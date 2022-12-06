Read full article on original website
U.S. Sailors Became Shark Feast After Japanese Submarine Attack
The Smithsonian Magazine labeled it "the worst shark attack in history.". It was a nightmare for U.S. soldiers who served on behalf of their country. On July 28, Indianapolis sailed from Guam without any backup. It went to meet the battleship USS Idaho in the Leyte Gulf in the Philippines and prepare for an invasion of Japan. The morning was uneventful. But after midnight, two Japanese torpedoes hit Indianapolis in two different locations. The ship broke in half and sank in about 12 minutes. (source)
marinelink.com
New Landing Craft Delivered to the US Navy
The U.S. Navy has taken delivery of the next generation landing craft, Ship to Shore Connector (SSC), Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 106 following the completion of Acceptance Trials with the Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey to test the readiness and capability of the craft and to validate requirements.
MilitaryTimes
Fighter pilot who tailed a civilian plane blamed for destroying F-16
An Oklahoma Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet was recently destroyed in a crash when homeland defense training turned into a real-life attempt to intercept a civilian plane, an accident investigation report has revealed. Investigators blamed the pilot for his jet’s demise, saying the airman could have regained control over...
americanmilitarynews.com
New temporary home for USS Truman sailors features more privacy, better computer access, Navy says
When the USS Harry S. Truman carrier goes in for repairs soon, its 2,500 sailors will have access to new digs inspired by the cruise ship industry. On Monday, the Navy held a ribbon-cutting for Auxiliary Personnel Lighter 68, its first berthing barge in 22 years. The 609‐berth barge gives...
MilitaryTimes
The 1st female Marine expeditionary force sergeant major is on her way
For the first time, a female Marine will serve as the top enlisted adviser to a three-star general, the Corps announced Wednesday. Sgt. Maj. Joy Kitashima, now the senior enlisted leader of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, was selected on Nov. 22 to be the sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force, the Pacific-focused force based in Okinawa, Japan. She tentatively is scheduled to assume the role in July 2023.
MilitaryTimes
KC-46 tanker’s boom issue will prevent A-10 refueling for years
Supply chain problems have delayed an effort to redesign the KC-46 tanker’s refueling boom, keeping the plane years away from being able to gas up the entire Air Force inventory. Engineers are redesigning the fuel pipe to be more flexible so it can properly connect to the A-10C Thunderbolt...
americanmilitarynews.com
PICS: 10 facts about new secretive B-21 stealth bomber
Northrop Grumman is set to unveil the highly-anticipated new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, during a ceremony on Friday, Dec. 2. Ahead of the unveiling, the company provided ten facts about the new bomber. The company provided several concept art images for the aircraft, but Friday’s unveiling will provide the...
Bell’s V-280 Valor Tiltrotor Picked As Army’s Black Hawk Replacement
BellBell's V-280 tiltrotor bests Sikorsky and Boeing's Defiant X coaxial helicopter to replace the Army's aging fleet of iconic UH-60 Black Hawks.
americanmilitarynews.com
Army moving equipment across Pacific for training
The Army is moving equipment across the Pacific in support of its Operation Pathways exercise to be held in Australia in 2023 as it continues to define its changing role in the region. The Army is moving equipment across the Pacific in support of its Operation Pathways exercise to be...
MilitaryTimes
Navy fires CO of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 31
The Navy relieved the commanding officer of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 31 on Friday following alcohol-related misconduct. Capt. Ryan Bryla, the Naval Test Wing Pacific commodore, removed Cmdr. Cassidi Reese due to a loss of confidence after an arrest and charges for driving while intoxicated at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake in California on Nov. 4, according to the Navy.
americanmilitarynews.com
USS Tripoli returns with thousands of sailors and Marines, another group of ships deploy to the Indo-Pacific
About 1,200 service members aboard the amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli are back home after a seven-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific ocean, while another 2,500 service members from the Navy’s 3rd Fleet are on their way to the same region. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, hundreds of eager family members...
U.S. Army awards Black Hawk replacement contract to Textron's Bell
WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Army on Monday awarded the contract for its next-generation helicopter to Textron Inc's (TXT.N) Bell unit, ending a years-long competition for the technology that will replace the Black Hawk utility helicopter.
navalnews.com
US Army accepts delivery of first prototype MRC battery
Building from existing US Navy missile and launcher systems, the MRC provides a fires capability that has not existed in the US Army since the implementation of the Intermediate Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty in 1987. Answering the call to the Army’s No. 1 modernization priority, Long-Range Precision Fires, the MRC can defeat a variety of mid-range targets.
First Land-Based Tomahawk And SM-6 Launcher Delivered To Army
U.S. NavyThe Typhon Weapon System will give the Army its first ground-based medium-range missile strike capability in decades.
defensenews.com
Project Overmatch: US Navy preps to deploy secretive multidomain tech
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Navy is moving quickly to link its fleet through its Project Overmatch initiative, which has been kept almost entirely secret for two years. Shielded from public view, the service has undertaken a flurry of work: simulating current pathways for data, writing software code to close gaps, testing it in a lab and at sea, and providing feedback to coders to improve future iterations.
Airforce Reveals A New Stealth Bomber
On Friday, the Pentagon revealed a new mega-project in the form of a next-generation stealth bomber known as the B-21 Raider. This particular stealth bomber was mentioned to be capable of delivering both conventional payloads and nuclear weapons around the entire world. Six of these particular stealth bombers are already being assembled at various different stages of development at secretive facilities near Palmdale, California. Each of these planes is pretty expensive to develop. In fact, every single new B-21 is pegged to cost around seven hundred twenty-nine million two hundred fifty thousand United States dollars. That cost is sure to add up since the United States Air Force plans to procure at least one hundred of these planes. In fact, the costs for research, development, procurement, and routine operations over thirty years for that many stealth bombers are expected to total $203 billion, which is a pretty hefty price tag with all things considered.
Army Fields Its New RQ-28A Quadcopter Recon Drone
Army Futures CommandThe Skydio RQ-28A drone will be fielded at the platoon level and serves as the Army’s first program of record quadcopter.
