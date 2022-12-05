On to Cincinnati: Kevin Stefanski confident Deshaun Watson will improve from Browns debut

Read full article on original website
This Ohio actor has given away $600 millionAsh JurbergCleveland, OH
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Ohio Provides $800 In Winter Relief MoneyC. HeslopOhio State
Cleveland Scene
Photos: Here's Deshaun Watson's New Home in Cleveland, a $5.4 Million Mansion in Hunting Valley
Deshaun Watson, with his $230 million guaranteed contract to play quarterback for Jimmy Haslam's Cleveland Browns, could have had any house in Northeast Ohio. He chose this one in Hunting Valley, according to multiple sources. (An LLC created a week after Watson was traded to the Browns is listed as...
Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age
College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
On Deshaun Watson preparing for the Bengals, David Njoku’s return, and more: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns were back on the practice field on Wednesday as they prepare for a huge game against the Bengals in Cincinnati this week. The Browns have had Joe Burrow’s number early in his career and hope to continue the trend this week. Mary Kay Cabot,...
Deion Sanders Might Have a Nike Problem at Colorado
Deion Sanders is an Under Armour ambassador but will be required to wear Nike apparel while coaching at Colorado.
Yardbarker
Texans Make Surprise Selection With First Pick of 2023 NFL Draft
It's hard these days to keep track of who the starting quarterback is for the Houston Texans. With Davis Mills once again leading the team - for now - what isn't hard to track is the fact that Houston has a problem. (Sorry, couldn't help myself.) And it's a quarterback...
Cowboys liked Texans QB Davis Mills during 2021 NFL draft process
Davis Mills’ 1-8-1 record as the Houston Texans’ starter in 2022, along with his 3-17-1 record for his career, has buried how well thought of the Stanford product was when he entered the 2021 NFL draft. Some of the opinions on Mills were that he would have been...
Cowboys Coach NFL Biggest Point Spread vs. Texans: 'Amazing!'
The Dallas Cowboys opened as 14.5-point favorites over the Houston Texans in most sports books, and it grew from there.
Deshaun Watson Talks About Return to Houston, Insight on why he was off
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke on how the Houston fans felt and more.
