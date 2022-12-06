Bullet hole found in Mayor Lenny Curry’s office window at Jacksonville City Hall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned that a bullet hole was found in the fourth floor window of Mayor Lenny Curry’s office at Jacksonville City Hall.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating, the City of Jacksonville said.

According to a police report, someone found shell casings in nearby James Weldon Johnson Park on Monday morning and called JSO.

Shortly after, City Hall called JSO about a bullet hole in the mayor’s office window.

JSO said in its report incident there have not been any shots fired calls in the area since Nov. 8.

Action News Jax saw a police cruiser outside Curry’s house on Tuesday morning, which the city said is not typical. The city said the mayor typically has two officers with him at all times.

JSO said there is “nothing to indicate this was targeted” since there were multiple casings found in the park.

No one was hurt as a result of the incident.

The city said it appreciates JSO as they work to investigate the matter.

