Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
San Francisco 49ers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers signed quarterback Josh Johnson to a one-year deal on Tuesday, two days after Jimmy Garropolo broke his foot. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Johnson in the fifth round (160th overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft. Since then, he's appeared on 13 other rosters, playing in 37 ...
Browns, Steelers name Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees
The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers have each named their nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.
Marcus Mariota benched, rookie Desmond Ridder new starting quarterback for Atlanta Falcons: Report
Marcus Mariota’s time as the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons has come to an end. The Falcons have benched the veteran and will start rookie Desmond Ridder when they face the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 17, according to a report from NFL.com. The Falcons have a bye this week.
Breaking: Veteran NFL Starting Quarterback Is Benched
The Falcons are officially making a change at quarterback. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced on Thursday that Desmond Ridder will be the starter moving forward. Ridder was selected by the Falcons in the third round of this year's draft. He finished his college career at Cincinnati as a two-time AAC Offensive Player of the Year.
theScore
Mayfield could be active for Rams on TNF, Donald out again
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is "leaning toward" quarterback Baker Mayfield being active for Thursday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. McVay acknowledged Wednesday it'd be unprecedented for Mayfield, whom the Rams claimed off waivers Tuesday following his release...
Yardbarker
Browns TE David Njoku Says he is Good to go Against the Cincinnati Bengals
Breakout tight end David Njoku is good to go Sunday at the Cincinnati Bengals. Njoku met with the media on Wednesday to say that he's good to go and that he is excited to play out there with quarterback Deshaun Watson. Njoku missed the last game with a knee injury...
David Bell optimistic he’ll play in Browns vs. Bengals rematch following thumb injury, excited to catch more passes from Deshaun Watson
BEREA, Ohio -- Deshaun Watson should have at least one pass-catching weapon back when he takes the field for the Browns’ important division game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Rookie receiver David Bell, who injured his thumb on Cleveland’s first drive in their 27-14 win over the Houston...
