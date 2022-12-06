Read full article on original website
Video captures grandfather assaulted by suspects in Saugus
Authorities are searching for three young suspects who were caught on camera assaulting a grandfather in Los Angeles County. The victim, Bill Weatherman, 72, sustained multiple injuries after the attack, including two broken ribs, a severely bruised arm and more. “My ribs hurt,” Weatherman told KTLA’s Chris Wolfe. “It’s difficult to breathe.” A neighbor’s security […]
knock-la.com
LASD Deputies Violently Arrest Disabled Transgender Woman in West Hollywood
This week, deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s West Hollywood Station violently arrested a disabled transgender woman inside of her home for resisting arrest. Annie Jump Vicente, 31, is a former employee of Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin’s office. She worked as a Venice constituent...
southarkansassun.com
Dad Arrested After Killing 1-Year-Old Infant Daughter By Throwing Her Off A Bridge in Long Beach, California
Jayveyon Burley was arrested for throwing his daughter off a bridge in Long Beach, California. The remains of the dead 1-year-old infant Leilani Dream Burley were found in the Los Angeles River, says Lang. On December 4, 2022, Inglewood, California police were contacted about a possible missing child. The call...
Video: Inglewood attempted kidnapping caught on camera, suspect sought by police
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in an attempted kidnapping earlier this month.
Man held on $3.25 million bail after allegedly setting American flags on fire in Long Beach
The man accused of setting fire to American flags that were on display at several homes in Long Beach has been identified and remains in jail on $3.25 million bail.
Ex-Laguna Beach cop pleads guilty to holding gun to fellow officer's head
An ex-Laguna Beach police officer pleaded guilty today and was immediately sentenced to a day in jail and 20 days of Caltrans work for holding a gun to a fellow officer’s head during a night of partying.
MS-13 defendants won’t face federal death penalty in LA
Federal prosecutors in Los Angeles have been directed by the U.S. Attorney General not to seek the death penalty against suspected MS-13 gang members facing racketeering charges alleging the killings of seven people, including the machete slaying of a gang rival who was dismembered and had his heart removed, according to court papers obtained Friday.
newsantaana.com
The Tustin Police tracked down and arrested six smash and grab robbers from Long Beach
On April 28, 2022 at approximately 2pm, the Tustin Police Department responded to The Jewelry Exchange located near the 15000 block of Tustin Village Way in reference to a smash and grab robbery that had just occurred. Officers learned that six masked suspects brandishing handguns, entered the business and began...
foxla.com
Man killed during road rage incident in LA County
LOS ANGELES - A suspect was arrested after allegedly killing a man during a road rage incident in Maywood, the LA County Sheriff's department said. Deputies responded to the intersection of E. 58th Street and Atlantic Boulevard Friday around 8:18 p.m. regarding a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. When officers...
Father charged with killing 1-year-old daughter who was found in Los Angeles River
A father has been charged with killing his 1-year-old daughter, whose body was found in the Los Angeles River earlier this week. Jayveyon Burley, 22, faces one count each of murder and assault on a child causing death, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced. Authorities said Burley went to pick up his 3-year-old […]
uscannenbergmedia.com
Gun violence takes another life in Boyle Heights
Annenberg Media conducted the interviews and responses with the help of translation services provided by Monserrat Rodriguez Ortiz. Thirty votive candles cluster the sidewalk where Efrain Moreno died. Some lit and filled with wax, others empty, charcoaled black from the burning wicks. They outnumber the years Moreno lived. “RIP ACE”...
goldrushcam.com
Former Los Angeles County TSA Officer Sentenced to 70 Months in Federal Prison for Attempting to Smuggle Methamphetamine Through LAX
December 10, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A former Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer was sentenced yesterday to 70 months in federal prison for smuggling what he believed was. methamphetamine through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in exchange for a total of $8,000 in cash. . Michael Williams, 39, of...
foxla.com
Video shows alleged theft ring operating in West Hollywood
LOS ANGELES - An alleged theft crew targeting people in West Hollywood were caught on video stealing people’s phones and wallets. Franco Friday shared the video on TikTok warning people of the increasing crime. He took the video to the LA County Sheriff’s Department who is now investigating the series of crimes.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood man charged with murdering his daughter
LOS ANGELES- Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that a 22-year-old man was charged today with killing his 1-year-old daughter whose body was found in the Los Angeles River. “The murder of a child is absolutely horrific. Babies are helpless and rely on their parents for everything....
newsantaana.com
Two women have accused a monk at a Santa Ana Buddhist temple of molesting them when they were little girls
Thich Nguyen Tri, a Buddhist monk in Santa Ana, is going on trial next week to face charges of sexually assaulting two women years ago when they were minors. Thy Nguyen and her friend Tina Le, sued the Meditation Institute of the United States of Bat Nha America in Santa Ana, known as the Bat Nha Buddhist Temple. They allege that Tri molested them when they were between the ages of 6 and 10.
foxla.com
Homeless man pleads guilty to trying to carjack vehicle with 3 kids inside
FULLERTON, Calif. - A 32-year-old transient pleaded guilty Thursday and was immediately sentenced to a year in jail, or time already served awaiting trial, for attempting to carjack a vehicle with three young children inside in an Anaheim Home Depot parking lot. Colin James Sheehan pleaded guilty to one felony...
County authorities identify man shot, killed while driving in Azusa
An 18-year-old man who was shot and killed in Azusa was identified Friday. Azusa Police Department officers responded about 10 a.m. Monday to a report of a crash in the 200 block of East Newburgh Street, near Azusa Avenue and Arrow Highway, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The...
3 arrested for ‘bank jugging’ robbery in Thousand Oaks
Three suspects were arrested on Tuesday for robbing a woman in a Thousand Oaks “bank jugging” incident. The suspects were identified as Oscar Ivan Arias Caballero, 32, from Los Angeles, Roberto Atilano Del Rio, 45, from Anaheim and Jordan Stiven Puentes Tunjano, 31, from Los Angeles. Authorities believe they’re a part of an international crime […]
goldrushcam.com
Los Angeles County Surgeon Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Accepting $3.3 Million in Illicit Payments to Perform Spinal Surgeries at Corrupt Hospital
December 9, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A neurosurgeon was sentenced today to 60 months in federal prison for accepting approximately $3.3 million in bribes for performing spinal surgeries at a now-defunct. Long Beach hospital whose owner later was imprisoned for committing a massive workers’ compensation system scam.
foxla.com
Pomona man arrested after allegedly killing neighbor's dog
POMONA, Calif. - Pomona Police arrested a man who they say shot and killed his neighbor's dog. Marcus Folaji Ajose, 35, was arrested on Dec. 6 and booked into the Pomona City Jail. On Nov. 27, a family, who just moved to Pomona, say their dog, K9, was chasing a...
