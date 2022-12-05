Read full article on original website
WTRF
Double fatality in West Virginia involving dirt bikes, school responds
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Bill Helms, Marshall County Sheriff, reports to 7News that at approximately 5:37 p.m. there was a fatal accident involving two riders on dirt bikes. Charles Donnely, 40, and a 16-year-old student at John Marshall High School, both of Moundsville, were riding dirt bikes around...
WTAP
Christmas train rolls through town for the third year in a row
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the third year in a row the BIP railroad Christmas train will roll through town. On Friday the Christmas Train will be stationed in Waterford from 6-8 p.m., Saturday the train will be in Marietta 6-8 p.m., Sunday it will be in Belpre from 6-7:30 p.m., then the county tour will stop in Parkersburg from 7:30-8:30 p.m.
WTRF
First Settlement Physical Therapy opens in Warwood
WARWOOD, W.Va. (WTRF) – They call themselves the neighborhood physical therapist and they’re now open in Warwood. First Settlement Physical Therapy cut the ribbon on a new location on Tuesday morning. This is one of six across the Ohio Valley. The family owned and operated group of physical...
Swatting threat call made to an Ohio County school
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Philip Stahl, Public Information Officer for the Wheeling Police Department, confirms that the department received a threat call to its non-emergency dispatch line Wednesday. The call was an automated message making a threat to an area high school, but did not name the school. Public Resource Officers were notified in the […]
WTAP
Police investigating false threats at area schools including PHS
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Threats of active shootings in multiple West Virginia counties are all being deemed not credible according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. In addition to local law enforcement, the West Virginia Fusion Center and the FBI, Homeland Security is now involved in the investigation into false threats made Wednesday morning.
WTAP
Former sheriff of Noble County passes away
NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A former sheriff of Noble County has passed away. Landon T. Smith, age 80, of Caldwell, Ohio, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home. He was born November 2, 1942, in Caldwell, son of the late Charles L. and Martha L. Marquis Smith. He...
ycitynews.com
Recent I-70 closure’s traffic congestion partly due to local 1956 vote for bridges, highway
A construction incident that trapped a worker for hours and closed both east and west bound lanes of Interstate 70 through Zanesville demonstrated Wednesday how a nearly 60 year old decision to run the interstate through the town’s core, which had good intentions, also has the capability to essentially shut the city down in times of crisis.
WTOV 9
Truck springs diesel fuel leak along Ohio 7 in Steubenville, causes lane closure
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio 7 southbound in Steubenville near University Boulevard was limited to one lane after a tractor trailer hauling concrete piping sprung a diesel fuel leak. The truck was coming across the Veterans Memorial Bridge around 10 a.m., when officials say it hit a piece of...
Name of man killed at Nickles Bakery in Ohio now known
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News has learned the name of the worker killed in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery on Monday. Robert Edward Mike Jr., 29, of Martins Ferry died at the bakery in an industrial accident. Man dies from industrial accident at Ohio bakery He is survived by his wife, parents, siblings […]
WHIZ
Revitalization grant coming to Guernsey County
COLUMBUS – State Representative Adam Holmes (R-Nashport) supports more than $270,000 coming to Guernsey County through the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program announced Tuesday. The program was funded through the state operating budget with Holmes’ support in the Ohio House and will fund the demolition of commercial...
WOUB
Ceiling collapse at Athens rental reveals a gap in code enforcement inspections
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — A ceiling collapsed at a rental unit on North Shafer Street in Athens this summer because of a roof leak. No one was hurt, but the tenants were relocated and the home could not be reoccupied until it was deemed safe. The city’s code enforcement...
