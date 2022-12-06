Read full article on original website
Joe Gibbs Racing makes major NASCAR Xfinity announcement
Joe Gibbs Racing announced a major addition to its driver lineup for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Tuesday as Sammy Smith moves into a full-time role for the 2023 season. Smith will drive the No. 18 Toyota in all 33 Xfinity races next year. Jeff Meendering will serve as the team’s crew chief and Pilot Flying J will return as the car’s primary sponsor, along with Allstate Peterbilt, Renda Group, Sinclair Tractor, and Mobil 1.
LIVEBARN Race of the Week: Katie Ledecky Battles McIntosh
Olympic icon Katie Ledecky batted Canadian upstart Summer McIntosh in the women's 400 meter free at the 2022 U.S. Open Championships. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. At the 2022 U.S. Open Championships, seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky won her rematch in the 400 meter free against Canadian swim-star...
Max McHugh Perfecting Details Now in Preparation for NCAAs
SCY (25 yards) Heat Sheets (when uploaded) Results on Meet Mobile: “Minnesota Invite 2022”
Coordination In Breaststroke: Balancing The Stroke, Kick & Sliding
Since breaststroke is the slowest stroke in swimming, it requires more coordination between the arms and legs than freestyle, backstroke or butterfly. Archive photo via Livio Cocozza. The breaststroke swimming style requires a symmetrical action of the swimmer’s upper and lower limbs. This is the slowest swimming style, and...
US Open, Minnesota Invite, Winter Jrs, AND SC World Champs | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN
We dissect the US Open and Minnesota Invite as well as preview the upcoming Winter Jr Champs East/West and Short Course World Championships Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we dissect the US Open and Minnesota Invite as well as preview the upcoming Winter...
Indycar champion Will Power injured in karting crash (Video)
Watch the Will Power karting crash video from the Go Pro Motorpex. Will Power recently claimed the 2022 Indycar Series championship. That’s is second series title after previously claiming the trophy in 2014. Watch the Will Power karting crash video below. We are now months into the Indycar off-season....
Summer Schmit Breaks Down S9 AMERICAN RECORD
SCY (25 yards) Heat Sheets (when uploaded) Results on Meet Mobile: “Minnesota Invite 2022”. Minnesota freshman Summer Schmit discusses her race strategy to her record-breaking 200 fly, how she mentally prepared after prelims, and how she’s adjusting to training with the Gophers in Minneapolis.
Zachary Tinkle To Compete For 2023 ARCA East Championship with Andy Hillenburg’s Fast Track Racing
After racing with Andy Hillenburg’s Fast Track Racing team half of the 2022 ARCA Menards series races and accomplishing 9th place in the championship overall as a result, Zachary Tinkle and Fast Track Racing are pleased to announce that Tinkle will be competing for the ARCA Menards Series East Championship in 2023.
Zach Harting Extending US Open Taper for Surprise SC World Champs Roster Spot
Harting discusses the difference between a taper meet with a lot of events versus just one and reveals "the Box" you get sent when you make it onto Team USA. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. SwimSwam sat down with 2020 Olympian Zach Harting, who was a last-minute addition to...
Maximus Williamson Rips 1:33.07 200 Freestyle, Breaks Boys’ 15-16 NAG Record
Maximus Williamson broke the boys' 200 freestyle 15-16 National Age Group Record leading off LAC's 800 freestyle relay, blasting 1:33.07. Archive photo via Jon Reiter. Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals. Prelims @10:00AM ET, Finals at 6:00 PM ET (except for...
Four Storylines To Watch At The 2022 Winter Junior Championships – East
Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Prelims @9:00AM ET, Finals at 5:00 PM ET (except for day 1 timed finals) Just days after hosting the U.S. Open, the Greensboro Aquatic Center will welcome some of the best junior swimmers in the country this week for the 2022 Winter Junior Championships – East.
2022 Short Course Worlds Picks And Previews: Women’s Breaststroke
SCM (25m) Despite the retirement of 50/100 breast world record holder Alia Atkinson, women’s breaststroke is still set to be one of the most competitive fields at the 2022 Short Course World Championships. In the shorter distances, Ruta Meilutyte has the hot hand after scaring both the 50 and...
2022 Winter Juniors – West: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap
Today is the first full day of racing at Winter Juniors in Austin, TX. This morning's events include the prelims of the 200 IM, 500 free, and 50 free. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – WEST. December 7-10, 2022. Lee & Joe Jamail Texas...
17-Year-Old Bella Sims Goes Fastest 200 Yard Free By Any Age Since 2019 – 1:40.78
Bella Sims from the Sandpipers of Nevada blasted a 1:40.78 lead-off leg, marking the fastest time in the event since 2019. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals. Prelims @10:00AM ET, Finals at 6:00 PM ET...
Dare Rose Talks Winning 100/200 Fly at MN Invite & Cal Butterfly Group
SCY (25 yards) Heat Sheets (when uploaded) Results on Meet Mobile: “Minnesota Invite 2022”. Dare Rose breaks down his wins in the 100 and 200 fly from Minnesota this weekend as well as how his fellow bears push him in practice when they train in butterfly group.
Summer McIntosh Breaks Winter Juniors East Meet Record In 500 Free Debut – 4:34.15
Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Finals at 5:00 PM ET (except for day 1 timed finals – 6:00 PM ET) It’s safe to say that there hasn’t been much of an adjustment period for Summer McIntosh in short course yards. After anchoring Sarasota’s 800 free relay...
Two-Time Olympic Medalist Federico Burdisso Will No Longer Compete For Northwestern
Burdisso is no longer a member of Northwestern's swim team and is shifting his focus to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Federico Burdisso‘s athletic career at Northwestern University has come to an end. Burdisso, a two-time Olympic medalist and 2022 world champion...
Thomas Heilman Drops Three Seconds In 200 IM, Moves To #4 All-Time In 15-16 Age Group
Still just 15, Heilman put up a time of 1:43.39 to dip well under his previous best of 1:46.61 and move into fourth all-time among 15-16s. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST. December 7-10, 2022. Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Short Course...
Ohio Expands High School State Swimming & Diving Qualifiers to 32 Per Event
Hudson Williams, a member of the US team for Junior Pan Pacs, is the defending Ohio Division I State Champion in the 50 free. Archive photo via Jon Reiter. The Ohio High School Athletics Association (OHSAA) has expanded the number of State Championship qualifiers in individual events from 24 to 32 for the upcoming high school championship meets. Relays will remain at 24 qualifiers.
See 8 Swim Camps In 2023 You Might Love
These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming. Stay tuned. More swim camps will be listed soon.... Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming. Stay tuned. More swim camps will be listed soon.
