Kuehne+Nagel Using Zeem Fleet Services at LAX
Zeem Solutions, an electric vehicle fleet-as-a-service (FaaS) provider, says logistics firm Kuehne+Nagel is operating electric box trucks for air cargo freight forwarding via Zeem’s fleet service. The initiative is part of the Kuehne+Nagel’s sustainable airport corridor initiative, which provides commercial battery-electric vehicles and charging solutions for shippers interested in...
DEKRA, Calif. Energy Commission Facility Opens for EV Testing, Certification
The Vehicle-Grid Innovation Laboratory (ViGIL) from DEKRA is offering state-of-the-art testing and certification services for future mobility. The Concord, Calif., facility offers functional, conformance and interoperability testing for electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) and charging infrastructure. Created in partnership with the California Energy Commission, ViGIL seeks to transform the transportation...
Ryder Rolls Out Volvo VNR Electric Trucks in Pennsylvania
Volvo Trucks North America has delivered seven Volvo VNR Electric trucks to Ryder System Inc. to support supply-chain routes servicing the Volvo Group’s truck assembly operations in Pennsylvania. Ryder is operating the trucks on two shifts completing up to eight round trips daily, with all seven trucks transporting assembly...
Chicago Area Clean Cities Rebrands as Illinois Alliance for Clean Transportation
The Chicago Area Clean Cities Coalition is now the Illinois Alliance for Clean Transportation (IACT). The name change and rebranding are part of the statewide designation process under the U.S. Department of Energy’s Clean Cities program. “We are very pleased to announce our new name and rebranding as part...
IACT Awards Transportation Leaders for Policy, Research and EV Charging Actions
The Illinois Alliance for Clean Transportation (IACT), formerly known as Chicago Area Clean Cities, has named its 2022 Sustainable Transportation Award winners. The awards are given annually to organizations and individuals who take actions to locally reduce vehicle emissions and improve air quality. This year’s organizations awarded include the Illinois...
