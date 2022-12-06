Read full article on original website
Russia Risks Collapse Over Ukraine Debacle, Lawmaker Warns
Boris Nadezhdin was accused of pushing anti-state rhetoric as he warned of the collapse of Russia.
Ukraine Destroys Russian 'Base Point' at Kinburn Spit: Report
The Kinburn Spit, along the Black Sea and just south of the city of Kherson, has played a major role in Russia's ability to control the waterway.
A Russian soldier wounded in Ukraine said the army rescued his officer but broke a promise to come back for him
A Ukrainian reconnaissance unit found the Russian soldier with wounded legs as it moved through newly retaken Kherson, CNN reported.
Zelenskyy Says Ukrainian Special Military Units in Kherson After Russian Withdrawal
Ukraine’s president said Friday that special military units have entered Kherson, a major regional capital that Russian forces had captured early in the war. Residents took to the streets to celebrate Russia's withdrawal, the latest pullback by Moscow as it faces intense resistance. In a video address hours after...
Russia Has Admitted It Needs 5 Million Troops to Win War, Ukraine Says
Oleksiy Gromov, from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that Russian officials had circulated a document about the need for more troops.
WATCH: Top Russian Helicopter Struck Down in Fiery Mid-Air Explosion
A Russian Ka-52 helicopter known as “Alligator” was shot down on Sunday by Ukraine’s air force, a striking show of force as Ukraine turns the tide in the nearly yearlong war. The “bird” was shot down around 2 p.m. local time in eastern Ukraine, though the Facebook post announcing the hit did not say exactly where it was. A video showed the chopper spiraling toward the ground along the sunny horizon, leaving a puff of smoke in its wake. According to Ukrainian broadcaster Hromadske, the helicopter was equipped with an anti-tank missile system, a laser-guided cannon, and aerial bombs. It is reportedly worth $16 million. Ukraine has managed to keep Russian forces away from its major cities in recent months, though Russia’s shelling campaign has not ceased. https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=684053496402276Read it at Hromadske
'Unheard of': Ret. US Army Major reacts to drone strikes in Russian airfield
Russia has said that Ukrainian drones carried out three strikes on its air bases, yet two of the targets are hundreds of miles inside Russian territory and beyond the reach of Ukraine's declared drone arsenal. Ret. US Army Major Mike Lyons explains how the attack, which Ukraine has not taken responsibility for, is an advantage for Ukraine.
Business Insider
Russia withdraws tens of thousands of troops from Ukraine in 2 days
Russia withdraws tens of thousands of troops from Ukraine in 2 days. Russia withdrew up to 30,000 troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in two days, and Kherson residents welcomed home Ukrainian soldiers. 0 seconds of 1 minute, 5 secondsVolume 90%. Russia withdrew up to 30,000 troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in two...
US ‘tracking’ clip may show Ukrainian soldiers executing Russian troops
The United States is monitoring allegations that Ukrainian soldiers allegedly executed Russian troops in a video posted on social media that has both sides accusing the other of war crimes.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia orders troops to leave key Ukrainian city of Kherson – as it happened
Move will be widely seen as significant blow to Vladimir Putin weeks after he announced the ‘forever’ annexation of Kherson
UK says attacks on Russian bomber bases could be 'most strategically significant' force protection failure of the Ukraine war
The deadly drone attacks on the air bases housing strategic bombers occurred hundreds of miles into Russia territory, far from the front lines.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Russian Soldiers Accuse Comrades of Fragging, Praise Ukrainian Equipment In Intercepted Call
Raging since February 24, 2022, the Russo-Ukrainian War shows no sign of slowing down. As the conflict has drawn on, Ukraine has released numerous audio recordings, which government and military officials claim are intercepted calls from Russian soldiers. Based on the content of the conversations, it appears many of those serving in Ukraine are not only beginning to run low on morale, but have even begun questioning Russia’s involvement in the war.
Russian forces give up position across from liberated Kherson on war’s ‘southern front’: Kyiv
Russian forces have pulled back from fortified positions along the bank of the Dnipro River across from the recently liberated city of Kherson, Ukrainian authorities said Thursday. The reports, if confirmed, could indicate a Russian withdrawal from what has become the war’s de facto southern front. “A decrease in the number of Russian soldiers and military equipment is observed in the settlement of Oleshky,” the Ukrainian military said Thursday, referring to a town across the Dnipro from Kherson city. The military added that Russian troops had apparently withdrawn from other settlements in the Kherson province and “dispersed in forest strips.” The Dnipro River,...
Russia-Installed Leader Survives Assassination Attempt
Nikolai Volyk, deputy head of the occupied city of Melitopol in southern Ukraine, was leaving his home when an improvised explosive device detonated.
americanmilitarynews.com
North Korean bandits steal 200 kilos of gold bars worth US $12 million
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The three masked bandits descended upon the armored vehicle, overpowered the two soldiers on guard duty, seized 200 kilograms of gold bars worth U.S.$12 million and rode off into the North Korean countryside, sources inside the country said.
Russia Map Reveals How Ukraine Drones Attacked Deep Inside Country
Moscow has accused Kyiv of being behind strikes on targets in the Kursk, Saratov and Ryazan regions.
Ukraine's custom drone strikes showed Russia it can hit Moscow, doesn't fear more escalation
Ukraine is believed to have sent three, maybe four, modified Soviet-era Tupolev Tu-141 Strizh (Swift) drones deep into Russian territory on Sunday and Monday, targeting airbases being used to attack Ukrainian cities. Russia said one of drones killed three Russian military personnel at Dyagilevo military base, about 300 miles from the closest Ukrainian-held territory — and only 100 miles from Moscow. Jet-powered Tu-141 surveillance drones, made in the 1970s and 1980s, have a range of up to 620 miles. The ones used this week were modified by Ukraine, using Ukrainian technology, Politico reports. "The modifications showcase the ability of the Ukrainian...
Washington Examiner
Russian troop movements prove John Mearsheimer wrong
Despite realist scholar John Mearsheimer’s efforts to justify Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, first in 2014 after Moscow’s seizure of Crimea and now with Moscow's current onslaught, by blaming the West and NATO, Putin’s shifting of Russian troops away from NATO’s borders and into Ukraine proves Russia hardly felt threatened.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
First delivery of S. Korean heavy weapons comes to Poland
Polish President Andrzej Duda and the country's defense minister on Tuesday took delivery of a first shipment of tanks and howitzers from South Korea, hailing the swift implementation of a deal signed in the summer in the face of the war in neighboring Ukraine. Duda and Mariusz Blaszczak were in the Polish Navy port of Gdynia, on the Baltic coast, to mark the arrival by sea of the first 10 Black Panther K2 tanks, along with 24 Thunder K9 howitzers, from a $5.8 billion deal with Seoul. They stressed that South Korea responded quickly to the need by Poland,...
