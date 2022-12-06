Read full article on original website
The Best Place To Live In Oregon
If you're looking for extraordinary natural resources, endless outdoor activities, and high quality educational options, this city has it all... and more!
WWEEK
Salem Is Getting Its Very Own Pacific Standard, the Popular Ground-Level Bar at Kex
Rare is the Salem spinoff of a Portland bar or restaurant, whether that’s because of distance or owner apathy toward our capital city has yet to be determined. But two renowned bartenders are bucking that trend and launching a second location of Pacific Standard 46 miles to the south.
Group of retired Marines near the end of cross-country hike to Oregon
LeHew, Kinzer and Shinohara go by Team Long Road, a name fitting for the group who is hiking along U.S. Highway 20 — which is the longest road throughout the country.
Students in Oregon are already learning how to facilitate psilocybin experiences
In a sunlit meeting room at a retreat center in the forest outside of Portland, 30-some students sit in rapt silence, at fold-out tables and on cushioned seats on the floor, while a woman lectures from a podium, a screen behind her. It could be a college seminar or yoga...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Another Oregon power substation attacked
Another Oregon electricity provider says one of its substations was vandalized and damaged last month. It happened around the same time and in the same area as another substation attack that was announced this week. Bonneville Power Administration says someone attacked one of its substations in Clackamas in the early...
Fundraising effort underway for forest south of Oregon City
Forests Forever, Inc. has begun its annual fundraising program to help defray costs at county demonstration forestA local group has begun a fundraising project for the Hopkins Demonstration Forest in rural Clackamas County south of Oregon City. Forests Forever, Inc. (FFI) — a community non-profit based — just launched its annual Friends of Hopkins fundraiser. Last year's effort raised more than $21,000. "We really appreciate the great support Forests Forever has received over these many years," FFI board member Mike Bondi, one of the co-founders for the organization in 1990, said. "It has been amazing to watch our...
Government Technology
Portland, Ore., Votes to Phase Out Petroleum Diesel Sales By 2030
(TNS) — Portland will phase out the sale of petroleum diesel by 2030, in its first major step to reduce carbon emissions by 50% under the city’s recently adopted climate emergency plan. The unanimous decision by the Portland City Council on Wednesday takes aim at medium and heavy...
Environmental groups troubled over Portland’s push to replace petroleum diesel with renewable fuels
Portland leaders heralded an environmental milestone Wednesday when the city became the first in the nation to pledge to phase out the sale of petroleum diesel. But the measure — which will take effect in 2024 and require that petroleum diesel for sale in Portland be blended with renewable fuels at increasingly higher increments, until 99% of it is phased out in 2030 — has drawn unlikely critics.
KATU.com
Interstate Bridge Replacement program announces new $6 billion cost estimate
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new estimate has been released on the total cost of the Interstate Bridge Replacement program, which seeks to replace the 100-year-old Interstate Bridge spanning the Columbia River to better suit the growing region. Greg Johnson, Interstate Bridge Replacement program administrator, said the cost is projected...
Oregon State Hospital faces challenges in push to discharge patients sooner
The Oregon State Hospital – and the state’s wider mental health system – is failing and unable to stop the cycle of people who repeatedly don’t get help until they are arrested, state lawmakers heard Thursday. The challenges are myriad: People often cannot access care they need until after they are arrested and sent to […] The post Oregon State Hospital faces challenges in push to discharge patients sooner appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
kqennewsradio.com
TRESPASSERS CAUSE DAMAGE TO PORTLAND AREA SUBSTATION
The Bonneville Power Administration is seeking tips about trespassing, vandalism and malicious damage of equipment at a substation in Clackamas, near Portland. BPA Transmission Vice President of Field Services John Lahti said, “Someone clearly wanted to damage equipment and possibly, cause a power outage”. Lahti said the damage and associated cleanup will cost Northwest rate payers hundreds of thousands of dollars. He said, “We were fortunate to avoid any power supply disruption, which would have jeopardized public safety, increased financial damages and presented challenges to the community on a holiday”.
