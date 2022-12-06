Read full article on original website
Pat Sajak Says 'I'm Through' After Vanna White Makes On-Air Confession
Vanna White revealed a personal detail that didn't bode well with Pat Sajak.
Contestant Makes Outrageous Guess & Pat Sajak Doesn't Let Him Live It Down
Ever heard of a "crackling tailpipe?"
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestant Sends Pat Sajak To The Ground Over Her Play Strategy
Since its 1975 premiere, Wheel of Fortune has had dozens upon dozens of clues and contestants, leading to some interesting scenes of participants trying to solve the latest puzzle. Recently, a contestant had current host Pat Sajak so indignant, he had to sit on the ground in dismay. Sajak has...
Ken Jennings Curses After Must-See Flub on 'Jeopardy!'
And it's another viral error for Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings. During an exhibition game featuring Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach this past Tuesday, Nov. 8, Jennings lowered the stakes on the basically already stake-free game when he inadvertently gave away the answer to a clue that had not yet been read.
The Price Is Right Host Drew Carey Claims The Contestants Are The Secret Behind The Show's Longevity
In the decades since the television set has become a household staple, the landscape of small-screen entertainment has shifted dramatically. Fads have come and gone, audience viewing habits have changed, and the business behind it all has become increasingly complex. At the same time, there are a handful of constants that folks can expect to be there when they pick up their remote. One such consistent presence is the game show genre, which has existed for years upon years and sees regular people get their 15 minutes of fame and a chance to win a desirable prize.
Vanna White Says It's 'Depressing' Thinking About the End of Her and Pat Sajak's Time on Wheel of Fortune
"We've been in everybody's homes for 40 years, so it would be weird having somebody else turn my letters," Vanna White exclusively tells PEOPLE Vanna White is nowhere near ready to say goodbye to Wheel of Fortune. The TV personality has built a lasting legacy on the long-running game show, which premiered in 1975 with Chuck Woolery and Susan Stafford as co-hosts. White — who is coming up on her 40th anniversary with the series — has co-hosted the show with Pat Sajak for the last several decades. They've gone on to become a...
Amy Schneider describes prep for 'Jeopardy!' run, questions that 'haunt' her, quitting job post-$1.3M win
"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider described this week how she prepared for her 40-game winning streak last year.
Fans slam 'Jeopardy!' for 'tasteless' clue
A "Jeopardy!" clue was slammed by fans as “tasteless." Sunday's clue referenced Brian Laundrie, the main person of interest in the disappearance and death of his fiancé, Gabby Petito.
‘Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White Speaks Out About the Show Coming to an End
Mercy, don’t get Vanna Whtie of Wheel of Fortune to spend time thinking about how the show is coming to an end soon. She really doesn’t even like talking about it, either. White has been around since 1982, the same time that game show creator Merv Griffin also hired Pat Sajak to come on board. Just saying “Pat & Vanna” is something that rolls off people’s lips and mouths after all these years.
Vanna White Opens Up About Her 'Brother and Sister' Bond with Pat Sajak: 'We Speak Each Other's Language'
"He is always making me laugh," Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White exclusively tells PEOPLE There's a reason Vanna White and Pat Sajak have been able to happily work together on Wheel of Fortune for several decades — their friendly rapport isn't only for show. In fact, as White exclusively tells PEOPLE, the pair are a "team." "He is so funny. He really is. We see each other every couple of weeks for a couple of days. It's perfect," White, 65, says of Sajak, 76. "Then we don't see...
T.J. Holmes Jokes With Amy Robach On Air About It Being ‘A Great Week’ Amidst Relationship Revelation
The outlet published several pictures of the two married co-hosts looking cozy and holding hands in the back seat of a car as well as a video of Holmes handling Robach’s buttocks outside a cottage in upstate New York. Both Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, are married but reportedly split from their spouses in August.
'GMA' Star Amy Robach Happy & Ringless In First Solo Outing Since Being Yanked Off Air Over T.J. Holmes Affair
Amy Robach doesn't seem to care that her job might be in jeopardy. The Good Morning America star was spotted for the first time since her affair with her costar T.J. Holmes got them both pulled off the air, RadarOnline.com can reveal. While there are mixed reports about the future of their careers at ABC, Robach, 49, appeared to be as cool as a cucumber, hitting the New York City streets on Wednesday with a smile and her dog in tow.The TV veteran's cohost-turned-lover, 45, was nowhere to be found, despite his absence on the silver screen.Holding her pup's leash...
Pepsi Milk Was Inspired By Penny Marshall's Childhood
The late Penny Marshall and her alter-ego, Laverne DeFazio, had a lot in common. It makes sense, after all, as it has been said that many of DeFazio's onscreen quirks originated from the actress's actual childhood. For example, if you grew up watching "Laverne and Shirley," you were likely befuddled by the meaning of the mantra, "Schlemiel, schlimazel, hasenpfeffer incorporated." You're saying it right now, aren't you? This quirky little jingle was yanked straight out of Marshall's real life. As Cindy Williams (Shirley Feeney) shared with MeTV, Marshall and her friends would say that "little ditty" as they walked to school. Befittingly, bosom buds Laverne and Shirley would chant the same words every episode, signaling the start of the sitcom's theme song.
‘Jeopardy!’ Researcher Admits Celebrity Questions Are Easier, but Not Because Celebrities Aren’t Smart Enough
Former 'Jeopardy!' Head Researcher Suzanne Stone explains the methodology behind Celebrity Jeopardy! questions and why they seem easier.
