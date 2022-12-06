ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA

Video captures grandfather assaulted by suspects in Saugus

Authorities are searching for three young suspects who were caught on camera assaulting a grandfather in Los Angeles County. The victim, Bill Weatherman, 72, sustained multiple injuries after the attack, including two broken ribs, a severely bruised arm and more. “My ribs hurt,” Weatherman told KTLA’s Chris Wolfe. “It’s difficult to breathe.” A neighbor’s security […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

MS-13 defendants won’t face federal death penalty in LA

Federal prosecutors in Los Angeles have been directed by the U.S. Attorney General not to seek the death penalty against suspected MS-13 gang members facing racketeering charges alleging the killings of seven people, including the machete slaying of a gang rival who was dismembered and had his heart removed, according to court papers obtained Friday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man killed during road rage incident in LA County

LOS ANGELES - A suspect was arrested after allegedly killing a man during a road rage incident in Maywood, the LA County Sheriff's department said. Deputies responded to the intersection of E. 58th Street and Atlantic Boulevard Friday around 8:18 p.m. regarding a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. When officers...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Gun violence takes another life in Boyle Heights

Annenberg Media conducted the interviews and responses with the help of translation services provided by Monserrat Rodriguez Ortiz. Thirty votive candles cluster the sidewalk where Efrain Moreno died. Some lit and filled with wax, others empty, charcoaled black from the burning wicks. They outnumber the years Moreno lived. “RIP ACE”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
goldrushcam.com

Former Los Angeles County TSA Officer Sentenced to 70 Months in Federal Prison for Attempting to Smuggle Methamphetamine Through LAX

December 10, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A former Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer was sentenced yesterday to 70 months in federal prison for smuggling what he believed was. methamphetamine through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in exchange for a total of $8,000 in cash. . Michael Williams, 39, of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Video shows alleged theft ring operating in West Hollywood

LOS ANGELES - An alleged theft crew targeting people in West Hollywood were caught on video stealing people’s phones and wallets. Franco Friday shared the video on TikTok warning people of the increasing crime. He took the video to the LA County Sheriff’s Department who is now investigating the series of crimes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood man charged with murdering his daughter

LOS ANGELES- Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that a 22-year-old man was charged today with killing his 1-year-old daughter whose body was found in the Los Angeles River. “The murder of a child is absolutely horrific. Babies are helpless and rely on their parents for everything....
INGLEWOOD, CA
newsantaana.com

Two women have accused a monk at a Santa Ana Buddhist temple of molesting them when they were little girls

Thich Nguyen Tri, a Buddhist monk in Santa Ana, is going on trial next week to face charges of sexually assaulting two women years ago when they were minors. Thy Nguyen and her friend Tina Le, sued the Meditation Institute of the United States of Bat Nha America in Santa Ana, known as the Bat Nha Buddhist Temple. They allege that Tri molested them when they were between the ages of 6 and 10.
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

3 arrested for ‘bank jugging’ robbery in Thousand Oaks

Three suspects were arrested on Tuesday for robbing a woman in a Thousand Oaks “bank jugging” incident. The suspects were identified as Oscar Ivan Arias Caballero, 32, from Los Angeles, Roberto Atilano Del Rio, 45, from Anaheim and Jordan Stiven Puentes Tunjano, 31, from Los Angeles. Authorities believe they’re a part of an international crime […]
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
goldrushcam.com

Los Angeles County Surgeon Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Accepting $3.3 Million in Illicit Payments to Perform Spinal Surgeries at Corrupt Hospital

December 9, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A neurosurgeon was sentenced today to 60 months in federal prison for accepting approximately $3.3 million in bribes for performing spinal surgeries at a now-defunct. Long Beach hospital whose owner later was imprisoned for committing a massive workers’ compensation system scam.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Pomona man arrested after allegedly killing neighbor's dog

POMONA, Calif. - Pomona Police arrested a man who they say shot and killed his neighbor's dog. Marcus Folaji Ajose, 35, was arrested on Dec. 6 and booked into the Pomona City Jail. On Nov. 27, a family, who just moved to Pomona, say their dog, K9, was chasing a...
POMONA, CA

