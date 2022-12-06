ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Yardbarker

2 QB’s The 49ers Should Inquire About For A Trade

After San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a foot injury early in their Sunday contest versus the Miami Dolphins, his status and timetable moving forward are unknown. He is reportedly looking over his medical options, but a lengthy recovery period could cut into offseason preparations for next year. Garoppolo...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Why star QB in their own backyard won't be option for desperate 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers could use a quarterback after their first two options sustained long-term injuries, so they'd be thrilled to learn a four-time Pro Bowl signal-caller is going to school just down the road. That aforementioned QB and Stanford University graduate student has no interest in playing again, though. Andrew Luck, the former Stanford star who shocked football fans, his teammates and opponents when he retired from the NFL...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

San Francisco Giants rumors: Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa coming to town?

If Carlos Baerga is correct, then San Francisco Giants fans are going to get an impressive early gift for the holidays. According to Baerga, the Giants are not only going to land Aaron Judge, but Carlos Correa is coming on board as well. As the Giants were determined to go after Judge and were focusing on landing one of the top shortstops on the market, they would take care of their top priorities in free agency.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

NFL Insider Reveals The Tight Jimmy Garoppolo Timeline

With the news being more positive than they originally expected, the 49ers could have Garoppolo back in time for their first or second round of the playoffs, if they can make it that far. Currently, the 49ers are 8-4, which leaves them one full game ahead of the Seattle Seahawks...
WASHINGTON STATE
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants reportedly looking to add two outfielders

It’s no secret that the Giants are in the thick of a pursuit for the game’s top free agent outfielder Aaron Judge, but president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi says the team is looking to add a couple of outfielders this winter (via Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area).
CBS Sacramento

Judgement Day? San Francisco Giants a leading contender in Aaron Judge pursuit

LINDEN — It is nearing Judgement Day.Linden's Aaron Judge, the Yankees slugger who broke Roger Maris' American League home run record this year, is expected to make a decision on where he will sign his next contract — and the San Francisco Giants are a leading contender.Judge delivered historic home run totals for the Yankees this year. Now, home could be what calls him away from New York. His name is hanging everywhere in the Linden High School gym where he still comes for workouts in the offseason.Luis Duran grew up with Judge and was his little league teammate."Hometown hero,"...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy