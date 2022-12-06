Read full article on original website
Kanye West Takes Daughter North Shopping After It's Revealed He'll Pay Kim Kardashian $200K In Monthly Child Support
There's nothing some retail therapy can't fix! On Tuesday, November 30, Kanye West was spotted spending some one-on-one time with his and ex-wife Kim Kardashian's eldest child, 9-year-old North West.Dressed in head-to-toe black, the father-of-four picked up his daughter from basketball practice and then headed to the mall.Photos from the outing show the tot clad in one of her dad's concert tees, shorts and sneakers, with her locks pulled back in a ponytail. After hitting the shops, the duo was seen heading back to their car with a bodyguard who was carrying a few shopping bags, including one that contained...
Kim Kardashian Walks Away From Kanye West Divorce With 10 Homes, Airline Miles & More
One day after Kim Kardashian and Kanye West settled their divorce, the former is walking away with a slew of things, including 10 homes, her airline miles and all wedding gifts that were given to her personally, Radar reported. The 42-year-old will keep five homes in Hidden Hills, including the one West, 45, bought across the street from her post-divorce, in addition to real estate in Riverside, Calif., three homes in Idaho and a compound in Malibu. The Skims founder will also retain her furniture, artwork and personal property, including clothing, handbags, fur, watches and jewelry. She will also keep...
Kim Kardashian’s ‘cold’ home compared to ‘psych ward’
Someone call Martha Stewart back. Fans slammed Kim Kardashian’s home decor skills after she posted the “things at home that make me happy” on Tuesday. The “Kardashians” star, 42, took to Instagram to share several snaps of her home. In one photo, she showed off her bedroom which featured white and gray marble walls. In a second, a huge piece of artwork with a blue dot in the middle on a gray stone wall was photographed. One specific photo even showed what appeared to be her living room, which was decorated with matching chairs and a couch, a throw blanket and a rug....
Kim Kardashian Says She Travels “With a Cup in the Backseat of the Car” for “Pee Anxiety” on ‘The Kardashians’
Who’s ready for some more Kardashians TMI? Just like her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian is always ready to pop a squat whilst traveling via automobile. In fact, the reality star opened up about just how prepared she really is in The Kardashians Season 2 finale. As she...
Remember Kanye West Bought the House Next to Kim Kardashian? She Got It In the Divorce
Kanye West caused a stir among fans when he purchased a home directly next to Kim Kardashian after the two separated — and Kim just got the house after the divorce was settled.
Kim Kardashian steps out in Miami in ‘itty bitty’ top after divorcing troubled rapper
Kim Kardashian’s livin’ single.
buzzfeednews.com
Kim Kardashian Revealed She Reached Out To Kanye West “At The Height” Of Their Feud In Order To Collect His Valuables For Their Kids After Revealing He Often “Gives It All Away”
Kim Kardashian is continuing to shed light on her explosive feud with ex-husband Kanye West. For those who need a quick refresher, the discord between the exes began to erupt publicly in January this year after Ye, as he is now known, began taking aim at Kim — who filed for divorce from him in February 2021 — and her then–new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in a series of Instagram posts.
Kim Kardashian Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Man 'Stalking' Reality Mogul Who Told Security He 'Possesses A Gun'
Kim Kardashian was granted a temporary restraining order against a man she claimed is stalking her at home and while she is away on business, RadarOnline.com has learned. A declaration submitted by the Skims mogul, 42, stated the man attempted to access her residence on three separate occasions in August 2022, having expressed hopes to be her business partner.
Kim Kardashian Invites Ex-Husband Kanye West To Family's Former Home For Saint's 7th Birthday After Affair Claim
Playing nice! Kim Kardashian put her differences aside with Kanye West for the sake of their children. RadarOnline.com is told The Kardashians star "invited" her ex-husband to the Hidden Hills home that the once-happy couple used to share so he could celebrate Saint's 7th birthday with the family. Meaning that Ye didn't show up unannounced as he did for Chicago's party nearly one year ago. Sources revealed to RadarOnline.com that Kim extended the invite to her ex-husband, confirming they were under the same roof for several hours — a sign their co-parenting is headed in the right direction despite his...
People Think Kanye West Predicted His Life With ‘Gold Digger’ After Having to Pay Kim Kardashian $200,000 a Month in Child Support
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce and custody settlement is finally complete and fans are comparing the $2.4 million a year Ye has to reportedly pay in child support to lyrics from his 2005 song "Gold Digger" featuring Jamie Foxx. On Tuesday (Nov. 29), TMZ broke the news that the...
Taking A Stand: Kanye West COVERS UP Balenciaga Logo As Kim Kardashian Sticks By Brand After Teddy Bear Controversy
Talk about making a statement. Kanye West put his words into action when he stepped out in his beloved Balenciaga boots, covering up the logo in wake of the fashion brand's controversial ad campaigns involving kids, RadarOnline.com can reveal.The Grammy winner-turned-two-time presidential hopeful was spotted stomping around Los Angeles on Sunday in a US flag-inspired puffer jacket and the designer rainboots with an at-home alteration.In the photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, instead of Balenciaga spelled out on the side, the Donda rapper covered up the logo with black tape and a message reading, "Ye24," a nod to his announcement of his...
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West reach divorce settlement; rapper to pay $200K per month in child support
Per the divorce agreement, a draft of which was obtained by CNN, Kim Kardashian will receive $200,000 per month in child support from Kanye West
