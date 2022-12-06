ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, December 3-9

After a few slow days around Thanksgiving, the action on the Denver dining scene picked up this week. Following in the path of many other decades-old eateries that have said goodbye in 2022, the 37-year-old Cherry Crest Seafood Restaurant & Market served its last meal on December 3. In an announcement, the owners said that they're retiring and thanked customers for their support over the years.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Rental property owners have 3 weeks left to receive a rental license

DENVER — Starting in January, every multi-family residential rental property in Denver will require a city license to operate. But about three weeks before that deadline, the city said it granted less than 1,000 of those multi-family property licenses. Denver’s City Council passed a new ordinance in 2021 creating...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Where wolves could be released in Colorado

Voters approved the reintroduction of wolves to Colorado in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. Voters approved the reintroduction of wolves to Colorado in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. FOX31's Courtney Fromm visited the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children where a toy drive was held on Saturday. FOX31 and Channel 2 Toy Drive...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Number Thirty Eight Wants to Modify Noise Restrictions on Cabaret License

Number Thirty Eight, the RiNo music and booze venue that's faced administrative action over noise violations, wants to change some of the current music restrictions that affect the business. "We’ve requested modifications in order to clarify the restrictions on our cabaret license. We’re looking forward to our hearing in January...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver-area restaurant workers stunned by "Shock and Claus" tips

When Claudia Lopez arrived for her job as a waitress Thursday at the Stone Creek Cafe in Englewood, she had no idea what she was in for. It was a busier morning than most, as a group of 22 friends took up most of the small restaurant, ordering eggs and hash browns, coffee and juice.But the group had a secret agenda."The idea is to celebrate hard-working people in the community," said one of the organizers, Dudley Morton.So when the friends were done eating, each of them left a $100 tip, leaving Claudia and the rest of the restaurant workers shocked...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver workers receive $1.1 million in restitution

Denver’s workers will receive $1.1 million in restitution in 2022, due to Denver Labor’s enforcement activities and work with cooperative employers who raised wages due to the law, according to a news release. The Denver Labor Division of the Auditor’s Office will launch a tool to connect eligible...
DENVER, CO
Craig Daily Press

Big Pivots: Enough power in a heat wave in 2025? State officials wonder

It got hot last summer across Colorado. Denver had 67 days of temperature that hit 90 and above, the third most in a century and a half of thermometer-watching. What if it got much hotter, say 115 degrees for several days? And instead of being relatively isolated, like the Pacific Northwest oven in June 2021, this heat dome caused air conditioners from Sacramento to El Paso to Colorado Springs to work overtime?
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

$20,000 reward offered in bystander's killing

A drive-by shooting in Northeast Denver killed a 62-year-old grandfather and injured three others. It's now been unsolved for more than a year, but new video shows a suspected vehicle. Talya Cunningham reports. $20,000 reward offered in bystander’s killing. A drive-by shooting in Northeast Denver killed a 62-year-old grandfather...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Denver Using $9 Million in Federal Funds to Buy Motel for Homeless Housing

After years of waiting for additional federal funding, the City of Denver plans to purchase the Stay Inn at 12033 East 38th Avenue for $9 million and convert the motel into supportive housing. "This purchase prioritizes our citywide commitment to housing needs of our community and resolving episodes of homelessness...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Two Colorado cities ranked among top spots for 'car-free life'

How easy would it be to get around your Colorado city or town without a personal vehicle?. By taking a look at 19 key indicators in categories of 'access', 'commute culture', 'safety', and 'climate', a recent data analysis conducted by LawnStarter sought to determine what cities around the country were the best places for a car-free life. Two Colorado spots landed in the top 50 nationwide, with one of those cities getting ranked in the top 10.
COLORADO STATE

