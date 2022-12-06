ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The New Orleans Saints thought they had a golden win in Florida, but it turned out to be fool’s gold. The Saints absorbed their fourth defeat in the last five games after they were shellshocked by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 17-16, on the road in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. The Saints failed to stave off the Bucs in the final four minutes of the game and fell to another one of Tom Brady’s patented late-game comebacks. They are now 4-9, bringing up the rear in the NFC South. Here we’ll discuss the four Saints most to blame for their heartbreaking Week 13 loss vs. the Buccaneers.
As he engineered another incredible fourth quarter comeback during Week 13’s Monday Night Football, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made all sorts of history. The Buccaneers were trailing by 13 points with less than six minutes remaining in the game, and it certainly looked like they were heading to another painful loss after failing to find the end zone through three quarters of play. However, Brady wouldn’t let his Bucs go down without a fight, leading the charge with two touchdowns to help them score 14 straight points for the 17-16 win.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut wide receiver Jaelon Darden. Darden has been an excellent punt returner for the Bucs this season. He currently leads the NFL with 31 punt returns for 330 yards. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news. "Do your thing Ryan Poles....
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Last year at this time, I determined that four specific teams would open the 2022 campaign with a starting quarterback who wasn't even on the roster in 2021 -- and three of them did indeed end up trotting out a new QB in Week 1 of this season. Two years ago, I spotlighted seven teams in this space -- and six went on to start new signal-callers in Week 1 of 2021. I must say, I'm pretty good at this.
The NFL announced the 32 nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. Representing the NFL's commitment to philanthropy and community impact, each player was selected as his team's Man of the Year and is now eligible to win the award. Considered the league's most prestigious honor, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. First established in 1970, the national award was renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton.
The eight finalists for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award have been named. The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition. The finalists feature four players from...
The NFL and Minnesota Vikings are proud to partner with the 7G Foundation to support the fifth annual Indigenous Bowl, which will be hosted at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 11 at 11 a.m. ET. The 2022 Indigenous Bowl will offer 75 Native American high school football players from federally...
Here it is. The final week of the fantasy regular season. One last chance to get your fantasy minds and lives right to make your way into the playoffs. This week is like the final boss of the fantasy regular season. Thanks to byes and injuries, your inventory is low. It's high stakes and you might only have one shot to get this right.
Week 13 is in the books and we're answering your questions as we look ahead to a big Week 14. Today, we're joined by Patrick Claybon and Adam Rank as they play Don't @ Me Bro and help you narrow down some big decisions in the last weekend of the regular fantasy season.
Stunning news dropped Tuesday as the Tennessee Titans fired general manager Jon Robinson, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the situation. The team later confirmed the news. "Since becoming controlling owner in 2015, my goal has been to raise the standard for what...
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.

