thurstontalk.com
Two Influenza Related Deaths Reported in Thurston County
Submitted by Thurston County Public Health and Social Services. On Friday, December 02, 2022 Thurston County Public Health and Social Services (PHSS) was notified of two influenza related deaths in Thurston County residents. To date there have been 13 influenza related deaths reported by the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) during the 2022-2023 influenza season, including two children.
KUOW
What to know about the flu this season
After two years of COVID masking and distancing, our immune systems are out of practice fighting other viruses. And now the flu is spreading rapidly. Seattle Times reporter Elise Takahama is here to talk about the spread of flu and how healthcare providers and people are managing it.
q13fox.com
Washington health officials say flu deaths, hospitalizations on the rise
SEATTLE - The Washington State Department of Health says that flu hospitalizations are at the highest rate seen in 10 years. Combined with other respiratory illnesses like COVID-19 and RSV, it's straining hospitals already at emergency capacity. "This is turning out to be rather severe flu year in Washington State,"...
horseandrider.com
Strangles and EHV-4 in Washington
A private facility in Thurston County, Washington, had a group of nine weanlings develop signs of minor respiratory infection. Six of the horses tested positive for EHV-4. One horse tested positive for both EHV-4 and strangles. All horses have recovered. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that...
publichealthinsider.com
Why people over age 50 should get an updated COVID-19 booster before the holidays
As we get ready for our third winter holiday season with COVID-19, we’re tired of hearing about the pandemic. We would much rather focus on the truly important things in our lives—gathering with loved ones, taking time to relax and recharge, and thinking about all the things we want to make happen in the new year.
Seattle PSA: If you were impacted by recent layoffs, apply for unemployment immediately.
Photo byWashington State Unemployment Rate by County. Your severance should not affect your eligibility. Some people confuse severance with medical as being a non-active employee. If you aren’t receiving full benefits such as accumulating vacation and sick time, you should be eligible.
Pet owners desperate for appointments with shortage of veterinarians
The Seattle metro area became home to a wave of new pets during the early months of the pandemic, and now, after falling victim to the nationwide trend of understaffed pet hospitals, appointments are becoming near impossible to book. The country-wide veterinarian shortage came at the worst time — the...
KIRO 7 Seattle
DSHS investigating after more than a thousand Washington families’ state benefits stolen by scammers
SEATTLE — Families across Washington are learning the horrible news that their state benefits have been stolen by scammers. To make matters worse, the state can’t replace or refund those benefits. Sylvia Turner, who lives in Auburn, had $1,600 of her federal state and food benefits stolen. “I...
'It was deliberate': Power grid stations in Pacific Northwest fall victim to recent attacks
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Critical infrastructure across the country has been put on alert after an attack on two substations in North Carolina, an incident that cut power to tens of thousands for days. Washington law enforcement sources confirm that they received a memo from the FBI warning them about...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Power grid attacks reported across nation, including Washington
SEATTLE — The recent power substation attacks in North Carolina put thousands of customers in the dark recently. Many are just now getting their power back on. Currently, law enforcement believes these attacks were intentional. “It’s not just an inconvenience for preventing me from streaming my favorite show, you...
DSHS set to close portion of state-run Rainier School in Buckley
BUCKLEY, Wash. — A portion of a state-run school for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities is set to be closed by next August. The closure of a portion of the Rainier School, which is located in Buckley, is the result of a settlement between the state’s Health Care Authority and the Department of Social and Health Services, which operates the school.
New dentist in Bellingham will offer specialty dental care
The Local Dentist will be donating a new bicycle or a stocked pantry to the Bellingham refugee family for every 30 new patients.
theorcasonian.com
Port Townsend proclaims support for legal recognition of rights of Southern Resident Orcas
||| FROM KRISS KEVORKIAN for LEGAL RIGHTS FOR THE SALISH SEA |||. Port Townsend, WA —Yesterday evening, Port Townsend’s Mayor David J. Faber signed a Proclamation describing the City of Port Townsend’s support for action by local, state, federal and tribal governments that secure and effectuate the rights of the Southern Resident Orcas.
The Suburban Times
Pierce County Housing Action Plan
Submitted by Carol Colleran. Pierce County has many homeless neighbors as well as a cost crisis: rentals and houses are expensive! The Pierce County Council is considering a Housing Action Plan (2022-162) that would address many of the housing issues, from shelter and services to streamlining new affordable housing building projects that would make both for-profit and non-profit organizations more likely to build housing throughout Pierce County.
Whatcom County and WA housing markets see new price decreases, what you need to know
Washington state is the third-most expensive state to buy a home in, although the state and Whatcom County have seen recent price decreases.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Addressing misconceptions about WA’s new vehicle registration law
Washington state will now allow you to take a photo of your vehicle registration and store it on your cell phone, tablet, or electronic device. “Both your registration and your proof of insurance can be stored electronically,” said Tim Meyer, King County Sheriff’s Office’s spokesperson. Many residents...
Workers at Whatcom’s third-largest employer vote on forming a union. This is what they want
“Overwhelming” results affect about 700 workers, the union said.
southseattleemerald.com
NEWS GLEAMS | REAL ID Travel Enforcement Postponed Until 2025; Criminal Trial for Death of Manuel Ellis Delayed
A round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!. REAL ID refers to a federal law and not necessarily one specific piece of ID. It is based on a law passed by Congress in 2005. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the...
KOMO News
Tacoma woman claims her state food benefits card was wiped out
TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma woman is claiming someone skimmed her Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) Food EBT card this past weekend. Vanessa DeTarville is a mom of three who said when she went to a nearby Walmart where she lives, she was told her card had been used 11 times within the past hour.
Rise of pediatric flu causes worst medication shortage in ’15 years’
As cases of flu and RSV fill pediatric units at hospitals, many families are also having trouble at the pharmacy getting liquid acetaminophen, ibuprofen, and other medications for kids who are recovering at home. The two largest children’s hospitals in western Washington, Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma and Seattle...
