briefing in the...
WATCH: House passes bill protecting same-sex and interracial marriages
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House gave final approval Thursday to legislation protecting same-sex marriages, a monumental step in a decades long battle for nationwide recognition of such unions that reflects a stunning turnaround in societal attitudes. President Joe Biden is expected to promptly sign the measure, which requires all...
Jewish Americans express alarm over expected Israeli government
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s ties to the Jewish American community, one of its closest and most important allies, are about to be put to the test, with Israel’s emerging far-right government on a collision course with Jews in the United States. Major Jewish American organizations, traditionally a...
News Wrap: Congress honors police who defended U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 attack
Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism. Correction: The NewsHour misreported that the Georgia runoff will decide if Republicans control the a tied senate receive a 51 seat majority. The runoff will decide if Democrats will control a tied senate or receive a 51 seat majority. We regret the error.
Warnock wins Senate reelection, giving Dems another seat
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden’s term and helping cap an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year.
Ousted Peru president appears in court to face rebellion charge
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s stunning political crisis grinded forward Thursday, as former President Pedro Castillo appeared in court following a failed attempt to close a hostile congress and his successor looked for ways to unite the country behind institutions already hollowed out by endemic corruption and mistrust.
House passes defense bill ending COVID-19 vaccine mandate for service members
WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill to rescind the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military and provide nearly $858 billion for national defense passed the House on Thursday as lawmakers scratch off one of the final items on their yearly to-do list. The bill provides for about...
How the Respect for Marriage Act protects same-sex marriage rights, and where it falls short
This article was originally published by The 19th on Dec. 8, 2022. The U.S. House approved legislation Thursday to shore up marriage rights for LGBTQ+ couples. The Respect for Marriage Act has been hailed by lawmakers as a landmark law that will protect queer Americans for generations to come. The...
