ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Video: UFC 282 'Countdown' for Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon

By MMA Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aP1HO_0jZ6CJAt00

Did you miss the debut of UFC 282 “Countdown” or just want to watch it again? Check out the co-main event preview now.

The segment takes a special look at the lightweight fight between rising star Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon.

UFC 282 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

“Countdown” goes behind the scenes with the two fighters, and you can watch the full segment above. And don’t miss the entire episode in the video below.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 282.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MMAmania.com

Swollen, deformed Dustin Poirier ‘not making progress’ in new hospital video

Dustin Poirier remains hospitalized with Staph infection and his wife Jolie recently uploaded an Instagram story that gave fans a glimpse of what “The Diamond” is dealing with during his stay. The longtime UFC lightweight contender has extreme swelling in his left foot that left him temporarily deformed.
MMA Fighting

Dustin Poirier posts gruesome photo of staph infection, will be released from hospital Wednesday

Dustin Poirier has one last fight ahead of him in 2022. On Sunday, Poirier was admitted to the hospital to deal with a nasty staph infection he picked up in his left foot. Unfortunately, per an ESPN report, Poirier’s staph proved resistant to antibiotics, leaving the former UFC interim lightweight champion stranded in the hospital while they attempt to work through it. On Monday, Poirier Tweeted that things are not going so well on that front.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Can't compete like a real man': Cody Garbrandt, UFC fighters react to T.J. Dillashaw's retirement

According to his manager, former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw informed the UFC of his retirement. Dillashaw (17-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) reportedly decided to retire after learning that his recent shoulder surgery will sideline him for longer than expected. The 36-year-old came into his UFC 280 title fight with bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling compromised and further injured his shoulder while he was dominated and finished in Round 2.
MiddleEasy

Report: T.J. Dillashaw Officially Notifies UFC About Retirement After Another Shoulder Surgery

T.J. Dillashaw’s manager confirmed the former champ has notified UFC about his retirement. The 36-year-old has been dealing with a prolonged shoulder injury in recent years. T.J. Dillashaw has been vocal about dealing with a bad shoulder, having undergone several surgeries while serving his two-year suspension due to recombinant human erythropoietin (EPO). The former UFC bantamweight champion even said he took his last fight against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280 despite still hurting from a dislocated shoulder.
MiddleEasy

Cris Cyborg Plans To Return To Bellator And Invites Kayla Harrison To Join Her

Cris Cyborg is confident that she will be back with Bellator even though she is not currently under contract. In the world of women’s MMA, Cris Cyborg is just about as big a star as she can be. A former UFC champion, she signed with Bellator in 2019 and became the champion there as well. She has done nothing but wins since coming to Bellator and although her current contract has come to an end, she is still the undisputed champion of the Bellator featherweight division.
CBS Sports

2022 UFC event schedule: Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev, Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland on tap

The two month of the year is heating up with memorable moments that should stand the test of time inside the UFC Octagon. Islam Makhachev, the pupil of former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, cemented himself as UFC lightweight champion with a second-round submission over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 on Oct. 22. August played host to a leading candidate for upset of the year. Leon Edwards, likely on his way to losing a decision, shocked the world with a head-kick knockout of pound-for-pound great Kamaru Usman in the final minute of their UFC welterweight title fight. The list of championship upsets grew in November with Alex Pereira's fifth-round stoppage of Israel Adesanya to capture the middleweight title.
MMAmania.com

Dana White details how Jiri Prochazka injured shoulder: He ‘f—king ripped the s—t out of it’

It will be a while until Jiri Prochazka is back in the Octagon. Two weeks ago, shockwaves rippled through the mixed martial arts (MMA) community when news broke that Prochazka was out of the UFC 282 main event this weekend (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) and vacating his Light Heavyweight title. Prochazka suffered a bad injury to his shoulder that requires surgery and is expected to leave him sidelined for quite some time, despite his hopes of returning in six months or so.
NEVADA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC champ Aljamain Sterling opens up as slight favorite over Henry Cejudo for potential fight

Oddsmakers have opened up leaning slightly toward UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling to beat Henry Cejudo if a fight materializes as expected. Sterling announced that his next title defense will come against Cejudo, who’s returning from retirement, possibly in March. Although Sterling openly said he sees No. 1 contender Sean O’Malley as the bigger fight, it appears the promotion has opted to give former UFC dual champ Cejudo the next title shot.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star WR Taeshaun Lyons announces commitment date, final four contenders

There’s a chance that some feelings are going to get hurt when 4-star WR Taeshaun Lyons announces his commitment later this month. Lyons, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 30 WR and No. 231 overall player in the 2023 class, is down to just four schools in his recruiting process, and three of them have some strong feelings about each other, to say the very least. The four schools are the Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies, Miami Hurricanes, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. We all know about the rivalry between Oregon and Washington, but with Mario Cristobal leaving the Ducks for...
OREGON STATE
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier hits back at Jake Paul’s sparring offer to Paddy Pimblett: “You said you want to spar him, give him the million”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier is a little bit sick of Jake Paul’s gimmick. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since a decision win over Anderson Silva in October. The victory was the most back-and-forth fight of the YouTuber’s career thus far. However, an eighth-round knockdown over ‘The Spider’ sealed the win for Paul.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MMA Junkie Radio #3318: Guest Cris Cyborg, UFC 282 preview, more

Thursday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here. On Episode 3,318, the guys bring on guest Cris Cyborg, who steps into the boxing ring Saturday on Terence Crawford’s undercard. The fellas also take a look at the UFC 282 event, including the light heavyweight title fight Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev, Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon, and more. Tune in!
MMAmania.com

Loophole closed? USADA adds condition to testing pool re-entry after McGregor incident

Some fighters push the sport forward in unique ways. Half the fouls in mixed martial arts (MMA) were added to the rulebook after officials watched in horror as Tank Abbott performed them in the cage. Chael Sonnen is the man responsible for that short and crazy period of time where fighters were being granted therapeutic use exemptions for testosterone.
People

Hall of Fame Boxing Referee and TV Judge Mills Lane Dead at 85: 'Amazing Father and Husband'

"It was a quick departure. He was comfortable and he was surrounded by his family," Mills Lane's son Tommy said of his death The boxing world is mourning the death of famed referee Mills Lane. Mills' son, Terry Lane, confirmed with ESPN that Mills died in his home in Reno, Nevada on Tuesday morning. Mills' wife Kay, as well as Terry and their second son Thomas (a.k.a. Tommy) were by his side. Mills, who was also a real-life judge and starred in a television court series, was...
RENO, NV
The Independent

UFC 286 to take place in London in March

The UFC has confirmed that it will return to the UK in March, as London’s O2 Arena plays host to a pay-per-view event.UFC 286, scheduled for Saturday 18 March, will mark the first UFC pay-per-view card to take place in the UK for six years, and it follows two sold-out Fight Night events at the O2 Arena this year.After Leon Edwards defeated Kamaru Usman with a knockout of the year contender in Utah in August to become Britain’s second ever UFC champion, the promotion’s president Dana White said he was looking to stage a rematch between the pair at...
UTAH STATE
MMAmania.com

UFC 286 announced for March 18 at O2 in London, Edwards vs Usman 2 expected to headline

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will return to United Kingdom for the upcoming UFC 286 pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event, recently made official for Sat., March 18, 2022 at The O2 Arena in London, England. No bouts were included in today’s announcement but newly-crowned welterweight champion Leon Edwards is...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

184K+
Followers
240K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy