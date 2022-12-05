Read full article on original website
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com
Bobcats Fall to Martins Ferry in Buckeye 8 Action
The Cambridge High School boys basketball team fell to Martins Ferry 68-49 in their Buckeye 8 opener Tuesday night. Devin Ogle lead all scorers with 14 points in the game while Davion Bahr chipped in 11 in his first game fully back from injury. Bradyn Gregg finished with nine. The...
WTRF
Double fatality in West Virginia involving dirt bikes, school responds
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Bill Helms, Marshall County Sheriff, reports to 7News that at approximately 5:37 p.m. there was a fatal accident involving two riders on dirt bikes. Charles Donnely, 40, and a 16-year-old student at John Marshall High School, both of Moundsville, were riding dirt bikes around...
Swatting threat call made to an Ohio County school
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Philip Stahl, Public Information Officer for the Wheeling Police Department, confirms that the department received a threat call to its non-emergency dispatch line Wednesday. The call was an automated message making a threat to an area high school, but did not name the school. Public Resource Officers were notified in the […]
Heroes awarded trophies at Bridgeport Christmas parade
BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) — Musicians, elves and heroes both fictional and real graced the streets of Bridgeport Sunday afternoon. It was all for the annual Christmas parade, where everyone who walked along the route was up for a trophy. The city’s volunteer fire and emergency department judged eight categories, including best float, best marching band […]
WTRF
First Settlement Physical Therapy opens in Warwood
WARWOOD, W.Va. (WTRF) – They call themselves the neighborhood physical therapist and they’re now open in Warwood. First Settlement Physical Therapy cut the ribbon on a new location on Tuesday morning. This is one of six across the Ohio Valley. The family owned and operated group of physical...
WTRF
Crews fight overnight housefire in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Fire confirmed they responded to a house fire overnight near Frances Avenue, adjacent to Washington Avenue. Firetrucks were still on the scene as of 4 AM, with fire hoses crossing the road. Crews who responded tell 7NEWS the fire is out. They are now...
ycitynews.com
Recent I-70 closure’s traffic congestion partly due to local 1956 vote for bridges, highway
A construction incident that trapped a worker for hours and closed both east and west bound lanes of Interstate 70 through Zanesville demonstrated Wednesday how a nearly 60 year old decision to run the interstate through the town’s core, which had good intentions, also has the capability to essentially shut the city down in times of crisis.
WTAP
Former sheriff of Noble County passes away
NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A former sheriff of Noble County has passed away. Landon T. Smith, age 80, of Caldwell, Ohio, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home. He was born November 2, 1942, in Caldwell, son of the late Charles L. and Martha L. Marquis Smith. He...
WTOV 9
Truck springs diesel fuel leak along Ohio 7 in Steubenville, causes lane closure
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio 7 southbound in Steubenville near University Boulevard was limited to one lane after a tractor trailer hauling concrete piping sprung a diesel fuel leak. The truck was coming across the Veterans Memorial Bridge around 10 a.m., when officials say it hit a piece of...
Name of man killed at Nickles Bakery in Ohio now known
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News has learned the name of the worker killed in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery on Monday. Robert Edward Mike Jr., 29, of Martins Ferry died at the bakery in an industrial accident. Man dies from industrial accident at Ohio bakery He is survived by his wife, parents, siblings […]
WHIZ
Revitalization grant coming to Guernsey County
COLUMBUS – State Representative Adam Holmes (R-Nashport) supports more than $270,000 coming to Guernsey County through the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program announced Tuesday. The program was funded through the state operating budget with Holmes’ support in the Ohio House and will fund the demolition of commercial...
WOUB
Ceiling collapse at Athens rental reveals a gap in code enforcement inspections
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — A ceiling collapsed at a rental unit on North Shafer Street in Athens this summer because of a roof leak. No one was hurt, but the tenants were relocated and the home could not be reoccupied until it was deemed safe. The city’s code enforcement...
Local Landscaper Returns to His Roots
Editor’s Note: This is the first of hopefully a series of features on local entrepreneurs who have businesses in the Athens area. Handymen can make a profitable living in the spring, summer and fall months, but often fall on difficult times in the winter season That does not go unnoticed by local landscaper Dallas Lazear, who hopes that changes for him this upcoming winter. ...
Dreaming of a white Christmas? The likelihood NE Ohio sees snow
With Christmas just weeks away, Northeast Ohioans are wondering if snow is on the way.
wtuz.com
911 Hangup Leads to Pursuit, Arrest
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office and multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in an early-morning pursuit following a 911 hang-up. The initial call came in past 2 p.m. for an emergency hang-up in the area of State Route 800 and Tracy Road in Mill Township.
WHIZ
The Dobbins Family Light Display Returns
ZANESVILLE, oh – The Dobbins family Christmas tradition carries on with a huge Christmas light display. For the last 17 years, Michelle Dobbins has had no problem making spirits bright. With the help of her 82 year old father, Michelle Dobbins is blessing the community once again by sharing her Christmas lights, and the Light of Christ, in her own front yard. She calls this beautiful full acre of lights the Light in the Darkness.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Canton, OH
Canton, nicknamed the Hall of Fame City, is located in northeastern Ohio. It is situated on Nimishillen Creek, and it's where the National Football League (NFL) was founded in 1920, hence the nickname. Canton is the seat of Stark County and used to be an important manufacturing city, mainly because...
WTOV 9
One person dies in Fort Steuben Apartments blaze
Steubenville, OH — One person has died after a fire broke out Sunday night at the old fort Steuben hotel in Steubenville. The call came in at around 4pm for the fire on the 7th floor of the building -- both Steubenville and Wintersville fire departments have been on the scene for several hours.
whbc.com
Canton Bakery Issues Recall for Pepperoni Rolls
From the Canton City Health Department’s facebook page:. Norcia Bakery is voluntarily recalling its Original Pepperoni Rolls due to a miscalculation of approved ingredients in the manufacturing process. The product was produced in 12 oz. bags with dates from November 21, 2022 to December 5, 2022 and were available for sale between November 21, 2022 and December 5, 2022 in local retail locations in Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne, and Carrollton Counties. Customers who have purchased this product should dispose of it or return it to the location it was bought.
WTOV 9
No one injured, home likely a loss after overnight fire in Wheeling
The Wheeling Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened overnight and resulted in the loss of home along Frances Avenue in the Pleasanton area of the city. While No one was injured, not every animal made it out. The dog and one of two cats are safe, but the...
