Deion Branch, former Louisville wide receiver, tabbed to coach in bowl game vs. Cincinnati

Yahoo Sports
Report: Louisville finalizing deal to hire Purdue's Jeff Brohm
It looks like Jeff Brohm is going home. After six seasons at Purdue, Brohm is close to becoming the head coach at Louisville, his alma mater and hometown university. According to ESPN’s Chris Low, Brohm and UL are finalizing a six-year deal. Brohm’s father, Oscar, played quarterback at Louisville....
Yahoo Sports
Purdue, Dayton and Texas A&M withdraw from Las Vegas tournament after past organizing failures
There’s more fallout from the over Thanksgiving. Three women’s basketball teams withdrew from an upcoming holiday tournament in Las Vegas on Monday over concerns stemming from the Las Vegas Invitational, . Dayton, Purdue and Texas A&M officially pulled out from the upcoming Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic, which is being run by the same group that did the Las Vegas Invitational. Instead, Purdue and Texas A&M are going to play each other separately.
CPS: No discipline after teacher's 'offensive' Twitter posts resurface
Both Thornberry and the district said they hope that students and adults will use this incident as a learning opportunity as proof that our digital footprint can impact us long after posts are made.
WLWT 5
Report of a flipped vehicle on Westwood Northern Boulevard in Millvale
CINCINNATI — Report of flipped vehicle on Westwood Northern Blvd in Millvale. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to...
TODAY.com
Sisters snap a Sunday Mug Shot dressed in their best!
Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shout out to sisters Lorna and Julia getting ready for church in Louisville, Kentucky. To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.Dec. 4, 2022.
spectrumnews1.com
CBD store owners says Kentuckians may struggle to obtain medical cannabis
FLORENCE, Ky. — An executive order signed by Governor Andy Beshear will allow Kentuckians with certain medical conditions to possess and use small amounts of medical marijuana starting next year. But obtaining that marijuana could be a challenge, as there is no infrastructure to do so currently in Kentucky.
WLKY.com
Louisville man sentenced to 2 decades in prison for 2021 shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend the next two decades in prison after being convicted of breaking into someone's home and shooting the victim. Marquis Barrow, 30, pleaded guilty to assault, burglary, wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and other charges on Wednesday.
WLWT 5
Police responding to report of UPS driver robbed at gunpoint in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a UPS driver robbed at gunpoint at 2420 Harrison Avenue in Westwood. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Fox 19
Water main break in Cincinnati’s abandoned subway tunnel led to boil advisory
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A water main break in Over-the-Rhine near Central Parkway Tuesday prompted a boil advisory for a large swath of the I-75 corridor in Cincinnati. The advisory is lifted as of 8 p.m. Wednesday. Testing shows water is free of contaminants, according to Greater Cincinnati Water Works. The...
Wave 3
Arrest made after Louisville man found shot to death back in 2021
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made two months after a man was found dead from a gunshot wound in an Okolona neighborhood hotel back in 2021. LMPD Homicide Unit detectives arrested Chelynda L. Howlett, 28, of Louisville, on Monday for the death of Poncho Young, 40, of Louisville. Police found Young dead inside a room at the InTown Suites on Preston Highway.
WLWT 5
Shots fired into several apartments on Cedar Avenue in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Shots fired into multipe apartments at 1714 Cedar Ave. in College Hill. Windows broken out in several residences. Police have responded. No report of injuries. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Male shot on Cedar and Hamilton, non-life-threatening injuries
CINCINNATI — A male victim was shot near Cedar Avenue and Hamilton Avenue. The injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. Police say the man walked into District 5 with the injuries, was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital. No more information is available at this...
Man accused of stabbing, killing ex-boyfriend extradited to Ohio
On Sunday, Nov. 27, officers conducted a welfare check at a Riverside home and found 28-year-old Scott Patrick Hannah dead in his home. Investigation showed the man had suffered multiple stab wounds.
WLWT 5
Report of an aggravated robbery on Jackson Street in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Report of an aggravated robbery at 1212 Jackson Street in Over-the-Rhine. unknown male. reportedly armed, attempted to steal purse from female victim. Suspect at large. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Wave 3
Officials identify 2 men shot, killed in Old Louisville parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The two men who were shot and killed Monday night in Old Louisville near I-65 have been identified. Jimy Mejias, 24, and Kenneth D. Sauer Jr., 28, died due to injuries sustained in a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
WLWT 5
Hamilton County apartment complex tenants organize, make demands to management
CINCINNATI — Dozens packed into the Hartwell Recreation Center Monday evening to voice their concerns about ongoing safety and quality of life issues at a large apartment complex in Hamilton County. Tenants at the Williamsburg of Cincinnati apartments, which spans several jurisdictions including Cincinnati, listed about a dozen types...
Wave 3
LMPD: 2 killed in shooting at Old Louisville parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were shot and killed in the Old Louisville neighborhood on Monday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:15 p.m., according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler.
Fox 19
Driver dies weeks after East Price Hill crash, coroner reports
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead after being hospitalized for weeks from a crash in East Price Hill, according to the Hamilton County Coroner. The crash occurred on Nov. 12 when Noe Ramirez-Jaurez, 30, crossed into the opposite lane of traffic and struck an SUV at 419 Elberon Ave., Cincinnati Lt. Col. Teresa Theetge said.
Wave 3
Man shot, killed after shooting in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Louisville Saturday night. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 11:15p.m. officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2100 block of Cardinal Woods Drive. When officers arrived...
WLWT 5
Woman sentenced after couple attacked leaving The Banks
CINCINNATI — A woman will spend time in jail for an assault at The Banks this summer. It happened in July when the couple said they were attacked while waiting on an Uber after a Reds game. Police confirmed the victim and her partner sustained injuries from the incident.
