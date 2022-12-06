Thich Nguyen Tri, a Buddhist monk in Santa Ana, is going on trial next week to face charges of sexually assaulting two women years ago when they were minors. Thy Nguyen and her friend Tina Le, sued the Meditation Institute of the United States of Bat Nha America in Santa Ana, known as the Bat Nha Buddhist Temple. They allege that Tri molested them when they were between the ages of 6 and 10.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO