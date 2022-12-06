ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
The Spun

Breaking: Veteran NFL Starting Quarterback Is Benched

The Falcons are officially making a change at quarterback. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced on Thursday that Desmond Ridder will be the starter moving forward. Ridder was selected by the Falcons in the third round of this year's draft. He finished his college career at Cincinnati as a two-time AAC Offensive Player of the Year.
ATLANTA, GA
theScore

Mayfield could be active for Rams on TNF, Donald out again

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is "leaning toward" quarterback Baker Mayfield being active for Thursday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. McVay acknowledged Wednesday it'd be unprecedented for Mayfield, whom the Rams claimed off waivers Tuesday following his release...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy