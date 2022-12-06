ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

What is the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia?

Scientists are hailing what they believe to be a historic breakthrough in the fightback against the degenerative brain disease Alzheimer’s, after an antibody therapy known as lecanamab proved to slow the onset of the condition during clinical trials.The development follows decades of failed attempts to find a way to halt its progress and has inspired hope among experts that it could eventually pave the way for treatments that might ultimately lead to a cure.Lecanamab, delivered fortnightly by intravenous drip, works to remove a toxic protein known as amyloid that builds up in the brains of those with Alzheimer’s and which...
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover a Gene That Could Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease

Researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz find that the overexpression of a gene improves learning and memory in Alzheimer’s disease. According to a recent study by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, the overexpression of a gene linked to cell division and the structure and function of neurons may prevent and protect against cognitive decline in both mice and humans with Alzheimer’s disease (AD).
Tampa Bay Times

A new drug appears to slow Alzheimer’s. Here’s what to know

An experimental drug appears to slow cognitive decline in people with early onset Alzheimer’s. New data on lecanemab, which is manufactured by Biogen and Esai, was published last week in the New England Journal of Medicine that showed people who took the drug experienced “moderately less decline on measures of cognition and function.”
New York Post

Alzheimer’s breakthrough could be ‘beginning of the end’: drug study

Alzheimer’s disease could soon be a distant memory. A revolutionary new Alzheimer’s drug named lecanemab could mark a major breakthrough in the decades-long battle against the neurological disorder, according to eye-opening Phase 3 trials. The potentially game-changing dry runs transpired in May 2021, but the results were only published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. “This first step is the hardest; I truly believe it represents the beginning of the end,” said Professor John Hardy, group leader at UK Dementia Research Institute at the University College London, describing the promising findings. The Phase 3 trial results found that lecanemab significantly...
studyfinds.org

Simple urine test may help diagnose Alzheimer’s years before symptoms develop

SHANGHAI, China — A simple and cheap urine test may be able to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease years before symptoms develop, according to new research. Scientists in China say the first signs of the disease are detectable in a chemical in urine. Alzheimer’s disease is incurable, and medications fail...
Medical News Today

Researchers discover a link between dementia risk and sleep apnea

Researchers investigated the mechanisms linking obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) to dementia in mice. They found that intermittent low oxygen levels from OSA contribute to Alzheimer’s disease pathology in mice. Experts noted that these findings highlight the importance of screening for OSA in middle-aged and older individuals to reduce Alzheimer’s...
beingpatient.com

Natural Supplements for Alzheimer’s Disease

While there is a lack of evidence supporting the use of natural supplements for Alzheimer’s disease, experts share best practices for those who are still keen on trying them. Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive disorder without a cure. While there are drugs which treat many of the symptoms —...
The Independent

Vitamin D could prevent Alzheimer’s, new research reveals

Vitamin D pills could stave off Alzheimer’s disease, according to new research.Brains of older people with higher levels of the nutrient function better, say nutritionists.The main natural source is sunlight but wrinkly skin is less efficient at converting it, meaning older individuals are more likely to be deficient.Corresponding author Dr Sarah Booth said: “This research reinforces the importance of studying how food and nutrients create resilience to protect the ageing brain against diseases such as Alzheimer’s and other related dementias.”The number of cases worldwide will triple to more than 150 million by 2050. And with no cure in sight,...
cohaitungchi.com

Drugs Commonly Used In the Treatment of Hypertensive Emergencies

Hypertensive emergency is a clinical situation in which the elevated blood pressure (BP) is immediately life-threatening and needs to be lowered to a safe level (not necessarily to normal) within a matter of minutes to hours using parenteral antihypertensive medications. Symptoms associated with hypertensive emergency are highly variable and reflect the degree of damage to specific organ systems.
MedicalXpress

Redesigning diabetes technology to detect low blood sugar in older adults with diabetes and Alzheimer's disease

Regenstrief Institute Research Scientist April Savoy, Ph.D., a human factors engineer and health services researcher, is developing and testing user-friendly health information tools and technology designed to enhance accessibility and value to older adults with both diabetes and Alzheimer's disease, and their caregivers. Without numerous finger sticks, these tools and technology will be designed to provide patients, caregivers, and clinicians with glucose metrics needed to diagnose hypoglycemia and identify treatment options.
alzheimersnewstoday.com

Full Phase 3 Trial Data Support Lecanemab for Early Alzheimer’s

About 1.5 years of treatment with lecanemab (BAN2401) — now under regulatory review in the U.S. — was found to significantly slow the progression of dementia symptoms in people with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. That’s according to just-released full data from the Phase 3 Clarity AD clinical trial,...
WITF

How significant is new drug for those living with Alzheimer’s disease?

About six million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease that affects their memories and cognitive abilities and could eventually lead to their deaths. The numbers are expected to grow as a large swath of Americans get older. When any progress is made on Alzheimer’s – it is big news.
Medical News Today

Brain immune cells may fight Alzheimer's in its early stages

Immune cells called microglia ingest infected and damaged cells in the brain. A new study suggests that microglia can also inhibit the buildup of a toxic protein in the brains of people with preclinical Alzheimer’s and slow their cognitive decline. Drugs that activate microglia may therefore help to slow...

