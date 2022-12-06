ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, ID

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MIX 106

Idaho Grandpa Wished Death Upon His Sweet Wife

Four summers ago, an elderly couple moved into our neighborhood in Star. It wasn't long after they closed on their single-story pink and taupe house west of Boise that the incident occurred. Dog-Walks On Odd Blocks. At 7:00 a.m., it was already a dry 84 degrees and sunny, and our...
STAR, ID
KIVI-TV

Life and Lights: A Double Christmas Miracle in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — For years people from all over the Treasure Valley have visited Roger and Sally DeBolt's home during the holidays to catch a glimpse of their annual Christmas light display. In 2017, Idaho News 6 featured The DeBolt's light display which caught the attention of ABC's Great...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Drake Fires First Shot In Boise Celebrity Chicken War

The celebrity chicken wars have begun in the Treasure Valley. Fast-food chicken restaurants are the hottest trend in the country, and Boise is about to have more than its fair share. The grand opening of Boise's first Chick-Fil-A in 2014 resembled the Beatles coming to America for the first time,...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Idaho See Aladdin Live at Boise’s Maddison Center

Growing up Aladdin was always one of my favorite Disney movies. Even as an adult the live action Disney version is fantastic. If you are an Aladdin and Jasmine fan now is your chance to see them live on stage and in person at Boise's Morrison Center!. It was just...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

A Very Popular Chicken Finger Chain Will Be Coming To Boise

If you do, you should get excited because the chicken finger community is about to grow! There's going to be a new chicken finger franchise coming to town and they're going to be bringing their famous golden fried chicken fingers, crispy fries, creamy cole slaw, butter Texas toast, and signature sauce!
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

The Truth About What Boise Really Wants For Christmas

Boise is a fascinating place to live and we all know it's for several, if not endless reasons. But like anything that exists, it can always be better... am I right? So, what if Boise was in fact, actually a child who will be going to visit Santa to share their Christmas list? What in the world would be on Boise's Christmas list? Better yet... has Boise been naughty or nice this year? Perhaps that's a question for another day.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

The Best Thing About Snow in Boise Is...

Fill in the blank! The best thing about snow in Boise is _______. Here are the top responses from the people of Boise!. Since we're on the subject... let's look back at Snowmageddon 2017!. It was the winter that we'll never forget in the Treasure Valley -- scroll down to...
BOISE, ID
Idaho Uncovered

9 Unique Boise Restaurants You Better Not Miss

The Boise food scene is thriving with unique restaurants from all corners of the earth. Wether you're a local or just passing through your taste buds will thank you for checking out Boise's hip food scene. From Ethiopian to Southern comfort foods and ax-throwing, we guarantee you'll find something new to experience.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

The Ultimate Fails of Boise Christmas Parties

Ah, yes... the company Christmas party. A party where dreams are fulfilled and squashed; a party that gives birth to embarrassment and can destroy your reputation in the blink of an eye. Anything can happen at a company Christmas party. Of course, there are good things that come with going...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Idaho’s Second Most Popular Religion? Not Having One

Idaho is, and has been known for some time as, a red and conservative state. While the Boise area is pretty diverse, Idaho as a whole is pretty consistent. Especially when it comes to religion. It'll come as no surprise to you that most people in Idaho identify as Christian....
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy