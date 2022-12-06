If this 1978 Jeep Wagoneer looks familiar it's because it made a huge splash at Easter Jeep Safari 2022, with its refined build, classic looks, and retro style. It was seemingly everywhere on social media. We saw the Jeep in Moab and wanted to follow up, and since the builder, Drew, is a good friend, that was easy once the madness from the event died down. The Jeep is owned by Paolo D'Ammassa, and was built by the Jeep Farm in Deer Valley, Arizona. Its story proves that the love of cool off-road vehicles is without doubt an international affair. Drew built this Jeep for Paolo to bring home to his native Italy, namely Lake Como. The details on this Jeep are many and varied, combining the best of older and newer Wagoneers, and just when you think you've seen them all, something else pops up. With tons of details built to please the owner's taste, there is a lot to see and even more to talk about. Check it out.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO