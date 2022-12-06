Read full article on original website
Related
WBAL Radio
Weekend Watchlist: What's new on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:. Harry & Megan: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tell all about their relationship in the new documentary series. Pinocchio: Guillermo del Toro shares his take on the classic story of...
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”
“That’s certainly not what I meant to say at all. I know that I am not the only woman who has ever led an action film.”
Elon Musk Shared A Rare Picture Of His Son X Æ A-12, And Yes, It Appears He Really Goes By Just "X"
Well that's a relief for his future school teachers.
WBAL Radio
After being flamed, Jennifer Lawrence walks back her comments on being the "first" female action movie star
After catching fire online from thousands of movie fans, Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence has walked back comments she made about fronting action movies as a woman. "I remember when I was doing Hunger Games, nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie because it wouldn't work — because we were told girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead," Lawrence said to fellow Oscar winner Viola Davis as part of Variety's Actors on Actors series.
WBAL Radio
Trevor Noah says goodbye to 'The Daily Show' after seven years
(NOTE LANGUAGE) Trevor Noah hosted his final episode of Comedy Central's The Daily Show on Thursday after a seven-year run, thanking many people, but mostly his fans. “I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience,” he said. “Then I look...
WBAL Radio
Michael be lying: Michael B. Jordan on what it took to keep his 'Wakanda Forever' cameo secret
(SPOILERS) Marvel fans know that characters who die rarely stay dead, yet Michael B. Jordan's appearance in the hit Black Panther: Wakanda Forever still managed to be a jaw-dropper. Now that the cat — or panther — is out of the bag, Jordan explained to Extra what it took to...
Trevor Noah Thanked Black Women In A Major Way During His "Daily Show" Farewell
"I always tell people if you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women."
WBAL Radio
'Top Gun: Maverick' is the Best Film of the year, according to National Board of Review
As if being the highest grossing movie of the year — and Tom Cruise's career — wasn't enough, Top Gun: Maverick is aces with the National Board of Review. The New York City-based collection of film professionals, academics and movie enthusiasts this year have named Maverick its Best Film.
WBAL Radio
"It's wild!": Joshua Bassett talks starring in 'Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again'
Joshua Bassett says it's "wild" he's bringing the world of Night at the Museum to kids who are as young as he was when he first saw the movies in theaters. Night at the Museum, starring Ben Stiller, premiered December 17, 2006. Bassett plays Nick Daley, who succeeds his dad,...
WBAL Radio
Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries debuts: What to know
(NEW YORK) -- Prince Harry and Meghan's docuseries is here. The highly-anticipated first three episodes of the six-part series, titled Harry & Meghan, were released Thursday at 3 a.m., EST, on Netflix. The duke and duchess of Sussex open up in the docuseries about everything from their love story to...
Comments / 0