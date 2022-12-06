ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Kuehne+Nagel Using Zeem Fleet Services at LAX

Zeem Solutions, an electric vehicle fleet-as-a-service (FaaS) provider, says logistics firm Kuehne+Nagel is operating electric box trucks for air cargo freight forwarding via Zeem’s fleet service. The initiative is part of the Kuehne+Nagel’s sustainable airport corridor initiative, which provides commercial battery-electric vehicles and charging solutions for shippers interested in...
DEKRA, Calif. Energy Commission Facility Opens for EV Testing, Certification

The Vehicle-Grid Innovation Laboratory (ViGIL) from DEKRA is offering state-of-the-art testing and certification services for future mobility. The Concord, Calif., facility offers functional, conformance and interoperability testing for electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) and charging infrastructure. Created in partnership with the California Energy Commission, ViGIL seeks to transform the transportation...
CONCORD, CA
Ryder Rolls Out Volvo VNR Electric Trucks in Pennsylvania

Volvo Trucks North America has delivered seven Volvo VNR Electric trucks to Ryder System Inc. to support supply-chain routes servicing the Volvo Group’s truck assembly operations in Pennsylvania. Ryder is operating the trucks on two shifts completing up to eight round trips daily, with all seven trucks transporting assembly...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IACT Awards Transportation Leaders for Policy, Research and EV Charging Actions

The Illinois Alliance for Clean Transportation (IACT), formerly known as Chicago Area Clean Cities, has named its 2022 Sustainable Transportation Award winners. The awards are given annually to organizations and individuals who take actions to locally reduce vehicle emissions and improve air quality. This year’s organizations awarded include the Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE

