FedEx Express establishes direct commercial presence in Nigeria
FedEx Express is benefiting from e-commerce growth and air cargo capacity constraint. Source: FedEx. FedEx Express has established a direct commercial presence in Nigeria in a bid to meet the country’s growing international shipping demands. The company said that with a direct presence in the country, businesses and customers...
American Airlines’ new head of cargo outlines key priorities
It’s been six weeks since Greg Schwendinger took up the role of president of American Airlines Cargo when Air Cargo News spoke to him for the first time and so far, it’s been a “fantastic experience”. Schwendinger is an American Airlines veteran having joined the airline...
Cargo.one aims to create differentiation in online booking
The air cargo booking portals that have emerged over the last few years initially competed on the number of airlines they were able to offer. But as airlines continue to roll out their capacity across the various platforms, that differentiation continues to narrow. Moritz Claussen founder and co-chief executive of...
Cargo handler FCS switches to renewables
Frankfurt Cargo Services’ (FCS) operation in Germany has switched entirely to renewable energy as part of parent company Worldwide Flight Services’ (WFS) sustainability programme. The cargo handler is buying green energy from supplier Energy Air which bases production on 100% renewable energy and sources from plants where 50%...
Changi takes multimodal approach to growth
Changi Airport Group (CAG) in Singapore is adopting an intermodal approach to business in an operating environment where capacity and demand have become a tense balancing act. Managing director for air hub development Lim Ching Kiat said the airport works with seaport operator PSA International at the Port of Singapore to optimise cargo flow in Singapore based on supply and demand.
IATA predicts 4% drop in air cargo volumes next year
Air cargo traffic is predicted to drop by a further 4% next year, while yields and revenues are also expected to weaken compared with this year’s levels. Speaking at the IATA Global Media Day, the airline association’s head of policy analysis Andrew Matters revealed its predictions for next year.
Hellmann and Logmore make tracking air cargo shipments easier
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics and Finnish startup Logmore are jointly launching a passive dynamic QR data tracker for cargo shipments. “Hellmann Smart QR” measures temperature, humidity, light and shocks. It generates a new QR code with each measurement, which is displayed on the device and can be downloaded via cell phone camera upon cargo arrival.
Dachser announces key air and sea management changes
Freight forwarder Dachser has appointed Tobias Burger as its new chief operating officer for air and sea logistics (ASL) to replace Edoardo Podestà, along with two other changes. Burger joined Dachser in 2009 initially working in strategy development before being given responsibility for corporate governance. Since 2019, he has...
Forwarders stick with short-term deals as air cargo volumes fall
Freight forwarders are continuing to opt for short-term airfreight deals as volumes and rates continue to decline. The latest statistics from Xeneta-owned CLIVE Data Services show that in November air cargo volumes declined 8% year on year and were down 2% on October, while the dynamic load factor – based on weight and space – was down five percentage points on last year at 61%.
