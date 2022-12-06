Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Former IT director accused of embezzling over $1M from Warwick company
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A former IT director at a Warwick company is accused of fraud and aggravated identity theft. Federal prosecutors said that Juan Hicks, 47, was using his access to AT Wall Companies’ computer network, purchasing authority, and management authority to steal over $1 million from the company.
Two people indicted in MassHealth fraud
An Essex County Grand Jury has indicted two persons in a scheme to bill MassHealth for services they did not provide.
Two Massachusetts PCAs charged with filing false claims to Medicaid
Two Plymouth residents were charged with defrauding MassHealth’s Personal Care Attendant program, and one was also charged with sexual assault.
New Bedford Man Charged With Embezzling Over $1 Million
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A New Bedford man has been arrested and charged with fraud and aggravated identity theft in federal court in Providence after allegedly embezzling more than $1 million from a Warwick company. The U.S. Department of Justice says 47-year-old Juan Hicks worked as the IT director for...
Former Mass. firefighter pleaded guilty to distributing drugs while on duty
A former Malden firefighter was sentenced in federal court in Boston for planning on distributing controlled substances such as oxycodone, suboxone, Klonopin, and Adderall.
NECN
Woman Arrested for Theft After Failing to Deliver Packages
Nashua Police arrested a woman on Wednesday after she picked up packages and failed to deliver them. Police say 23-year-old Rebecca Daigle, from Fitchburg, Mass., who worked for Amazon as a driver, picked up a load of packages and failed to deliver them to various destinations in Massachusetts. After an...
whatsupnewp.com
Former IT Director charged with fraud, aggravated identity theft
The former IT Director at a Warwick supplier of precision tubing and fabricated metal components has been charged in federal court in Providence with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft for allegedly embezzling more than $1M from the company, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. Charging documents allege that...
WCVB
Mass. Amazon driver facing felony theft charges after not delivering load of packages
NASHUA, N.H. — A Fitchburg, Massachusetts, woman is facing charges after she is accused of failing to deliver packages while working as an Amazon driver, according to police. Rebecca Daigle, 23, was arrested by Nashua, New Hampshire, police and charged with theft by unauthorized taking. Daigle, an Amazon Flex...
Newport woman gets 2 months for stealing $74K in benefits from veteran
Lisa Heino, 55, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft of public funds.
Deadly Meningitis Outbreak: Massachusetts pharmacy vice president conspiring to defraud FDA sentenced to prison
The former vice president and general manager of the New England Compounding Center was sentenced to prison in connection with conspiring to defraud the Food and Drug Administration.
WCVB
Foundation pays off full mortgage for fallen Mass. State Police Sgt. Douglas Weddleton
BROCKTON, Mass. — Tunnels to Towers Foundation has paid off the mortgage of the Brockton, Massachusetts home of Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Douglas Weddleton, who was killed by a drunken driver nearly 12 years ago. Weddleton was struck and killed by a drunken driver on June 18, 2010, while...
Two Brockton Murderers Released on Parole
BROCKTON — The Massachusetts Parole Board has approved the release of two men convicted of separate murders in Brockton — one in 1986 and another in 2002. On Dec. 1, the board decided to release Jitu'ola Anderson (formerly known as Anthony) and John Fernandes, both held on second degree murder charges.
Nahant town board votes and becomes first town in Mass. to shoot and kill coyotes
NAHANT, Mass — The Town of Nahant is becoming the first in the state to actively shoot and kill aggressive coyotes. The town board voted to bring in trained rifle experts from the USDA wildlife services, on Wednesday night. Officials say this decision comes after months of research, and...
DA to announce arrest in large drug, firearm investigation in Lowell
LOWELL, Mass. — The Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan is set to announce the conclusion of a large-scale investigation into the possession of illegal firearms and drugs in the city of Lowell and surrounding communities. The investigation resulted in multiple arrests, according to Ryan. The announcement is set to...
MedCity News
Northeast Hospital Must Pay $1.9M After Failing to Keep Accurate Record of Opioid Inventory
Northeast Hospital Corporation, which operates facilities across Massachusetts, has agreed to pay $1.9 million in civil penalties to resolve allegations that it failed to keep accurate records of controlled substances. The case emerged when Northeast discovered in 2018 that an employee had stolen more than 17,000 units of controlled substances.
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island woman formerly from Bristol County sentenced to prison for stealing thousands from disabled veteran
BOSTON – A Rhode Island woman, formerly of Bristol County, MA was sentenced last week in federal court in Boston for stealing approximately $74,000 in Veteran Affairs and Office of Personnel Management benefits from a veteran she was supposed to be protecting. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice,...
Ex-Malden Firefighter Avoids Jailtime After Admitting To Selling Drugs
A judge ruled this week that a former Malden firefighter who admitted to illegally selling prescription narcotics won't serve any jail time, federal authorities said. Joshua Eisnor, 43, of North Reading, was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and forfeit…
NECN
Information About Mass. Police Officers Will be Made Public, But How Much Remains Up for Debate
Starting as soon as this week the names of certified Massachusetts police officers will start to be made public, along with information on those officers. How much information is still under discussion by the Peace Officer Standards and Training, or POST, Commission. At a virtual public hearing the commissioners heard...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire woman, 20 other people arrested after massive drug bust in Massachusetts
LOWELL, Mass. — There are 21 people, including a woman from New Hampshire, in custody after a large-scale drug trafficking bust in Lowell, Massachusetts. The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office said the arrests were made early Tuesday morning after a yearslong investigation. Hundreds of grams of cocaine, meth,...
Massachusetts Question 2 on regulation of dental insurance becomes law, goes into effect in 2024
Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin has signed Question 2 into law on Wednesday, which was approved by voters in the state in November.
