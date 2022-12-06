Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Jim Beam offers novel fix for holiday blues: hug-simulating pajamas
Bourbon brand Jim Beam is offering what could possibly be the weirdest gift for the holidays — hug-simulating pajamas. The unisex red flannel "Kentucky Hug" PJ set looks like your basic comfy plaid pajamas, with one exception. There's a removable panel that fits around the neck and shoulders. When activated, it applies pressure to those areas in a way that's meant to mimic a real-life hug.
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Will Host HGTV's 'White House Christmas' Special Alongside First Lady
The holiday special premieres on Sunday, December 11 at 6 p.m. ET Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are bringing their holiday spirit all the way to the White House! The couple, who have been together for three years, will host HGTV's White House Christmas 2022 and help showcase all of the stunning holiday decor adorning the historic home this year. First Lady Jill Biden will lead the hosts during the special, which premieres on Sunday, Dec. 11. Each intricate decoration reflects this year's "We the People" theme, put together...
