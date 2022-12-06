ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
CoinDesk

BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Will Go to Prison for Fraud

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting that disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will face prison time for allegedly committing fraud. In a new interview with CNBC Squawk Box host Andrew Sorkin, the billionaire says Bankman-Fried is failing to take responsibility for his actions, the same ones that led to the downfall of the once-prominent crypto exchange.
ambcrypto.com

Goldman Sachs to spend tens of millions on devalued crypto firms, details inside

Global investment bank Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions of dollars on those crypto firms whose valuations were slashed following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, as per a Reuters report. Matthew McDermott, the head of digital assets in Goldman Sachs, confirmed that the bank was doing due...
Futurism

Coinbase CEO Says Only a "Gullible Person" Wouldn't Think FTX Stole User Funds

As the dust starts to settle following crypto exchange FTX's dramatic implosion last month — an event that wiped out a $32 billion valuation in a matter of days and even took down other exchanges with it — competing exchanges are starting to actively distance themselves from disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Executive: Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX Will Go Down in History as a Fraud Larger than Bernie Madoff

The failure of FTX and the allegations of fraud pointed at founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried continue to garner much coverage in both traditional media as well as more modern digital news providers. The speed of the collapse, and the amount of funds involved in the company, should drive interest for many months. Part of the story is whether or not Bankman-Fried was pursuing a fraudulent scam for many months or was the debacle simply due to profound incompetence – a theory Bankman-Fried has been supporting. Sometimes the line between the two can be very gray.
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine: Why is Binance CEO Zhao calling FTX founder a fraud?

Binance CEO, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao has taken to Twitter to absolve himself of any responsibility in the downfall of disgraced crypto exchange, FTX, in November. The billionaire CEO of the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, watched his main rival evaporate within weeks last month, leading trading on Binance’s platform to jump 30%.
cryptopotato.com

Genesis Withdrawal Freeze Has No Imminent Solutions, Says Interim CEO

Genesis customers will likely be waiting for weeks before they can withdraw their funds. A letter from Genesis Interim CEO Derar Islim to customers on Wednesday suggested that the firm’s withdrawal freeze likely won’t be resolved for “weeks” to come. The letter, first viewed by CoinDesk,...
cryptoglobe.com

Michael Saylor on Why Altcoins (Especially Ethereum) Are ‘Unregistered Securities’ and Should Be Shut Down by U.S. SEC

The latest comments about altcoins from Michael Saylor, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman at business intelligence software company MicroStrategy Inc. (Nasdaq: MSTR), makes U.S. SEC Chair Gary Gensler look quite crypto-friendly by comparison. This is because although Gesler has said on several occasions that Bitcoin is definitely a commodity while most...
cryptoglobe.com

Bitcoin ‘Mining Industry Is Under Under Extreme Stress’, Says Crypto Analytics Firm

Glassnode, the startup behind “the world’s leading blockchain data and intelligence platform”, seems concerned about Bitcoin miners. “The Bitcoin protocol has just decreased mining difficulty by -7.3%, the largest downwards adjustment since July 2021. Given depressed coin prices, rising energy costs, and debt burdens, the mining industry is under under extreme stress…

