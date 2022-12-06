ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

The Independent

Ukraine news - live: ‘Many killed’ in strike on Putin’s private Wagner HQ in eastern battle

Many members of Vladimir Putin’s private Wagner military ground have been killed in a Ukrainian strike, officials said on Sunday, adding that the injured forces will not be able to access sufficient medical care to survive the attack."I am sure that at least 50 per cent of those who managed to survive will die before they get medical care," Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said. "This is because even in our Luhansk region, they have stolen equipment."Mr Haidai claimed a “huge number of those who were there died”.Wagner group is among the top three mercenary groups armed and fighting in...
PBS NewsHour

American views on Biden and economy steady but critical: poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fresh off his party’s better-than-anticipated performance in the midterm elections, President Joe Biden is facing consistent but critical assessments of his leadership and the national economy. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 43% of U.S. adults say they...
GEORGIA STATE
PBS NewsHour

Peru swears in VP as the new president amid constitutional crisis

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The president of Peru was ousted by Congress and arrested on a charge of rebellion Wednesday after he sought to dissolve the legislative body and take unilateral control of the government, triggering a grave constitutional crisis. Vice President Dina Boluarte replaced Pedro Castillo and became...
PBS NewsHour

Warnock wins Senate reelection, giving Dems another seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden’s term and helping cap an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year.
GEORGIA STATE
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

