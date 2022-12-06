Read full article on original website
Denver home prices will grow slower than other cities next year
Realtor.com's city-level predictions said the Denver area's home prices will rise 4.2% next year, putting it near the bottom fourth of national markets for wage growth.
Westword
Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, December 3-9
After a few slow days around Thanksgiving, the action on the Denver dining scene picked up this week. Following in the path of many other decades-old eateries that have said goodbye in 2022, the 37-year-old Cherry Crest Seafood Restaurant & Market served its last meal on December 3. In an announcement, the owners said that they're retiring and thanked customers for their support over the years.
Rental property owners have 3 weeks left to receive a rental license
DENVER — Starting in January, every multi-family residential rental property in Denver will require a city license to operate. But about three weeks before that deadline, the city said it granted less than 1,000 of those multi-family property licenses. Denver’s City Council passed a new ordinance in 2021 creating...
Colorado housing prices will keep rising, but not as much
Economists, mortgage firms, banks and real estate companies are across the board on whether the historically tight U.S. housing market will reverse course in the next year.
KDVR.com
Where wolves could be released in Colorado
Voters approved the reintroduction of wolves to Colorado in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. Voters approved the reintroduction of wolves to Colorado in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. FOX31's Courtney Fromm visited the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children where a toy drive was held on Saturday. FOX31 and Channel 2 Toy Drive...
Westword
Number Thirty Eight Wants to Modify Noise Restrictions on Cabaret License
Number Thirty Eight, the RiNo music and booze venue that's faced administrative action over noise violations, wants to change some of the current music restrictions that affect the business. "We’ve requested modifications in order to clarify the restrictions on our cabaret license. We’re looking forward to our hearing in January...
Denver-area restaurant workers stunned by "Shock and Claus" tips
When Claudia Lopez arrived for her job as a waitress Thursday at the Stone Creek Cafe in Englewood, she had no idea what she was in for. It was a busier morning than most, as a group of 22 friends took up most of the small restaurant, ordering eggs and hash browns, coffee and juice.But the group had a secret agenda."The idea is to celebrate hard-working people in the community," said one of the organizers, Dudley Morton.So when the friends were done eating, each of them left a $100 tip, leaving Claudia and the rest of the restaurant workers shocked...
Denver workers receive $1.1 million in restitution
Denver’s workers will receive $1.1 million in restitution in 2022, due to Denver Labor’s enforcement activities and work with cooperative employers who raised wages due to the law, according to a news release. The Denver Labor Division of the Auditor’s Office will launch a tool to connect eligible...
Colorado city dubbed 2nd-best place to live in United States
Many consider Colorado to be a great place to live – that's no secret. This makes it no surprise that Business Insider has ranked multiple Colorado cities among the top 50 'best places to live' in the United States. The highest-ranking Colorado city on their list is Colorado Springs,...
Cyclist killed in northwest Denver crash
Police said a driver crashed into a bicyclist Friday night in Denver. The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Snow and cold will move into Colorado and the Denver area early next week
Cold and quiet weather through early Friday, a slow warming trend this weekend, snow will move into Colorado early next week
Craig Daily Press
Big Pivots: Enough power in a heat wave in 2025? State officials wonder
It got hot last summer across Colorado. Denver had 67 days of temperature that hit 90 and above, the third most in a century and a half of thermometer-watching. What if it got much hotter, say 115 degrees for several days? And instead of being relatively isolated, like the Pacific Northwest oven in June 2021, this heat dome caused air conditioners from Sacramento to El Paso to Colorado Springs to work overtime?
Here's The Best Pastry Spot In Colorado
Yelp found the best place to grab pastries in every state, and one under-the-radar Florida cafe made the list.
Winter storm set to impact Colorado with strong winds, snow
DENVER — A winter storm will blast parts of Colorado with snow and strong winds, though exact details remain in considerable doubt as of Friday afternoon. Here's what we know and what we don't about this upcoming storm. What we know. A big area of low pressure approaches Colorado...
KDVR.com
$20,000 reward offered in bystander's killing
A drive-by shooting in Northeast Denver killed a 62-year-old grandfather and injured three others. It's now been unsolved for more than a year, but new video shows a suspected vehicle. Talya Cunningham reports. $20,000 reward offered in bystander’s killing. A drive-by shooting in Northeast Denver killed a 62-year-old grandfather...
Westword
Why Unlucky Thirteen's George Floyd Protest Lawsuit Could Cost Denver Plenty
This is the third in a series regarding pending lawsuits against Denver connected to the 2020 George Floyd protests. Click to read part one, "Lawsuit Time Bomb That Could Explode on Denver's Next Mayor," and part two, "Michael Driscoll's George Floyd Protest Lawsuit, Possible Cost to Denver." Denver has settled...
Westword
Denver Using $9 Million in Federal Funds to Buy Motel for Homeless Housing
After years of waiting for additional federal funding, the City of Denver plans to purchase the Stay Inn at 12033 East 38th Avenue for $9 million and convert the motel into supportive housing. "This purchase prioritizes our citywide commitment to housing needs of our community and resolving episodes of homelessness...
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Colorado, you should add the following towns to your list.
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas, Denver? Here’s the bad news
Waking up on Christmas morning to a fresh powder of snow is the hope for many in Denver. But sadly, those hopes are dashed more often than not.
Two Colorado cities ranked among top spots for 'car-free life'
How easy would it be to get around your Colorado city or town without a personal vehicle?. By taking a look at 19 key indicators in categories of 'access', 'commute culture', 'safety', and 'climate', a recent data analysis conducted by LawnStarter sought to determine what cities around the country were the best places for a car-free life. Two Colorado spots landed in the top 50 nationwide, with one of those cities getting ranked in the top 10.
