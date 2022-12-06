Read full article on original website
Related
After losing almost all of his fortune, FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried said he's about to break down exactly what went down at the crypto exchange
Sam Bankman-Fried has posted a series of cryptic tweets spelling out: "What happened." His crypto exchange FTX has collapsed, tanking his fortune by around 94%. "This is all as I remember it, but my memory might be faulty in parts," Bankman-Fried tweeted Tuesday. Sam Bankman-Fried said he was "improvising" when...
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
The head of the world’s largest crypto exchange says that most people shouldn’t invest right now
Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO, advises first-time investors to avoid getting into crypto right now. Even the crypto industry’s leaders are cautioning investors against buying the dip. With cryptocurrency prices so low, it might seem like a good time for first-time buyers to invest, after industry figureheads like Microstrategy’s Michael...
CoinDesk
BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face
Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Will Go to Prison for Fraud
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting that disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will face prison time for allegedly committing fraud. In a new interview with CNBC Squawk Box host Andrew Sorkin, the billionaire says Bankman-Fried is failing to take responsibility for his actions, the same ones that led to the downfall of the once-prominent crypto exchange.
A Winklevoss-run crypto operation has frozen $700 million in client withdrawals as it becomes ensnared in the FTX disaster
Genesis Global Capital also halted withdrawals and is the lending partner of Gemini Earn.
ambcrypto.com
Goldman Sachs to spend tens of millions on devalued crypto firms, details inside
Global investment bank Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions of dollars on those crypto firms whose valuations were slashed following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, as per a Reuters report. Matthew McDermott, the head of digital assets in Goldman Sachs, confirmed that the bank was doing due...
Futurism
Coinbase CEO Says Only a "Gullible Person" Wouldn't Think FTX Stole User Funds
As the dust starts to settle following crypto exchange FTX's dramatic implosion last month — an event that wiped out a $32 billion valuation in a matter of days and even took down other exchanges with it — competing exchanges are starting to actively distance themselves from disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
Coinbase's CEO says FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried reached out for emergency funds: 'It felt like a pretty bad situation that we wanted to stay away from'
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong confirmed to CNBC that Sam Bankman-Fried approached him to try to raise emergency funds for FTX. Armstrong said it quickly became clear it wasn't a good investment for Coinbase. "It felt like a pretty bad situation," he said. The revelation comes as Bankman-Fried looks for investors...
BlackRock’s Larry Fink predicts most crypto firms will fold in the wake of the FTX collapse—but that won’t be the end of DeFi
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink thinks that most crypto companies won't survive in the wake of Bankman Fried's FTX collapse.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Sam Bankman-Fried Used Stolen Customer Money for Hedge Fund Trading
Coinbase chief Brian Armstrong says that former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was using stolen customer money to fund his trading firm Alameda Research. While Bankman-Fried continues to deny knowingly committing any wrongdoing, Armstrong says even very gullible people shouldn’t believe it. “I don’t care how messy your accounting is...
zycrypto.com
Binance CEO CZ Calls Sam Bankman-Fried A Fraudster, Reveals the Real Reason Behind FTX Crash
Following the dissolution of Binance and FTX’s deal, the market has since reacted with even more distrust. Sam Bankman-Fried has been criticized even more, but the CEO of Binance, who was to acquire FTX, has not been spared. CZ makes a bigger revelation about SBF and the FTX controversy.
Goldman Sachs plans to spend millions on crypto-related investments after FTX's downfall, report says
Goldman Sachs hasn't pulled back on its digital asset plans despite the catastrophic downfall of one of crypto's biggest players. In fact, the Wall Street giant plans to spend "tens of millions" on investments in crypto companies even after FTX's implosion, Reuters reported on Tuesday. FTX, the once $32 billion...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Executive: Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX Will Go Down in History as a Fraud Larger than Bernie Madoff
The failure of FTX and the allegations of fraud pointed at founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried continue to garner much coverage in both traditional media as well as more modern digital news providers. The speed of the collapse, and the amount of funds involved in the company, should drive interest for many months. Part of the story is whether or not Bankman-Fried was pursuing a fraudulent scam for many months or was the debacle simply due to profound incompetence – a theory Bankman-Fried has been supporting. Sometimes the line between the two can be very gray.
dailyhodl.com
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Addresses ‘Narrative’ He Says FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Painted Against Him
Changpeng Zhao, chief executive of the top crypto exchange Binance, says disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is a “master manipulator” who “perpetuated a narrative” against him. Zhao says on Twitter that it’s a “wrong narrative” that his tweet killed FTX in November.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Why is Binance CEO Zhao calling FTX founder a fraud?
Binance CEO, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao has taken to Twitter to absolve himself of any responsibility in the downfall of disgraced crypto exchange, FTX, in November. The billionaire CEO of the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, watched his main rival evaporate within weeks last month, leading trading on Binance’s platform to jump 30%.
cryptopotato.com
Genesis Withdrawal Freeze Has No Imminent Solutions, Says Interim CEO
Genesis customers will likely be waiting for weeks before they can withdraw their funds. A letter from Genesis Interim CEO Derar Islim to customers on Wednesday suggested that the firm’s withdrawal freeze likely won’t be resolved for “weeks” to come. The letter, first viewed by CoinDesk,...
cryptoglobe.com
Michael Saylor on Why Altcoins (Especially Ethereum) Are ‘Unregistered Securities’ and Should Be Shut Down by U.S. SEC
The latest comments about altcoins from Michael Saylor, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman at business intelligence software company MicroStrategy Inc. (Nasdaq: MSTR), makes U.S. SEC Chair Gary Gensler look quite crypto-friendly by comparison. This is because although Gesler has said on several occasions that Bitcoin is definitely a commodity while most...
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin ‘Mining Industry Is Under Under Extreme Stress’, Says Crypto Analytics Firm
Glassnode, the startup behind “the world’s leading blockchain data and intelligence platform”, seems concerned about Bitcoin miners. “The Bitcoin protocol has just decreased mining difficulty by -7.3%, the largest downwards adjustment since July 2021. Given depressed coin prices, rising energy costs, and debt burdens, the mining industry is under under extreme stress…
