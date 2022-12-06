Read full article on original website
Kan. woman found dead; boyfriend jailed in North Carolina
NEOSHO COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a woman was found dead at a rural residence in Chanute, Kansas. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, at approximately 5 p.m., deputies from the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a welfare...
KBI: Suspect moved victim's body after rural Kansas murder
ALLEN COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, and the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Saturday evening in Chanute, according to a media release from the KBI. Just after 5p.m. Saturday, the...
