Statins May Lower Risk of Deadly 'Bleeding' Strokes
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Statins may do more than help your heart: New research shows the cholesterol-lowering drugs may also lower your risk for a bleeding stroke. An intracerebral hemorrhage, which involves bleeding in the brain, comprises about 15% to 30% of strokes, according to the American...
2minutemedicine.com
Daily low dose aspirin may be associated with increased fall risk for geriatric patients
1. For healthy elderly patients randomized to take low-dose aspirin for 4 weeks, there was no difference in occurrence of fractures, but a higher occurrence of serious falls prompting hospitalization, compared to patients taking placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) For elderly patients, falls and fractures are a major contributor...
cohaitungchi.com
Levothyroxine Treatment and the Risk of Cardiac Arrhythmias – Focus on the Patient Submitted to Thyroid Surgery
Thyroidectomy is a surgical process, carried out both as a typical open surgical procedure or in its place strategy surgical procedure, comparable to minimally invasive video-assisted thyroidectomy (MIVAT) or robot-assisted transaxillary thyroidectomy, aiming to take away all or a part of the thyroid gland (1). The process is often used to deal with a spread of thyroid-related issues, together with thyroid most cancers, hyperthyroidism goiters, and thyroid nodules that may be obstructive and trigger swallowing or respiratory difficulties (2). The introduction of MIVAT improved the remedy choices for some thyroid situations. Regardless of superiority concerning sufferers’ satisfaction with quicker restoration and decreased issues related to customary open thyroidectomy (neck ache, voice issues, nervousness), it's confirmed as a dependable process in solely strictly indicated instances (1). It isn't appropriate for sufferers with thyroiditis, giant multinodular goiters, domestically invasive thyroid carcinoma, or the presence of lateral neck compartment malignant lymph nodes. It evolves as customary process within the fastidiously chosen instances with low- and intermediate-risk differentiated thyroid carcinoma (3, 4).
Researchers have gained an understanding of how heart failure occurs in people with kidney disease
Our understanding of the mechanism of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction is getting closer to reality thanks to new research from researchers at the Interdisciplinary Stem Cell Institute (ISCI) at Miller Medical School in Miami.
Researchers found that Sleep Hyperhidrosis may increase stroke risk by 70% - May affect 'lesions' in the brain
A new study has found that postpartum women who suffer from hot flushes and night sweats are 70% more likely to suffer a heart attack, angina, or stroke. Cardiovascular disease has been a public health emergency for years, and despite continued medical advances, the situation doesn't seem to be changing much. The cause of many diseases, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, is well known. However, the impact of other conditions, such as night sweats, is unclear.
Researchers found that cardiovascular complications after a stroke increase the risk of future heart disease
Large studies have shown that heart problems are very common in the month following an ischemic stroke (blockage of blood flow to the brain). This "stroke heart syndrome" can increase the risk of death, heart attack, or another stroke within five years.
MedicalXpress
Study finds 'probable biologic and genetic overlap' between carpal tunnel syndrome and migraine
Patients who undergo surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome and other upper extremity nerve compression syndromes are more likely to have a diagnosis of migraine headaches, reports a study in the December issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. The findings add to previous evidence of a possible "shared predisposition" between migraine...
MedicalXpress
Shingles associated with increased risk for stroke, heart attack
A new study by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham health care system, demonstrated that shingles, also known as herpes zoster, is associated with an almost 30% higher long-term risk of a major cardiovascular event such a stroke or heart attack. Their results are published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
studyfinds.org
Failing eyesight may be a warning sign of a heart attack or stroke
NEW YORK — A common eye disease that can result in blindness may be a warning sign of a future heart attack or stroke, a new study reveals. Researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York say people with a form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease. However, the discovery offers hope that doctors can create a screening program for heart problems.
