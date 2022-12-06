Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
murfreesboro.com
Groundbreaking Celebration for Champy’s Smyrna
Congratulations to Champy’s for their ground breaking ceremony on Thursday, December 8th at 11am. Champy’s is located at 835 Isabella Lane, Smyrna, TN 37167 (just off Sam Ridley and right beside Home Depot) and can be contacted at 615-479-7740.
Dunn Resigns as Tullahoma Alderman
Tullahoma Aldermen Robin Dunn has resigned, effective immediately, her position on the board of Mayor and Aldermen. Dunn served on the board for five years. According to the Tullahoma city charter, the board has up to 30 days to select a citizen to replace Dunn. The person selected will serve out the rest of Dunn’s term, which will be in August 2024.
wgnsradio.com
Changes Proposed Over Rental Agreements for Murfreesboro Parks Property After September BoroPride Festival
(MURFREESBORO, TN) An event that was held at Cannonsburgh Village earlier this year has evidently raised eyebrows of multiple residents in Murfreesboro, which led to emails and letters being sent to City Council members. The letters and emails were complaints over what many have called crude and offensive behavior in front of children and teens. Complaints revolved around performances at the BoroPride 2022 Festival that took place at Cannonsburgh in September, a City of Murfreesboro property that is overseen by the Parks and Rec. Department. Local resident Peter Demos was on WGNS in recent months and stated…
Gene Taylor/Steve Graves Christmas Foundation receiving Tremendous Support
The Gene Taylor/Steve Graves Christmas Foundation of Coffee County continues to receive donations from citizens, groups and schools wanting to help those in need. Raider Academy and Coffee Middle have recently made donations. Graves says they are still needing names for toys and food, but especially the elderly that might...
WSMV
Victim 'shocked' school secretary stole lunch money card from child
The Metro Fair Board hosted a public hearing on Thursday about the proposed renovations to the racetrack at the Nashville Fairgrounds. The cases of flu reported in dogs has increased in the past weeks. Leann Rimes concert postponed because of illness. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Leann Rimes' concert scheduled...
ucbjournal.com
Dunn donates to Algood Elementary
Pictured above – Jared Dunn presents check to Laura Brown. Cookeville – COUNTRY Financial Representative Jared Dunn donated $1,500 to Algood Elementary as part of the Operation Helping Heroes program. The funds will be used for $100 Visa gift cards for teacher of the month. The November teacher...
wilsonpost.com
Woman of Wilson: Abigail Terry
Abigail Terry works as an esthetician at The Lett Center. She graduated from Paul Mitchell The School Murfreesboro in March of 2021 and joined TLC’s staff a few weeks after that. “The most rewarding part of my job is being able to help people feel more comfortable, confident and...
wjle.com
Committee Recommends Allocating One Million Dollars in ARP Funds to DeKalb Highway Department for Road Improvements
That’s how much money the DeKalb County Highway Department is expected to get from the county’s share of remaining ARP funding to help repair deteriorating roads. During Thursday night’s meeting, members of the county’s ARP committee, which is made up entirely of the county commissioners, agreed to allocate almost the entire amount of remaining ARP funds to the local road department at the request of Supervisor Danny Hale specifically to be spent on improving roads. The full county commission will make the final call at a later meeting.
wjle.com
Dowelltown City Lights Contest December 12-15
The Town of Dowelltown will host the 22nd annual City Lights Contest December 12-15. If you are a resident of Dowelltown and you want to be judged, please have your Christmas lights lit and on display every night that week from 6 to 9 p.m. Houses will be judged at different times throughout these days. Winners will be announced, and awards presented on December 27.
wgnsradio.com
More Teachers Needed in Rutherford County and Throughout Tennessee
(Rutherford County, TN) The teaching profession is lacking enough educators state-wide, which is equaling problems locally at the college level and within our Rutherford County and City of Murfreesboro School Systems…. That was JC Bowman, Executive Director of the Professional Educator’s of Tennessee. While Bowman told WGNS the teacher...
wjle.com
Tennessee Nursery and Landscape Association Makes $1,000 Donation to DCHS FFA Chapter for New Greenhouse
The Future Farmers of America Chapter at DeKalb County High School is getting a new greenhouse and it has the Tennessee Nursery and Landscape Association to thank for it. Leaders of the TNLA presented a check for $1,000 to the FFA Chapter on Tuesday to reboot the Plant Science program at DCHS.
Bill would require gun permit in Shelby, Davidson
More than a year after Tennessee's permitless carry bill was signed into law, State Senator London Lamar wants to roll it back in Shelby and Davidson counties.
wjle.com
DCHS Recognizes Student, Teacher, and Parents of the Month
DeKalb County High School continued its monthly observance Tuesday of recognizing a teacher, student, and parents or guardians of the month for December. Each received a certificate from the school and a gift card for a meal from KFC/Taco Bell. A different restaurant will be offering a meal gift card to each month’s honorees.
The Daily South
Tennessee Home Depot Employees Find Envelope Stuffed With Cash, Return It To Panicked Customer
Adam Adkisson was working at The Home Depot in the Nashville neighborhood of Bellevue when he noticed a small envelope in aisle 22. “I didn’t think anything of it at first,” Adkisson told WSMV. “I thought it was empty, but I thought I’d go back to make sure and when I picked it up, I could feel that It had stuff in it. It had money.”
Nashville Parent
Animal Shelters Unite for Operation Silent Night
Adoption specials and fostering opportunities help animals find a home for the holidays Adoptable animals at Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC), Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) in Nashville and Cheatham County Animal Control (CCAC) are hopeful that Christmas Eve will find them amongst presents by the tree. To help make sure these animals’ wishes are not only in their dreams, the three agencies are offering adoption specials through December 24 and recruiting foster families.
WKRN
Thieves steal 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, police say
The Hendersonville Police Department has uncovered a sophisticated and brazen operation involving the theft of tens of thousands of dollars worth of diesel fuel from local gas stations. Thieves steal 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, …. The Hendersonville Police Department has uncovered a sophisticated and brazen operation involving the...
WSMV
Parents on edge after exchange of gunfire outside Nashville elementary school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Parents are on edge Thursday after shots were fired next to an Antioch elementary school around 9 a.m. Parents wrapped around Cole Elementary School to pick up their fearful children shortly after the school was placed on lockdown after Metro Police said gunfire were exchanged between two cars nearby.
murfreesborovoice.com
Three Rutherford County Elementary teachers explain why they ended their retirement and returned to classroom
(Rutherford County, TN) Over at Wilson Elementary, three teachers have returned from retirement to take up positions again teaching. In some cases, they are teaching children of students from past years. (Photo above this article: Three retired teachers — Kim Bohn, Carrie Froula (on cowboy day) and Patti Todd — have returned to the classroom where they feel comfortable and back at home.)
WSMV
Downtown Nashville library reopens after body lice found in building
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After being closed for some time, the main branch of the Nashville Public Library on Church Street has reopened. Staff said the location was closed on Friday because of a case of body lice. The location was closed after administrators said body lice was found on the third floor, leaving some library members scared to come back.
ValueWalk
$1,000 Bonus Checks from Tennessee Could Be Possible Before Christmas
Some Tennessee residents may soon get $1,000 in the form of bonus checks. The Budget and Finance Committee recently approved the $1,000 bonus checks from Tennessee. These bonus checks, however, are specifically for public employees in Coffee County, Tennessee. $1,000 Bonus Checks From Tennessee: Who Could Get Them?. Earlier this...
Comments / 0