Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
WR Odell Beckham Jr. drops salivating hint about potential Cowboys team-up with Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott
The Dallas Cowboys’ interest in free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been widely known for some time now. Despite a controversial incident resulting in the affectionately nicknamed OBJ being kicked off an airplane, the Cowboys have remained steadfast in their desire to sign the three-time Pro Bowler. On Monday, Beckham Jr. hinted at the possibility he would soon be signing with the Cowboys, adding another weapon to the offense led by quarterback Dak Prescott, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.
Look: Odell Beckham Jr. Posts Cryptic Tweet After Visiting Cowboys
Odell Beckham Jr. is making moves. And, according to his most recent Twitter post, he's playing chess, not checkers. OBJ's tweet is likely in regard to his Dallas Cowboys visit. Beckham met with owner Jerry Jones, underwent a physical and spent the night with Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs at ...
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Cowboys' Micah Parsons says OBJ told him he could be ready to play in 5 weeks
New layers have been added to the 2022 NFL season's "Will they or won't they?" saga between three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said at his media availability Wednesday (via The Athletic) that Beckham told him he could be ready to play in five weeks, a timeline that would put him on track to play on Super Wild Card Weekend, the first round of the NFL playoffs.
Jerry Jones breaks silence on Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. meeting
Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to pick a team by the middle of this week, but after meeting with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, owner Jerry Jones is not confident he will play again this season. Jones spoke about the meeting Tuesday, expressing his reservations that OBJ will be back...
Odell OUT for the Year?! Cowboys Jerry on Signing OBJ: 'Not Close; No Timetable'
Jones and Odell Beckham Jr. on Tuesday will continue to discuss the possibility of the coveted receiver signing with Dallas.
Yardbarker
T.O. Advising OBJ to Not Sign With Cowboys, Dak Prescott
During his time with the Dallas Cowboys, Terrell Owens infamously cried over Tony Romo. "That's my quarterback!" Owens infamously exclaimed after a game in 2008. But these days the Hall-of-Fame receiver doesn't like sound like a fan of Dak Prescott, or a believer in his former team. It's not exactly akin to him disrespecting the Cowboys by celebrating on the mid-field star at Texas Stadium, but during a San Francisco radio interview Wednesday morning T.O. suggested that free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. shouldn't sign with the Cowboys.
Odell Beckham Jr. To Cowboys Might Be Dead Given Latest Reports
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones acknowledged how it was “paramount” that Odell Beckham Jr. is able play during the 2022 campaign before the two parties can come to a contract agreement. Well, it appears the potential of that happening, and thus the Cowboys adding Beckham, might have taken...
New York Post
DeMarcus Lawrence doesn’t want Odell Beckham ‘circus’ if he can’t help Cowboys
A happily ever after between the Cowboys and Odell Beckham Jr. doesn’t seem as promising as it once did. After the Cowboys rolled out the red carpet for Beckham in a flashy visit on Monday — which included courtside seats at the Mavericks-Suns game with Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs — the team declined to offer the free-agent wideout a deal amid “serious concerns” about his ability to play this season, according to NFL Network’s Jane Slater.
Michael Irvin on Odell Beckham Jr. doubters, Cowboys Super Bowl chances with OBJ
The playmaker Michael Irvin joins Shan & RJ to give his reaction to Odell Beckham Jr.’s meeting with the Cowboys and whether he believes OBJ plays this year if the Cowboys sign him. Is hope still alive for OBJ to the Cowboys?
Report: Cowboys have 1 major concern about Odell Beckham Jr
The Dallas Cowboys have been viewed as the favorite to sign Odell Beckham Jr. for several weeks now, but a recent development has reportedly impacted their level of interest in the veteran wide receiver. According to ESPN’s Ed Werder, the Cowboys were not encouraged by Beckham’s recent physical. The team...
Yardbarker
OBJ No Cowboys Contract Offer - But Jerry Jones Confirms 'Still Working On It'
The Dallas Cowboys are done with speeding down one contractual highway for Odell Beckham Jr. ... but are not done examining a bumpier path toward a deal with the injured star receiver. The Cowboys as of Tuesday night had yet to offer OBJ a contract, two sources told CowboysSI.com. But...
Jerry Jones details ‘issue’ standing in way of Cowboys signing Odell Beckham
There’s no question Jerry Jones would love to see Odell Beckham Jr. in a Cowboys uniform, but the wide receiver’s health remains a sticking point as he wraps his mini free-agency tour. Speaking Tuesday on 105.3 “The Fan,” Jones opened up about Beckham’s visit to Dallas, which included a courtside experience at Monday’s Mavericks game with playmakers Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs. Much like his previous visits with the Giants and Bills, Beckham did not work out for the Cowboys as he is roughly 10 months removed from a torn ACL suffered in February’s Super Bowl. In light of the circumstances,...
Cowboys liked Texans QB Davis Mills during 2021 NFL draft process
Davis Mills’ 1-8-1 record as the Houston Texans’ starter in 2022, along with his 3-17-1 record for his career, has buried how well thought of the Stanford product was when he entered the 2021 NFL draft. Some of the opinions on Mills were that he would have been...
