Inmates at a violent West Virginia prison knew ahead of time that infamous gangster James "Whitey" Bulger would be transferred there hours before he was murdered.
Cops Make Grisly Discovery After 2-Year-Old Answers FaceTime Instead of Mom
Concerned co-workers FaceTimed Javonni Jenkins when she didn’t show for work on Wednesday morning, but it was Jenkins’ 2-year-old son who picked up, and he appeared to be alone. This sent Jenkins’ colleagues scrambling to her Chicago apartment, where they met with police to bust in and conduct a welfare check. Responding officers were met with a grisly scene, however, as both Jenkins, 27, and her father, 79-year-old Curtis Hardman, had been shot dead. “We came a little too late,” Nicole Worth, a co-worker, told the Chicago Sun-Times. “We saved the baby. That’s all we could do.” Cops said Jenkins’ son was uninjured and oblivious to the horror—playing with toys while his mom's co-workers were on FaceTime with him. Cops have not made an arrest in connection to the two deaths. Jenkins, a beloved medical assistant at Holy Cross Hospital in Chicago, “loved being a mother,” her sister, Angela Brooks, told the Sun-Times. “She was a beautiful individual.”Read it at Chicago Sun-Times
Warnings on gay club shooter stir questions about old case
DENVER (AP) — A California woman who warned a judge last year about the danger posed by the suspect in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting said Friday that the deaths could have been prevented if earlier charges against the suspect weren’t dismissed. Jeanie Streltzoff — a relative of alleged shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich — urged Colorado Judge Robin Chittum in a letter last November to incarcerate the suspect following a 2021 standoff with SWAT teams that uncovered a stockpile of more than 100 pounds (45 kilograms) of explosive material, firearms and ammunition. Aldrich should have been in prison at the time of the shooting and prevented from obtaining weapons, she told The Associated Press on Friday. “Five people died,” Streltzoff said, hushing the final word. “Someone should have done something.”
Sunny Balwani, Elizabeth Holmes' former partner, to be sentenced in Theranos fraud case
(SAN JOSE, Calif.) -- Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, the former romantic partner of Elizabeth Holmes and president of disgraced blood testing company Theranos, is set to be sentenced on Wednesday. Balwani, 57, was convicted in July on 12 counts of fraud and conspiracy after persuading investors and patients to trust the...
Mexican authorities search for 'Ted Bundy'-like killer after 3 women found dead in Tijuana
(TIJUANA, Mexico) -- Authorities in Mexico are searching for a suspect responsible for the recent deaths of three women who worked in bars and strip clubs in Tijuana, a Mexican state attorney general said Thursday. Baja California Attorney General Ricardo Iván Carpio Sánchez said the women were found dead in...