belmontvision.com
Muslim students still feel excluded at Belmont
Muslim student Magan Beynah is tired of being excluded. He’s not alone. Although Belmont changed its hiring practice to now consider Jewish applicants, it still excludes applicants of other faiths — and Muslims continue to be ignored at Belmont. Belmont’s campus is composed of students from a number of different faiths. Even with this being the case, faculty is not allowed to represent this, according to the current hiring policy. Belmont provost David Gregory announced on Wednesday the university will expand its hiring policy to include faculty of Jewish faith. Until now, all faculty were previously required to be Christian. This change is seen as a step in the right direction by Muslim students, but many still wonder why their religion remains excluded. Beynah, a Senior finance major, feels that the school would be better off if it followed through with its claims of diversity. “If you're going to try and spread diversity and inclusivity that way, then you have to also make that reflect in your faculty, in your policies and these hiring decisions,” he said. Beynah acknowledged the change and its benefits but still believes Belmont has more room to grow. “I think if you want to say that Jewish people are an important part of our community and therefore we should have them as a part of our faculty, then you should also say the same thing about Muslims, because we are also a part of the Belmont community,” he said. Marty Bell, a professor of religion and church history, said in an email regarding the policy change that he hopes “our future moves to include other world religions in our hiring practice.” Bell further noted the “rich connections” found through his courses with religious leaders of a variety of traditions and how they have been beneficial. Hope Dennis, the president of Belmont’s HOPE Council, also wants the university to expand its inclusivity. “Belmont still has so many more ways that they can improve if it's truly going to be a place of inclusivity for all religions, and our Muslim students are stepping out and stepping up to speak up about what it would look like for someone at a Christian institution to be inclusive to non- Christians,” she said. Dennis said she would like to see the policy continue to expand in order to help the university’s mission of inclusivity. “I think it's a win. I think it's a great step in the right direction. I think that it's something that should be celebrated, but I don't think that it means we stopped asking the hard questions,” she said. Biblical studies professor Mark McEntire was confused by the change as it was unclear why the hiring practices would still exclude other religious candidates. “I'm worried that… Muslim students who, at this point, probably experienced life on the Belmont campus as sort of second class citizens,” he said, “they've now been made into third class citizens by this move. Not only are they a religious minority on campus, but now there's a group of students, in addition who will have, perhaps faculty members who are more like them, but they still don't have that experience.” Aya Sebai, a legal studies major and Muslim, appreciates the change but hopes that the university continues expanding the hiring policy. “I want it to be something from the heart, that they actually want teachers and they see the contributions that they would make to the school if that makes sense. Like I would want them to see that, but if they don't see that then like there's not really much I can do about it,” she said. Sebai wants the university to realize that having faculty that are Muslim won’t go against their goals. “Islam, Christianity we're all Abrahamic religions. We're all, monotheistic religions, and we're known for that. I'll be curious as to why they excluded Muslims from that, especially because as Muslims we see Christians as our brothers and sisters, and we see Jews as our brothers and sisters,” she said. —
Your Radio Place
Big, New Addition rolls into Cambridge Fire Department
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A big, new addition rolled into the Cambridge Fire Department this weekend. A new pumper, now officially “Number 3”, ordered two years ago was delivered on Friday. Council approved the purchase of a new “Sutphen” Fire Engine for the Cambridge Fire Department in December of 2020. The new pumper replaces an engine that is over 30 years old.
wtuz.com
911 Hangup Leads to Pursuit, Arrest
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office and multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in an early-morning pursuit following a 911 hang-up. The initial call came in past 2 p.m. for an emergency hang-up in the area of State Route 800 and Tracy Road in Mill Township.
WTRF
Five people in northern West Virginia are facing federal COVID fraud charges
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A federal grand jury has indicted five West Virginians, four of whom are from the northern panhandle. The suspects allegedly fleeced the government out of CARES Act funds. One of them, 27-year-old Dalton Haas of Wheeling, is charged with wire fraud and making false statements.
Governor DeWine Announces More than 400 New Jobs for Tuscarawas County
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted joined Battle Motors, JobsOhio, Team Northeast Ohio (NEO), and the Tuscarawas County Economic Development Corporation to announce the addition of 434 new manufacturing jobs for Tuscarawas County. The new jobs follow the recent expansion of Battle Motors’ electric vehicle production facility in New […]
Wheeling lawyer says lawsuits against Ohio County only option left
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Three separate lawsuits have been filed in Ohio County alleging missing wages and other complaints involving pay. Nearly 40 Ohio County employees have filed the lawsuit and have named the Ohio County Commission as the defendant in all three. 7News spoke with attorney Teresa Toriseva Tuesday morning about the lawsuits that […]
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com
Pearl Harbor Day of Remembrance
The Cambridge Athletic Department takes time today to remember the attack on Pearl Harbor and the lasting impact it has had on our country. “We honor the memories of the 2,403 service members and civilians whose lives were cut short on that tragic December morning. We reflect on the resilience of America’s Armed Forces, who withstood the attack and built the most capable fighting force the world has ever known. In the wake of tragedy, these brave women and men — the Greatest Generation — answered the call to defend freedom, justice, and democracy across the Pacific, throughout Europe, and around the globe. Today, we carry forward their spirit of unity and their enduring resolve to protect the United States against those who seek to do us harm.”
WTOV 9
No one injured, home likely a loss after overnight fire in Wheeling
The Wheeling Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened overnight and resulted in the loss of home along Frances Avenue in the Pleasanton area of the city. While No one was injured, not every animal made it out. The dog and one of two cats are safe, but the...
Local college student found guilty of murdering her baby granted new hearing by Ohio Supreme Court
COLUMBUS (WTRF) The Supreme Court of Ohio ruled that a college student sentenced to life in prison for murdering her newborn baby on campus can have a new sentencing hearing, according to Court News Ohio. Emile Weaver of Clarington, Ohio in Monroe County was found guilty of murdering her newborn baby in the bathroom of […]