Five Electricity Substations Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November: Report
At least five electricity substation attacks in Washington and Oregon in November were reported to the FBI, according to local media. Utility companies Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District, and Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) told the Seattle Times they were cooperating with a federal investigation, though the FBI declined to confirm it was investigating the attacks. It’s not clear if any power outages resulted from the assaults. One operation described as a “deliberate physical attack” took place at a Clackamas, Oregon, substation over the Thanksgiving holiday, BPA spokesman Douglas Johnson said. News of the attacks in the Pacific Northwest comes after damage from a substation shooting in North Carolina on Saturday plunged tens of thousands of people into darkness.Read it at The Seattle Times
pdxmonthly.com
Portland’s Best Chinese Food
Where to chow down on Sichuan spicy bullfrog, handmade dumplings, street food snacks, and more. While Portland’s Chinese food scene might not have the same nationwide reputation as places like Los Angeles, to say that Portland doesn’t have good Chinese food—as I’ve heard many declare—means you’re either not looking hard enough, or you’re not looking in the right places. From Beaverton to Happy Valley, you’ll find multiple regions represented. You can get everything from massive spreads of dim sum to comforting bowls of congee to pots of spicy bullfrog—and find a restaurant that’s perfect for any occasion from solo takeout to massive group dinners. Here are our picks.
Results not as they appeared on Election Night in two local races
Candidates for Tigard and Tualatin council seats were leading Nov. 8, but they fell behind once all ballots were counted.Two candidates in Washington County who were leading in their races on Election Night will not be sworn in, come January. That's because as ballots continued to trickle in and the tallies were made official, their opponents pulled ahead in the races for Tigard and Tualatin city council seats. Races across Washington County and the state were finalized Monday, Dec. 5. Votes continued to be tabulated for days after the Nov. 8 election. That's common in Oregon, as it is in...
natureworldnews.com
100-Year-Old Sequoia Poisoned Nearly 2 Years Ago in Portland Now Cut Down by Owner
In Northwest Portland, a 100-year-old Sequoia was poisoned almost two years ago. The owner decided it was time to cut it down a few days ago. The historic tree was located off Northeast 12th Avenue in the Sabin neighborhood. Signs of Poisoning. After a few holes were drilled into its...
Oregon Gov. Brown extends emergency order as respiratory illnesses surge
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is extending a state of emergency as a surge of respiratory illnesses in adults and children — including RSV, the flu and COVID-19 — strains hospitals. The executive order issued Wednesday calls for the Oregon Health Authority and other state...
Highway Robbery: License Tabs Cost Way Too Much in Oregon. Why?
Recently, I posted an article filled with ranting and raving about how much I pay for vehicle license tabs in Washington State. While I'm still peeved, piqued, and miffed about it - my friend in Portland, Oregon had a sharp rebuke of my whining and backed it up with some hard cold facts that make my license tab woes seem like a drop in the bucket. Oregon - you're paying too much!
hereisoregon.com
Pasture is Portland’s best new sandwich shop
Editor’s note: This week and next, we’re counting down our favorite new Portland restaurants of 2022. At No. 7: Pasture, an Alberta Arts butcher shop and deli with a passion for sustainable agriculture. “Have you tried Pasture yet?” a sandwich-obsessed friend texted me in July. “I think I...
iheart.com
Portland Council Approves R99 Fuel Standard
Under leadership from Commissioner Carmen Rubio, today Portland City Council passed a new policy to reduce carbon emissions from Portland’s transportation sector. The policy focuses on diesel fuel, phasing in requirements for cleaner, renewable fuels, with the goal of achieving 99% renewable blend of all diesel fuel sales in Portland by 2030. Under this bold policy, Portland will have the nation’s most aggressive renewable fuel requirements, continuing its legacy of leadership in climate justice.
Former employees say Portland magic mushroom store abusing labor laws
It was discovered last week that a Portland store was blatantly ignoring drug laws, but now former workers say they're also ignoring labor laws.
