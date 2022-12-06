Read full article on original website
The 10 Most Expensive Places to Live in Idaho in 2022 Revealed
If you regularly surf Zillow, you know that there’s a shift happening in the Boise housing market. Is it anywhere near the “full fledged housing crash” that some people predicted? Hardly. While November's median listing price in Boise is down to $545,000 from this year’s peak at...
KIVI-TV
Home Makeover for the Holidays: Idaho Housing and Finance Association help Boise resident furnish a new home
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Housing and Finance Association is launching its Avenues for Hope housing challenge on Monday. The campaign hopes to raise money to help people facing housing challenges in Idaho. It runs from December 12th through the 31st. Before the campaign, though, the association helped a...
Idaho Grandpa Wished Death Upon His Sweet Wife
Four summers ago, an elderly couple moved into our neighborhood in Star. It wasn't long after they closed on their single-story pink and taupe house west of Boise that the incident occurred. Dog-Walks On Odd Blocks. At 7:00 a.m., it was already a dry 84 degrees and sunny, and our...
KTVB
Two truckloads of food and a huge check from Corwin Ford
Corwin is a longtime supporter of 7Cares Idaho Shares through the Companies That Care program. Members of the Boise Timbers soccer team helped unload the gifts.
KIVI-TV
Life and Lights: A Double Christmas Miracle in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — For years people from all over the Treasure Valley have visited Roger and Sally DeBolt's home during the holidays to catch a glimpse of their annual Christmas light display. In 2017, Idaho News 6 featured The DeBolt's light display which caught the attention of ABC's Great...
Is Idaho a Top State for Hiring New Workers? New Study Reveals
With so many people moving here, and with Boise having one of the fastest-growing job markets in the country, you would think more open jobs would be filled, or more jobs created. However, there’s a new study that ranks Idaho somewhat poorly when it comes to hiring new workers.
Do You Make Enough Money To Be Middle-Class in Idaho?
The holiday season is here and a lot of us are working our buns off to ensure we're all set for the holidays. With 2023 approaching, many of us will be looking to the new year as a fresh start and the beginning of our "change." For some people, change...
Drake Fires First Shot In Boise Celebrity Chicken War
The celebrity chicken wars have begun in the Treasure Valley. Fast-food chicken restaurants are the hottest trend in the country, and Boise is about to have more than its fair share. The grand opening of Boise's first Chick-Fil-A in 2014 resembled the Beatles coming to America for the first time,...
Idaho See Aladdin Live at Boise’s Maddison Center
Growing up Aladdin was always one of my favorite Disney movies. Even as an adult the live action Disney version is fantastic. If you are an Aladdin and Jasmine fan now is your chance to see them live on stage and in person at Boise's Morrison Center!. It was just...
Historic Boise From 1900 Is For Sale And You Need To See These Upgrades
You can, with this home that was built in 1900. The realtor said that the home "was renovated to the studs, on a perfectly well manicured corner lot, w/alley accessed. Newly constructed 2 car garage! New electrical/plumbing/HVAC/roof/windows/doors. Stunning Finishes throughout, with LVP, Euro Style Cabinets, Gorgeous Quartz, and Custom Tile work throughout."
A Very Popular Chicken Finger Chain Will Be Coming To Boise
If you do, you should get excited because the chicken finger community is about to grow! There's going to be a new chicken finger franchise coming to town and they're going to be bringing their famous golden fried chicken fingers, crispy fries, creamy cole slaw, butter Texas toast, and signature sauce!
Shower Same Size of An Apartment Inside Eagle Home For $1.5 Million
There's a good chance that you'll love this master suite. It actually has what feels like two master bedrooms, but the one on the lower level has a shower that's the size of a small apartment. A little confused as to why they decided to increase the sales price (12/07)...
5 of the Greatest Places for Delicious Brownies in the Boise Area
If you clicked on this, then you’re probably in the mood for some light, cakey, delicious chocolate brownies! I mean, who wouldn’t be in the mood for that? Today is officially National Brownie Day, so we’re sharing a list of the top 5 greatest places for brownies in the Boise area 👇
The Truth About What Boise Really Wants For Christmas
Boise is a fascinating place to live and we all know it's for several, if not endless reasons. But like anything that exists, it can always be better... am I right? So, what if Boise was in fact, actually a child who will be going to visit Santa to share their Christmas list? What in the world would be on Boise's Christmas list? Better yet... has Boise been naughty or nice this year? Perhaps that's a question for another day.
The Best Thing About Snow in Boise Is...
Fill in the blank! The best thing about snow in Boise is _______. Here are the top responses from the people of Boise!. Since we're on the subject... let's look back at Snowmageddon 2017!. It was the winter that we'll never forget in the Treasure Valley -- scroll down to...
Look Inside 10 Amazingly Small Homes for Sale in the Boise Area
Growing up, many of us either had this Little Tikes Country Cottage or played at a friend’s house who did. Little did we know that it would become one of the most common Boise Real Estate memes 30 years later. You’ve seen this little cottage photoshopped into fake Boise...
Hole-in-the-wall Restaurant Ranks Idaho’s Best 24-Hour Restaurant
24-hour restaurants are basically a thing from the past, as the pandemic really shook things up. Remember when McDonald’s was 24/7 and all-day breakfast? Yeah, not anymore. For local, family-owned restaurants it would prove to be even more of a challenge to have those kinds of hours. However, there’s...
9 Unique Boise Restaurants You Better Not Miss
The Boise food scene is thriving with unique restaurants from all corners of the earth. Wether you're a local or just passing through your taste buds will thank you for checking out Boise's hip food scene. From Ethiopian to Southern comfort foods and ax-throwing, we guarantee you'll find something new to experience.
The Ultimate Fails of Boise Christmas Parties
Ah, yes... the company Christmas party. A party where dreams are fulfilled and squashed; a party that gives birth to embarrassment and can destroy your reputation in the blink of an eye. Anything can happen at a company Christmas party. Of course, there are good things that come with going...
Idaho’s Second Most Popular Religion? Not Having One
Idaho is, and has been known for some time as, a red and conservative state. While the Boise area is pretty diverse, Idaho as a whole is pretty consistent. Especially when it comes to religion. It'll come as no surprise to you that most people in Idaho identify as Christian....
