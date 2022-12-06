Read full article on original website
Meritus Medical Center Vice President and Chief Health Officer recognized at December 6 ceremony
Annapolis, Md. (December 6, 2022) – Leadership Maryland announced today that Dr. Douglas "Doug" A. Spotts '22, Vice President and Chief Health Officer at Meritus Medical Center, has completed the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders. Leadership Maryland honored Spotts, a resident of Hagerstown, and the entire Class of 2022 at its 29th annual graduation ceremony held December 6 at the Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport. As a graduate, Spotts is now a member of Leadership Maryland’s powerful alumni network, consisting of more than 1,300 esteemed leaders from all industries and regions of the state.
City of Winchester opens employee health clinic
The City of Winchester announced the opening of its city employee free medical clinic. The goal of the clinic is to promote health, prevent diseases, provide a shorter easier path to care. Through the clinic full time city employees can take advantage of no out of pocket costs, including co-pay...
'Tripledemic' of flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases rise across DC region
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Health officials are sounding the alarm over the rise in RSV, flu and COVID-19 cases in what is being called a 'tripledemic' of respiratory viruses this winter. The high numbers of cases are overwhelming area hospitals and emergency room across the D.C. region. FOX 5's Bob...
‘Sustainable Communities’ named
(Dec. 9, 2022) The State of Maryland has announced three new Sustainable Communities, and one of them is located on the lower Eastern Shore. The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced last month that Pittsville in Wicomico County has been named one of Maryland’s newest Sustainable Communities.
Inside the Store: Giant Food’s new ‘iterative’ location in Silver Spring, Maryland
Giant Food’s recently opened supermarket in Silver Spring, Maryland, sits just a few doors down from an Aldi and across the parking lot from a Target. But while being located that close to two other food retailers might pose a hefty dose of competition to the storied Mid-Atlantic grocery chain, Giant officials are focused on what makes their new store stand out.
Shepherd University, Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research sign agreement to work together
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV — Science students at Shepherd University will have the opportunity to gain practical research experience and exposure to state-of-the-art technology thanks to a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the University and the Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research (FNL) in Frederick, Maryland. Pictured (l. to r.)...
Carroll County (MD) to Buy Four Ambulances; First of County-Owned Fleet
The new Board of Carroll County Commissioners held its first public meeting Thursday, and with it came a $1.27 million purchase approval for four ambulances to be used by the county’s new Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services. The purchase, from FESCO Emergency Sales in Elkridge, was requested...
Virginia firefighter killed while fighting 3-alarm blaze in Pennsylvania hometown
NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. — Frederick County Firefighter Zachary Paris, 36, has died after fighting a house fire while volunteering for a fire company in his hometown of New Tripoli, Pennsylvania. “There are no words to describe the sadness myself and the members of Frederick County Division of Fire and...
UPMC & Central Penn College develop program that offers students the opportunity to become medical assistants
YORK, Pa. — UPMC, The UPMC Pinnacle Foundation, and Central Penn College are working together to help area residents pursue careers as medical assistants. “I think this partnership with UPMC is a great first step to meeting the unprecedented needs and shortages of allied health professionals in Central Pennsylvania," said Michael Fedor, the vice president of advancement and strategic initiatives at Central Penn College.
Vet clinic posts hilarious roadside signs to makes its customers smile. Here are 25 of our favorites.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 7, 2021. It has since been updated. Before Lynn Wimmer purchased the Carroll County Veterinary Clinic in 2005, the establishment's roadside message sign was only ever used to post about upcoming community events or informational messages. However, today it is a familiar and popular landmark for motorists traveling that route thanks to the funny puns and sayings that are posted on it every week. The tradition began a few years ago when Wimmer—who worked as an associate veterinarian at the clinic for several years before buying it—decided to post something humorous out front one day. The overwhelmingly positive feedback that followed convinced her to make it a weekly practice that tickles all those who pass by the Westminster, Maryland, clinic.
Metals company to invest $450 million, employ 230 in Berkeley County, WV
(The Center Square) – A metals company is choosing Berkeley County, West Virginia for the construction of its fourth micromill, which will be a $450 million investment in the region. It's expected to employ 230 people full time. Commercial Metals Co., also known as CMC, expects the new mill to have an annual capacity of 500,000 tons. It will produce straight length and spooled rebar, according to a news release from the company. CMC expects the plant to begin operations toward the end of 2025,...
New WellSpan Health Center coming to Franklin County
FAYETTEVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health announced on Dec. 5, 2022, that a groundbreaking ceremony is being held to celebrate the construction of a new WellSpan Health Center in Fayetteville. The construction of the new health center will expand medical coverage for people in Franklin County. According to Senior...
$450 million steel plant to open in West Virginia
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Thursday that a Fortune 500 company will open a new plant in the Mountain State.
Growing central Pa. wine producer opens bottle shop at landmark farm market
Allegro Winery opened a bottle shop Wednesday at what was previously the home of Logan’s View Winery, located in the front of the building that houses Brown’s Orchards and Farm Market in Loganville, southern York County. Logan’s View Winery closed recently after nearly 14 years in business. It...
Washington County Public Schools eliminates college tuition for high school students taking credits
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Two years ago, the Maryland General Assembly passed the Blueprint law allowing students to earn up to 40 college credits while in high school. Hagerstown Community College and Washington County Public Schools are taking it a step further and eliminating all tuition for those students enrolled in those […]
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Confirmed in Washington County
ANNAPOLIS, MD — Federal laboratory testing has confirmed a case of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza (HPAI) in Maryland. Following an investigation by the Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA), the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory has confirmed poultry from a Washington County farm has tested positive for HPAI.
Longer winter break for Montgomery County students next year
Winter break is getting a little longer for students in Maryland’s Montgomery County. The new calendar for Montgomery County Public Schools for the 2023-2024 school year includes an 11-day winter break, which is one day longer than the current calendar, and five early release days, which is three fewer.
Downtown Frederick’s Top 5, December 9-11
‘Tis the season for downtown holiday markets, and woo boy, does this weekend deliver! Not only do our merchants have magnificent wares perfect for your holiday gift giving (even if you’re gifting yourself) and our restaurants are bustling with good cheer, but there are five holiday maker markets happening in Downtown Frederick this weekend too.
Weekend snow risk waning, focusing on White Christmas potential for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Snow chances are on the wane this weekend, but our focus now turns to the White Christmas potential for Maryland. Although computer models have come into better agreement that snow will now not fall Friday night into Saturday morning, there still could be some hope for winter weather lovers over the weekend. There is still a shot at wet flakes. The short-range North American Computer Model still hones in on some wet snowflakes well north and west of Baltimore as showers move through during Sunday morning.
The Best Place To Live In Maryland
In the heart of the mid-Atlantic region is Maryland, affectionately called "America in Miniature." But where is the best place to call home in Maryland?
