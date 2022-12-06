ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix New Times

More than a Miracle: Get in The Holiday Spirit At These 5 Metro Phoenix Pop-Up Bars

'Tis the season, right? Time for family, friends, and getting your holiday cocktail on at these fun pop-up bars around the Valley. Along with classics like Miracle Bar and Sippin' Santa, we have a few brand new bars taking the festive plunge this year, so be prepared to relax, unwind, and enjoy seasonal drinks before your favorite pop-up goes away.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Metro Phoenix’s Best Things to Do This Weekend: Adam Sandler, FuelFest, and More

Given we’re just over two weeks out from Christmas, it’s not shocking that this weekend’s calendar is heavy on holiday-related activities. That includes such annual events as Tempe’s Fantasy of Lights Boat Parade, the Desert Botanical Garden’s Las Noches de las Luminarias, and the Arizona Cacophony Society’s Santarchy bar crawl.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Nelson's Meat and Fish Plans to Open a Second Metro Phoenix Market

Nelson's Meat and Fish, the popular Arcadia market that has become known for its fresh seafood since it debuted in November 2017, will soon open at a new location in North Scottsdale. Christopher Nelson, the founder and owner of the store, plans to unveil the new 1,200-square-foot space on Scottsdale...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
SignalsAZ

Glendale Christmas Parade Grand Marshals Announced

Hometown Christmas Parade honors fire department captain and parade founders as Grand Marshals. Captain Anthony Valverde, a paramedic and an 18-year veteran of the Glendale Fire Department, has been named the Grand Marshal of the 9th Annual Hometown Christmas Parade and Food Drive, which culminates with the parade on Saturday, December 10th at 11:00 a.m. in downtown Glendale, Arizona. In addition, Don Mellon and Dr. Walt Kallestad, who co-founded the parade with Glendale Mayor Jerry P. Weiers in 2012, will be the Honorary Grand Marshals.
GLENDALE, AZ
scottsdale.org

Popular retailers glam up for holiday shoppers

Two of Scottsdale’s hottest retail venues have created cool events and experiences for holiday shoppers. Both Scottsdale Quarter and Scottsdale Fashion Square have converted their elegant spaces into slices of a winter wonderland to immerse shoppers in the holiday spirit. “We are helping our guests get into the holiday...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Outside Nomad

14 Day Trips From Phoenix: The Best Things To Do In Phoenix

The Central location of Phoenix makes it a popular city as well as a perfect spot to take a day trip to surrounding areas. Indeed, the valley of the sun itself is a marvelous city to explore, but if you want to dive deep and truly experience the essence of the Old West, we have compiled a list of the top best day trips from Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

5 Arizona restaurants named in OpenTable’s Top 100 list for 2022

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been an eventful year for foodies in Arizona ranging from numerous restaurant openings to new bars and concepts hitting the Valley of the Sun and beyond. But among hundreds, only a few make the cut for OpenTable’s Top 100 list. Now the reviews...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yahoo Sports

This Arizona chocolate shop just got named 1 of the best in the U.S. Here's what to order

Phoenix keeps sparking national attention to its restaurants and food scene, and now a popular chocolate shop is getting in on the action. Tasting Table has featured Zak's Chocolate Shop in Scottsdale on its list of best chocolatiers in the U.S. Making the list is no small feat — it includes master pastry chef and chocolatier Jacques Torres, aka Mr. Chocolate, in New York and luxury chocolate maker Vosges in Chicago.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Chicken on floor, employee touching face then preparing food among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

