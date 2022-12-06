Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
New Multipurpose Sports Field Coming to Forest Hills ParkModern GlobeTampa, FL
Buccaneers' Tom Brady had reporters laughing with sarcastic response to stunning win vs. Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had reporters laughing hard as he entered the press conference room following a stunning win over the New Orleans Saints.
4 Saints most to blame after heartbreaking Week 13 loss vs. Buccaneers
The New Orleans Saints thought they had a golden win in Florida, but it turned out to be fool’s gold. The Saints absorbed their fourth defeat in the last five games after they were shellshocked by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 17-16, on the road in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. The Saints failed to stave off the Bucs in the final four minutes of the game and fell to another one of Tom Brady’s patented late-game comebacks. They are now 4-9, bringing up the rear in the NFC South. Here we’ll discuss the four Saints most to blame for their heartbreaking Week 13 loss vs. the Buccaneers.
Tom Brady makes history with unforgettable GOAT performance for Buccaneers vs. Saints
As he engineered another incredible fourth quarter comeback during Week 13’s Monday Night Football, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made all sorts of history. The Buccaneers were trailing by 13 points with less than six minutes remaining in the game, and it certainly looked like they were heading to another painful loss after failing to find the end zone through three quarters of play. However, Brady wouldn’t let his Bucs go down without a fight, leading the charge with two touchdowns to help them score 14 straight points for the 17-16 win.
Saints committed 1 massive mistake in choke job against Bucs
The New Orleans Saints dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 54 minutes of Monday night’s Week 13 game. They were leading 16-3 with five and a half minutes left and somehow managed to blow it and lose 17-16. There was one moment in the fourth quarter where things completely...
NFL World Reacts To Buccaneers Cutting Wide Receiver
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut wide receiver Jaelon Darden. Darden has been an excellent punt returner for the Bucs this season. He currently leads the NFL with 31 punt returns for 330 yards. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news. "Do your thing Ryan Poles....
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: NFC East owns top two spots; 49ers fall after Jimmy Garoppolo injury
The beasts of the NFC East rule the NFL Power Rankings. With five weeks remaining in the regular season, the top two spots on our big board go to the Eagles and Cowboys, two longtime rivals who each fit the profile of a Super Bowl favorite. Only one team can win the division title, but both these squads have the talent, depth and coaching to go all the way.
Tom Brady screams at Bucs teammates as offense sputters vs Saints
Tom Brady was seen screaming at his teammates on the sideline after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers punted to start the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints.
NFL
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Quarterbacks
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL
Offensive Player Rankings, Week 14: Four teams whose 2023 starting QB isn't on the current roster
Last year at this time, I determined that four specific teams would open the 2022 campaign with a starting quarterback who wasn't even on the roster in 2021 -- and three of them did indeed end up trotting out a new QB in Week 1 of this season. Two years ago, I spotlighted seven teams in this space -- and six went on to start new signal-callers in Week 1 of 2021. I must say, I'm pretty good at this.
NFL
NFL Announces 32 Nominees for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
The NFL announced the 32 nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. Representing the NFL's commitment to philanthropy and community impact, each player was selected as his team's Man of the Year and is now eligible to win the award. Considered the league's most prestigious honor, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. First established in 1970, the national award was renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton.
NFL
NFL Announces Eight Finalists For 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
The eight finalists for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award have been named. The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition. The finalists feature four players from...
NFL
NFL and Minnesota Vikings to Support 2022 Indigenous Bowl
The NFL and Minnesota Vikings are proud to partner with the 7G Foundation to support the fifth annual Indigenous Bowl, which will be hosted at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 11 at 11 a.m. ET. The 2022 Indigenous Bowl will offer 75 Native American high school football players from federally...
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 14 sleepers
Here it is. The final week of the fantasy regular season. One last chance to get your fantasy minds and lives right to make your way into the playoffs. This week is like the final boss of the fantasy regular season. Thanks to byes and injuries, your inventory is low. It's high stakes and you might only have one shot to get this right.
NFL
NFL Hosts Seventh Annual Careers In Football Forum to Provide Opportunities For HBCU Students
More than 50 students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have been invited to attend the seventh annual 2022 NFL HBCU Careers in Football Forum in Atlanta, Georgia. The annual forum will take place on December 16. Since 2016, the forum has introduced over 300 students and entry-level athletic...
NFL
NFL Fantasy Q&A Show: Dalvin to Cook?
Week 13 is in the books and we're answering your questions as we look ahead to a big Week 14. Today, we're joined by Patrick Claybon and Adam Rank as they play Don't @ Me Bro and help you narrow down some big decisions in the last weekend of the regular fantasy season.
NFL
Titans fire general manager Jon Robinson after seven seasons
Stunning news dropped Tuesday as the Tennessee Titans fired general manager Jon Robinson, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the situation. The team later confirmed the news. "Since becoming controlling owner in 2015, my goal has been to raise the standard for what...
Rams' Baker Mayfield plays after John Wolford starts vs. Raiders
Baker Mayfield came in to begin the Rams' second series Thursday night against the Raiders after John Wolford opened the game.
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: Eagles holding top-five pick after Saints' loss to Buccaneers
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
NFL
Ron Rivera: Carson Wentz will be 'primary backup' to Taylor Heinicke when cleared to play
There is no quarterback controversy in Washington. It's Taylor Heinicke's job. Head coach Ron Rivera didn't entertain the thought of replacing Heinicke with Carson Wentz when the latter is medically cleared from his finger injury. "I feel comfortable with Taylor," Rivera said Monday, per a team transcript. "When Carson's activated,...
NFL
Mike Tomlin on rookie WR George Pickens wanting ball more: 'That competitive spirit... I want that guy'
During Sunday's 19-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie receiver George Pickens was seen frustrated on the sideline, screaming about not getting more passes. Pickens appeared to shout, "Throw me the f------ ball," as he garnered just one catch for two yards on two targets on Sunday. On...
