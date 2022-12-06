The late Penny Marshall and her alter-ego, Laverne DeFazio, had a lot in common. It makes sense, after all, as it has been said that many of DeFazio's onscreen quirks originated from the actress's actual childhood. For example, if you grew up watching "Laverne and Shirley," you were likely befuddled by the meaning of the mantra, "Schlemiel, schlimazel, hasenpfeffer incorporated." You're saying it right now, aren't you? This quirky little jingle was yanked straight out of Marshall's real life. As Cindy Williams (Shirley Feeney) shared with MeTV, Marshall and her friends would say that "little ditty" as they walked to school. Befittingly, bosom buds Laverne and Shirley would chant the same words every episode, signaling the start of the sitcom's theme song.

