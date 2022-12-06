Read full article on original website
Phoenix New Times
More than a Miracle: Get in The Holiday Spirit At These 5 Metro Phoenix Pop-Up Bars
'Tis the season, right? Time for family, friends, and getting your holiday cocktail on at these fun pop-up bars around the Valley. Along with classics like Miracle Bar and Sippin' Santa, we have a few brand new bars taking the festive plunge this year, so be prepared to relax, unwind, and enjoy seasonal drinks before your favorite pop-up goes away.
Phoenix New Times
Metro Phoenix’s Best Things to Do This Weekend: Adam Sandler, FuelFest, and More
Given we’re just over two weeks out from Christmas, it’s not shocking that this weekend’s calendar is heavy on holiday-related activities. That includes such annual events as Tempe’s Fantasy of Lights Boat Parade, the Desert Botanical Garden’s Las Noches de las Luminarias, and the Arizona Cacophony Society’s Santarchy bar crawl.
ABC 15 News
100-year-old Goodyear bar vows to retain legacy after demolition
GOODYEAR — Standing in the same spot for a century, an iconic bar in Goodyear is set to be leveled and relocated for a road widening project. Back in the 60s, the late Roman Comer won a bet in a pool game that changed his life. The eight-ball rolling...
Phoenix New Times
Nelson's Meat and Fish Plans to Open a Second Metro Phoenix Market
Nelson's Meat and Fish, the popular Arcadia market that has become known for its fresh seafood since it debuted in November 2017, will soon open at a new location in North Scottsdale. Christopher Nelson, the founder and owner of the store, plans to unveil the new 1,200-square-foot space on Scottsdale...
Bubba’s 33 Announces Two New Valley Locations in 2024
The Louisville-based chain will be bringing its classic American comfort food and homey vibes to Goodyear and Tempe.
SignalsAZ
Glendale Christmas Parade Grand Marshals Announced
Hometown Christmas Parade honors fire department captain and parade founders as Grand Marshals. Captain Anthony Valverde, a paramedic and an 18-year veteran of the Glendale Fire Department, has been named the Grand Marshal of the 9th Annual Hometown Christmas Parade and Food Drive, which culminates with the parade on Saturday, December 10th at 11:00 a.m. in downtown Glendale, Arizona. In addition, Don Mellon and Dr. Walt Kallestad, who co-founded the parade with Glendale Mayor Jerry P. Weiers in 2012, will be the Honorary Grand Marshals.
VIDEO: Gigantic Herd of Elk Crosses Road in Paradise Valley
VIDEO: Gigantic Herd of Elk Crosses Road in Paradise Valley Beautiful Video ...
scottsdale.org
Popular retailers glam up for holiday shoppers
Two of Scottsdale’s hottest retail venues have created cool events and experiences for holiday shoppers. Both Scottsdale Quarter and Scottsdale Fashion Square have converted their elegant spaces into slices of a winter wonderland to immerse shoppers in the holiday spirit. “We are helping our guests get into the holiday...
14 Day Trips From Phoenix: The Best Things To Do In Phoenix
The Central location of Phoenix makes it a popular city as well as a perfect spot to take a day trip to surrounding areas. Indeed, the valley of the sun itself is a marvelous city to explore, but if you want to dive deep and truly experience the essence of the Old West, we have compiled a list of the top best day trips from Phoenix.
AZFamily
5 Arizona restaurants named in OpenTable’s Top 100 list for 2022
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been an eventful year for foodies in Arizona ranging from numerous restaurant openings to new bars and concepts hitting the Valley of the Sun and beyond. But among hundreds, only a few make the cut for OpenTable’s Top 100 list. Now the reviews...
An ocean-themed surf park is coming to Mesa, Arizona in 2023
Cannon Beach RenderingPhoto byCannon Beach Developments. Mesa, Arizona is expected to get its first-ever ocean-themed surf park in summer 2023, amassing a total of 40 acres located at the southeast corners of Power and Warner roads.
The Best Place To Live In Arizona
When it comes to beautiful weather and a bustling economy, it's hard to beat Arizona. Find out which city in AZ is the best place to start a new life.
Mesa Arizona Temple Christmas Lights returns, here’s what you need to know
After a five-year hiatus, the Christmas Light display at the Mesa Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is back. Here's what to know about this East Valley tradition.
Yahoo Sports
This Arizona chocolate shop just got named 1 of the best in the U.S. Here's what to order
Phoenix keeps sparking national attention to its restaurants and food scene, and now a popular chocolate shop is getting in on the action. Tasting Table has featured Zak's Chocolate Shop in Scottsdale on its list of best chocolatiers in the U.S. Making the list is no small feat — it includes master pastry chef and chocolatier Jacques Torres, aka Mr. Chocolate, in New York and luxury chocolate maker Vosges in Chicago.
KTAR.com
Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin West in Scottsdale to host 1st holiday experience
PHOENIX – The Scottsdale winter home and studio of renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright will host two weekends of holiday-themed activities for the first time. Home for the Holidays will run Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and again Dec. 16-17 at the same times. The...
Tribe steps in ahead of pending water cutoff to 700 Rio Verde Foothills homes
RIO VERDE, Ariz — The Rio Verde Foothills, a wealthy community just north of Scottsdale, is weeks away from losing water access – but a tribe has stepped in and agreed to help. Homeowners on Friday learned The San Carlos Apache Tribe had reached a preliminary, one-year agreement...
Phoenix New Times
'A Pub for the People.' College Students and Professors Flock to the Hidden Thunderbird Pub
There’s no signage in front of the building or in the lobby, no recommendation to take the elevator to the fifth floor or to turn left once the doors open, and follow the sounds of laughter, music, and lively conversation. But for those in the know, this path culminates...
AZFamily
Phoenix man’s $500 Harley-Davidson gift card has no money on it
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Ephram Cordova says there’s nothing like hopping on his Harley-Davidson and taking a spin. “It’s just peaceful. You just get on the road and go,” he told On Your Side. Cordova’s Harley is his only mode of transportation. So, when a...
AZFamily
Chicken on floor, employee touching face then preparing food among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
