Plymouth, MA

ABC6.com

Former IT director accused of embezzling over $1M from Warwick company

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A former IT director at a Warwick company is accused of fraud and aggravated identity theft. Federal prosecutors said that Juan Hicks, 47, was using his access to AT Wall Companies’ computer network, purchasing authority, and management authority to steal over $1 million from the company.
WARWICK, RI
FUN 107

NECN

Woman Arrested for Theft After Failing to Deliver Packages

Nashua Police arrested a woman on Wednesday after she picked up packages and failed to deliver them. Police say 23-year-old Rebecca Daigle, from Fitchburg, Mass., who worked for Amazon as a driver, picked up a load of packages and failed to deliver them to various destinations in Massachusetts. After an...
FITCHBURG, MA
whatsupnewp.com

1420 WBSM

Two Brockton Murderers Released on Parole

BROCKTON — The Massachusetts Parole Board has approved the release of two men convicted of separate murders in Brockton — one in 1986 and another in 2002. On Dec. 1, the board decided to release Jitu'ola Anderson (formerly known as Anthony) and John Fernandes, both held on second degree murder charges.
BROCKTON, MA

