Minnesota State

thecomeback.com

Joe Gibbs Racing makes major NASCAR Xfinity announcement

Joe Gibbs Racing announced a major addition to its driver lineup for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Tuesday as Sammy Smith moves into a full-time role for the 2023 season. Smith will drive the No. 18 Toyota in all 33 Xfinity races next year. Jeff Meendering will serve as the team’s crew chief and Pilot Flying J will return as the car’s primary sponsor, along with Allstate Peterbilt, Renda Group, Sinclair Tractor, and Mobil 1.
swimswam.com

LIVEBARN Race of the Week: Katie Ledecky Battles McIntosh

Olympic icon Katie Ledecky batted Canadian upstart Summer McIntosh in the women's 400 meter free at the 2022 U.S. Open Championships. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. At the 2022 U.S. Open Championships, seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky won her rematch in the 400 meter free against Canadian swim-star...
swimswam.com

Coordination In Breaststroke: Balancing The Stroke, Kick & Sliding

Since breaststroke is the slowest stroke in swimming, it requires more coordination between the arms and legs than freestyle, backstroke or butterfly. Archive photo via Livio Cocozza. The breaststroke swimming style requires a symmetrical action of the swimmer’s upper and lower limbs. This is the slowest swimming style, and...
swimswam.com

Summer Schmit Breaks Down S9 AMERICAN RECORD

SCY (25 yards) Heat Sheets (when uploaded) Results on Meet Mobile: “Minnesota Invite 2022”. Minnesota freshman Summer Schmit discusses her race strategy to her record-breaking 200 fly, how she mentally prepared after prelims, and how she’s adjusting to training with the Gophers in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
swimswam.com

Zach Harting Extending US Open Taper for Surprise SC World Champs Roster Spot

Harting discusses the difference between a taper meet with a lot of events versus just one and reveals "the Box" you get sent when you make it onto Team USA. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. SwimSwam sat down with 2020 Olympian Zach Harting, who was a last-minute addition to...
swimswam.com

Maximus Williamson Rips 1:33.07 200 Freestyle, Breaks Boys’ 15-16 NAG Record

Maximus Williamson broke the boys' 200 freestyle 15-16 National Age Group Record leading off LAC's 800 freestyle relay, blasting 1:33.07. Archive photo via Jon Reiter. Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals. Prelims @10:00AM ET, Finals at 6:00 PM ET (except for...
swimswam.com

Four Storylines To Watch At The 2022 Winter Junior Championships – East

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Prelims @9:00AM ET, Finals at 5:00 PM ET (except for day 1 timed finals) Just days after hosting the U.S. Open, the Greensboro Aquatic Center will welcome some of the best junior swimmers in the country this week for the 2022 Winter Junior Championships – East.
GREENSBORO, NC
swimswam.com

2022 Short Course Worlds Picks And Previews: Women’s Breaststroke

SCM (25m) Despite the retirement of 50/100 breast world record holder Alia Atkinson, women’s breaststroke is still set to be one of the most competitive fields at the 2022 Short Course World Championships. In the shorter distances, Ruta Meilutyte has the hot hand after scaring both the 50 and...
swimswam.com

2022 Winter Juniors – West: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

Today is the first full day of racing at Winter Juniors in Austin, TX. This morning's events include the prelims of the 200 IM, 500 free, and 50 free. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – WEST. December 7-10, 2022. Lee & Joe Jamail Texas...
AUSTIN, TX
swimswam.com

Ohio Expands High School State Swimming & Diving Qualifiers to 32 Per Event

Hudson Williams, a member of the US team for Junior Pan Pacs, is the defending Ohio Division I State Champion in the 50 free. Archive photo via Jon Reiter. The Ohio High School Athletics Association (OHSAA) has expanded the number of State Championship qualifiers in individual events from 24 to 32 for the upcoming high school championship meets. Relays will remain at 24 qualifiers.
OHIO STATE
swimswam.com

See 8 Swim Camps In 2023 You Might Love

These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming. Stay tuned. More swim camps will be listed soon.... Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming. Stay tuned. More swim camps will be listed soon.

