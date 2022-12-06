Many members of Vladimir Putin’s private Wagner military ground have been killed in a Ukrainian strike, officials said on Sunday, adding that the injured forces will not be able to access sufficient medical care to survive the attack."I am sure that at least 50 per cent of those who managed to survive will die before they get medical care," Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said. "This is because even in our Luhansk region, they have stolen equipment."Mr Haidai claimed a “huge number of those who were there died”.Wagner group is among the top three mercenary groups armed and fighting in...

