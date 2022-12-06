Read full article on original website
Related
Buccaneers' Tom Brady had reporters laughing with sarcastic response to stunning win vs. Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had reporters laughing hard as he entered the press conference room following a stunning win over the New Orleans Saints.
Tom Brady makes history with unforgettable GOAT performance for Buccaneers vs. Saints
As he engineered another incredible fourth quarter comeback during Week 13’s Monday Night Football, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made all sorts of history. The Buccaneers were trailing by 13 points with less than six minutes remaining in the game, and it certainly looked like they were heading to another painful loss after failing to find the end zone through three quarters of play. However, Brady wouldn’t let his Bucs go down without a fight, leading the charge with two touchdowns to help them score 14 straight points for the 17-16 win.
David Andrews Has Message For Frustrated Patriots Locker Room
FOXBORO, Mass. — The frustration was evident the moment you walked into the Patriots locker room last Thursday night. Players either were quiet and dejected after the ugly home loss to the Buffalo Bills or airing their grievances to reporters. Even quarterback Mac Jones sent not-so-subtle shots at New England’s oft-criticized offensive coaching staff.
Tom Brady is the 'world’s greatest American,' Super Bowl champ says
Tom Brady passed Peyton Manning for the most fourth-quarter comebacks of all-time and with that came a big superlative from three-time Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth.
Tom Brady’s late ball distribution results in a comeback win by committee
TAMPA — The latest riveting passage in the Tom Brady epic will be chronicled as equal parts collective and clutch. At the seemingly darkest juncture of this otherwise mild Monday night, an anemic effort by the Bucs offense suddenly became an ensemble one. During a six-play stretch in their initial touchdown drive, Tom Brady connected with four different pass catchers. During the winning drive moments later, he completed eight passes to five different guys.
Tom Brady threw the latest game-winning TD of his career and NFL fans were in awe of the ‘GOAT’
Tom Brady has been a professional quarterback for almost 23 seasons in the NFL. Just when you think he’s accomplished everything — the Super Bowls, the MVPs, the seemingly other countless individual statistical milestones of perhaps the greatest quarterback in pro football history — he’s still got some new tricks up his sleeve. Especially in the clutch.
3 minutes, 2 Tom Brady TDs, and the Bucs beat the Saints
TAMPA — Tom Brady had a bigger problem than his team possibly not getting into the playoffs this season. The Bucs have struggled just to reach the end zone. At least that’s been the case against the Saints at Raymond James Stadium. But Brady is the greatest quarterback...
UFC's Dana White doubles down on Raiders' failed plan to acquire Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski
UFC president Dana White appeared on the "ManningCast" and doubled down on the remarks he made about Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski nearly coming to Las Vegas.
Patriots Legend Working With AFC East Rival Prior To Rematch
At 6-6, the New England Patriots can use all the help they can get in their run toward the postseason. It doesn’t appear they’ll be getting it from a former team legend, however. Willie McGinest, who spent 12 seasons with the Patriots — winning three Super Bowls, was...
