Reason.com

Two Federal Judges Say New York's Presumptive Prohibition of Guns on Private Property Is Unconstitutional

After the Supreme Court upheld the right to bear arms last June, New York legislators perversely responded by imposing sweeping new restrictions on public possession of guns, banning them from a long list of locations. The broadest of those categories was "private property," including businesses as well as residences, where carry permit holders were forbidden to bring guns unless the owner had posted "clear and conspicuous signage" allowing them or had "otherwise given express consent."
New York Post

Gov. Kathy Hochul weighs bill to let criminals work in New York casinos

Gov. Kathy Hochul has a piece of legislation sitting on her desk that would allow casino operators to hire a diverse range of convicted felons — from drug peddlers to killers. The measure was sent on Tuesday to the governor for her signature or veto after passing the state Senate and Assembly by big bipartisan margins in June. Current law bars licensed casino operators from hiring anyone convicted of any felony. Critics blasted the bill as an another example of a Democrats’ bleeding heart, criminal friendly proposal run amok. “That’s just wrong. This is another example of the New York State Legislature...
KOCO

Are Oklahoma’s new proposed turnpikes legal?

OKLAHOMA CITY — Are Oklahoma’s new proposed turnpikes legal?. That’s the question our state’s Supreme Court is looking to answer, calling both sides back in for more arguments on Monday. The Supreme Court is responsible for the validation of the routes and the bonds to build the roads.
PBS NewsHour

U.S. judge rules in favor of tough Oregon gun law, giving initial victory

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge in Portland delivered an initial victory Tuesday to proponents of a sweeping gun-control measure approved by Oregon voters, allowing a ban on the sale and transfer of new high-capacity magazines to take effect this week while giving law enforcement more time to set up a system for permits that will now be required to buy or transfer a gun.
findingfarina.com

A Brief Guide to US Gun Law in New York

Did you know that, in 2019, there were 821,182 aggravated assaults committed which involved a firearm?. The US has one of the most merciful gun laws in the world, second only to the Philippines. However, some states apply stricter regulations than others, which is the case with New York. Are...
The Independent

Texas becomes latest US state to partially ban TikTok

Texas governor Greg Abbott has banned state agencies from using TikTok on government-issued devices, becoming the latest state to prohibit the use of the Chinese social media platform.On Wednesday, Maryland banned its agencies from using TikTok and other Chinese and Russian platforms following reports alleging that China’s state-backed hackers stole millions of Covid relief funds in the US.“TikTok harvests vast amounts of data from its users’ devices – including when, where, and how they conduct internet activity – and offers this trove of potentially sensitive information to the Chinese government,” Mr Abbott said in a letter sent to Lt...
New York Post

‘Black hole’ MTA ‘should not be asking for more money,’ US Rep. Nicole Malliotakis scolds

The chronically cash-strapped MTA is a “black hole” that should be audited before getting another dime from the government, US Rep. Nicole Malliotakis said Monday. Tearing into an MTA fare hike proposal alongside Assemblyman Mike Tannousis, Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/Brooklyn) called on GOP colleagues in Washington to “audit” the MTA’s use of federal bailout money. “The MTA is a black hole. They’re constantly asking for more and more money,” Malliotakis railed during a press conference in Brooklyn. “They really should not be asking for more money at this point. They received $15 billion,” she said. “At what point is it enough where...
NY1

Hochul urged to approve regulations for immigration bond industry

Advocates are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday to approve new regulations for the immigration bond industry and lay down new oversight rules. The bill sitting on Hochul's desk addresses the for-profit bond industry for immigration, a system that can draw in tens of thousands of immigrants across the country. In New York, hundreds of immigrant residents can be detained at 76 different locations.
dallasexpress.com

North Carolina Power Grid Allegedly Targeted

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has joined the investigation into the weekend destruction of electrical substations in North Carolina that has resulted in power outages for about 40,000 customers. The alleged sabotage of the substations has been billed as “intentional” and “targeted” by investigators thus far, although there is...