Potatoes could hold a ‘powerful’ new treatment for cancer: study
Scientists claim a potentially “powerful” treatment for cancer might lie in potatoes, according to new research published Wednesday. Academic researchers from Poland report that glycoalkaloids — naturally occurring chemicals found in potatoes — have some cancer-fighting properties and could also help patients with the devastating side effects of treatments. A new peer-reviewed study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology reexamined the properties of medicinal plants — including the evidence on glycoalkaloids, which are also prominent in foods like tomatoes, peppers, goji berries and huckleberries. While chemotherapy is largely a success at killing cancer cells, it comes with a wide array of harsh side effects...
physiciansweekly.com
Increased Risk of Cardiovascular Disease by Adding Salt to Foods
Recent research has revealed a substantial correlation between life expectancy and the frequency with which salt is added to meals, which may represent a person’s long-term salt taste preference and sodium consumption. For a study, researchers investigated if the frequency of salting meals affected the chance of developing cardiovascular disease (CVD).
diabetesselfmanagement.com
SGLT2 Inhibitors Show Heart Protection in People With Kidney Disease
The group of type 2 diabetes drugs known as SGLT2 inhibitors reduced the risk for cardiovascular problems among adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to a new analysis presented at the American Heart Association’s 2022 Scientific Sessions and described in a news release from the organization. SGLT2 inhibitors...
Medical News Today
What are the options for end stage heart failure?
Although there is no cure for end stage heart failure, there are treatments and care options that can help ease symptoms and improve quality of life. End stage heart failure means that a person’s condition has reached a stage where standard treatments and methods of managing symptoms are. This...
Healthline
Can Beta-Blockers Help People with COPD?
Beta-blockers are used to treat some heart conditions. Some beta-blockers may not be good for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), but new research has found that certain beta-blockers may help people who have both COPD and heart disease. People with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) often have other...
physiciansweekly.com
Prevalence of Methamphetamine-Related Heart Failure Increasing
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The prevalence of methamphetamine-associated heart failure (MethHF) is increasing and is associated with significant morbidity, according to a review published online Dec. 1 in Heart. Veena Manja, Ph.D., from the VA Center for Innovation to Implementation in Menlo Park, California, and colleagues...
2minutemedicine.com
Deferiprone is associated with worsening Parkinson’s symptoms in patients naïve to dopaminergic drugs
1. Deferiprone was associated with an increase in MDS-Unified Parkinson’s Disease Rating Scale (MDS-UPDRS) scores compared to placebo, indicating worsening symptoms. 2. The deferiprone group had faster disease progression and more adverse events than the placebo group. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Parkinson’s disease is characterized by...
MedicalXpress
Dapagliflozin reduces risk for hospitalization in patients with CKD with or without diabetes
Dapagliflozin, a sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitor, reduced the risk for hospitalization for any cause in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) with and without type 2 diabetes. The findings suggest that dapagliflozin should be considered in such patients. The study is published in Annals of Internal Medicine. Patients with CKD...
ajmc.com
Assessing Frequency of Orthostatic Hypotension in Patients With Parkinson Disease
Frequency of orthostatic hypotension among Ethiopian patients with Parkinson disease (PD) was shown to be higher than that among healthy controls, with a higher proportion of constipation, urinary urgency, and nocturia symptoms reported in those with PD. Frequency of orthostatic hypotension (OH) in Ethiopian patients with Parkinson disease (PD) is...
scitechdaily.com
Anti-Tumor Effects Without Toxicities: Researchers Use a Spice To Treat Cancer
Prodrug curcumin displays clinical potential. In cancer clinical studies, curcumin, a natural molecule related to turmeric, has been used to treat cancer patients. Despite its known antitumor effects, drug development has lagged due to challenges involving its chemistry. Now, a team of researchers at Kyoto University has developed a prodrug...
neurologylive.com
Strong Communication on Seizure Management Leads to Improved Care in Dravet Syndrome
A qualitative study presented at the 2022 AES annual meeting showed that effective communication between clinicians and caregivers of patients with dravet syndrome improves care. In a recent qualitative study, findings suggested that a strong foundation of trust between clinicians and the caregivers of patients with Dravet syndrome (DS) is...
