Read full article on original website
Related
What is the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia?
Scientists are hailing what they believe to be a historic breakthrough in the fightback against the degenerative brain disease Alzheimer’s, after an antibody therapy known as lecanamab proved to slow the onset of the condition during clinical trials.The development follows decades of failed attempts to find a way to halt its progress and has inspired hope among experts that it could eventually pave the way for treatments that might ultimately lead to a cure.Lecanamab, delivered fortnightly by intravenous drip, works to remove a toxic protein known as amyloid that builds up in the brains of those with Alzheimer’s and which...
A new study finds that Alzheimer’s disease can be diagnosed before symptoms occur
A new study shows that Alzheimer’s disease can be diagnosed earlier, before there are any symptoms noticed. Researchers at Lund University in Sweden found out that it is possible to predict who could deteriorate within the upcoming years. The study was published recently in the journal Nature Medicine. Proteins...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover a Gene That Could Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease
Researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz find that the overexpression of a gene improves learning and memory in Alzheimer’s disease. According to a recent study by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, the overexpression of a gene linked to cell division and the structure and function of neurons may prevent and protect against cognitive decline in both mice and humans with Alzheimer’s disease (AD).
A new drug appears to slow Alzheimer’s. Here’s what to know
An experimental drug appears to slow cognitive decline in people with early onset Alzheimer’s. New data on lecanemab, which is manufactured by Biogen and Esai, was published last week in the New England Journal of Medicine that showed people who took the drug experienced “moderately less decline on measures of cognition and function.”
Alzheimer’s breakthrough could be ‘beginning of the end’: drug study
Alzheimer’s disease could soon be a distant memory. A revolutionary new Alzheimer’s drug named lecanemab could mark a major breakthrough in the decades-long battle against the neurological disorder, according to eye-opening Phase 3 trials. The potentially game-changing dry runs transpired in May 2021, but the results were only published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. “This first step is the hardest; I truly believe it represents the beginning of the end,” said Professor John Hardy, group leader at UK Dementia Research Institute at the University College London, describing the promising findings. The Phase 3 trial results found that lecanemab significantly...
studyfinds.org
Simple urine test may help diagnose Alzheimer’s years before symptoms develop
SHANGHAI, China — A simple and cheap urine test may be able to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease years before symptoms develop, according to new research. Scientists in China say the first signs of the disease are detectable in a chemical in urine. Alzheimer’s disease is incurable, and medications fail...
Medical News Today
Researchers discover a link between dementia risk and sleep apnea
Researchers investigated the mechanisms linking obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) to dementia in mice. They found that intermittent low oxygen levels from OSA contribute to Alzheimer’s disease pathology in mice. Experts noted that these findings highlight the importance of screening for OSA in middle-aged and older individuals to reduce Alzheimer’s...
Prevention
What Is Ozempic, the Diabetes Medication That’s Being Used Off-Label for Weight Loss?
A medication designed to help manage insulin levels is now hard to find after a slew of people on social media talked about how they used it for weight loss. Ozempic, which is a brand name for semaglutide, is on the Food and Drug Administration’s list of current drug shortages.
beingpatient.com
Natural Supplements for Alzheimer’s Disease
While there is a lack of evidence supporting the use of natural supplements for Alzheimer’s disease, experts share best practices for those who are still keen on trying them. Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive disorder without a cure. While there are drugs which treat many of the symptoms —...
Vitamin D could prevent Alzheimer’s, new research reveals
Vitamin D pills could stave off Alzheimer’s disease, according to new research.Brains of older people with higher levels of the nutrient function better, say nutritionists.The main natural source is sunlight but wrinkly skin is less efficient at converting it, meaning older individuals are more likely to be deficient.Corresponding author Dr Sarah Booth said: “This research reinforces the importance of studying how food and nutrients create resilience to protect the ageing brain against diseases such as Alzheimer’s and other related dementias.”The number of cases worldwide will triple to more than 150 million by 2050. And with no cure in sight,...
cohaitungchi.com
Drugs Commonly Used In the Treatment of Hypertensive Emergencies
Hypertensive emergency is a clinical situation in which the elevated blood pressure (BP) is immediately life-threatening and needs to be lowered to a safe level (not necessarily to normal) within a matter of minutes to hours using parenteral antihypertensive medications. Symptoms associated with hypertensive emergency are highly variable and reflect the degree of damage to specific organ systems.
How soon could lecanemab be prescribed to treat Alzheimer's disease?
There's new hope for people who are in the early stages of dementia and Alzheimer's.
Genetic risk of ADHD may boost odds of Alzheimer's in old age
Having a genetic predisposition to attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, can predict cognitive decline and Alzheimer's disease in old age, early research suggests.
scitechdaily.com
New Blood Test Can Detect “Toxic” Protein Years Before Alzheimer’s Disease Symptoms Emerge
By and large, patients today receive a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s only after they exhibit well-known signs of the disease, such as memory loss. By that point, the best treatment options simply slow further progression of symptoms. However, research has shown that the seeds of Alzheimer’s disease are planted years...
MedicalXpress
Redesigning diabetes technology to detect low blood sugar in older adults with diabetes and Alzheimer's disease
Regenstrief Institute Research Scientist April Savoy, Ph.D., a human factors engineer and health services researcher, is developing and testing user-friendly health information tools and technology designed to enhance accessibility and value to older adults with both diabetes and Alzheimer's disease, and their caregivers. Without numerous finger sticks, these tools and technology will be designed to provide patients, caregivers, and clinicians with glucose metrics needed to diagnose hypoglycemia and identify treatment options.
alzheimersnewstoday.com
Full Phase 3 Trial Data Support Lecanemab for Early Alzheimer’s
About 1.5 years of treatment with lecanemab (BAN2401) — now under regulatory review in the U.S. — was found to significantly slow the progression of dementia symptoms in people with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. That’s according to just-released full data from the Phase 3 Clarity AD clinical trial,...
Dreams of dementia cure closer than ever as scientists make key breakthrough
DREAMS of a cure for dementia are closer than ever thanks to breakthrough trial results confirmed last week. There are an estimated 900,000 people in the UK living with dementia and there is no cure or effective treatment. The main cause is Alzheimer’s disease, which accounts for two in three...
How significant is new drug for those living with Alzheimer’s disease?
About six million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease that affects their memories and cognitive abilities and could eventually lead to their deaths. The numbers are expected to grow as a large swath of Americans get older. When any progress is made on Alzheimer’s – it is big news.
Medical News Today
Brain immune cells may fight Alzheimer's in its early stages
Immune cells called microglia ingest infected and damaged cells in the brain. A new study suggests that microglia can also inhibit the buildup of a toxic protein in the brains of people with preclinical Alzheimer’s and slow their cognitive decline. Drugs that activate microglia may therefore help to slow...
Futurism
18-Year-Old Patient Says $3.5 Million Hemophilia Drug He Needs Seems a "Little Steep"
For a small sum of $3.5 million, you can get your hands on the newest gene therapy drug to treat hemophilia B: Hemgenix, now the most expensive drug in the world. A fleeting title, these days. Hemophilia is a genetic disorder that prevents blood from clotting properly when a person's...
Comments / 0