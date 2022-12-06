ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit mayor pledging to help disabled who need rides

By CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13cdPr_0jZ676db00

DETROIT (AP) — The mayor of Detroit vowed Monday to use his executive power to keep public transportation available for disabled riders after the city council failed to approve full service after Dec. 30.

Separately, the Biden administration warned Detroit that it was violating federal law by failing to fully fund the service, known as paratransit, The Detroit News reported.

"Paratransit is an integral part of DDOT's transit system that eligible riders with disabilities depend on to travel to work, educational opportunities, medical appointments and other daily activities," wrote Kelley Brookins, a regional administrator at the Federal Transit Administration.

The city council recently turned down a five-year, $49 million contract with Transdev, a French company accused of inconsistent service.

As a result, city officials said they soon won't accept reservations for the new year unless it's an urgent medical need, reducing service by 70% — from 1,000 rides a day to 300.

"I'm not going to let the disabled of this city be stranded on Jan. 1," Mayor Mike Duggan said. "I will be exercising emergency powers to put emergency contracts in place to protect our most vulnerable at risk. ... We'll take action in the next 48 hours."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Mayor announces emergency plan to secure paratransit for disabled Detroit residents

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says it took swift action to make sure 1,000 disabled residents continue to get daily rides through paratransit services.The mayor also says the emergency contracts will help keep the city from getting in hot water with the justice department. A temporary plan to keep paratransit rides for disabled Detroiters will run for six months until a permanent contractor is named."I actually have a job and I use that service to go to my job and go where I need to go," said paratransit rider Tatyana Floyd. On Thursday, Mayor Duggan announced an emergency procurement after...
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Advance

Outgoing state Rep. Cynthia Johnson: ‘There are some of you in this room who owe me an apology’

Two outgoing Black Democratic women from metro Detroit offered vastly different farewell speeches on Tuesday. Consistent with the end of session tradition, 27 members, Democrats and Republicans, reflected on their tenure in the Legislature’s lower chamber. Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden (D-Southfield) was appointed to the Michigan Supreme Court by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last month. Bolden, […] The post Outgoing state Rep. Cynthia Johnson: ‘There are some of you in this room who owe me an apology’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

3 women with disabilities file suit against State of Michigan, Wayne Co., Detroit over building violations

Three women filed a disability rights complaint Tuesday stating there are a plethora of violations at government buildings at the state, county and city level. The issues, the women claim, are at the State Capitol, Michigan Supreme Court Hall of Justice, legislative Wayne County offices, and nine Detroit buildings, including City Hall, according to a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts unhappy with photo of his face on Grinch

A photo left at Warren City Hall showing Mayor Jim Fouts' face on the Grinch hasn't been well received by the leader. It was apparently placed there after a councilwoman said she would make a sizeable donation to the Salvation Army if anyone played a prank on Fouts by hanging the photo up.
CBS Detroit

DOJ subpoenas election officials in states Trump disputed

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed local election officials in Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania, asking for communications with or involving former President Donald Trump, his 2020 campaign aides and a list of allies involved in his efforts to try to overturn the results of the election.The requests, issued to Milwaukee and Dane counties in Wisconsin; Wayne County, Michigan; Maricopa County, Arizona; and Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, are the first known subpoenas by Smith, who was named special counsel last month by Attorney General Merrick Garland.Smith is overseeing the Justice Department's investigation into the presence of classified documents at Trump's Florida estate as well...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Detroit officer wins case alleging excessive force, retaliation by fellow officers

A Black Detroit police officer has won a federal lawsuit in which alleged his fellow officers used excessive force and retaliated against him based on his race. In 2017, Officer Johnny Strickland was off duty and out of uniform when, he said, he accidently entered an unmarked and unsecured crime scene. He said he was handcuffed, harassed, and humiliated by fellow Detroit officers.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

DTE Energy retires 2 coal power plants in SE Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - DTE Energy announced Thursday it is closing down two coal plants as it works to become more carbon-free in Southeast Michigan.According to a press release, the company retired the Trenton Channel and St. Clair coal power plants. Employees from both locations were offered opportunities to continue working with the company.This comes after DTE announced it would retire three coal power plants in two years. In May 2021, the company retired the River Rouge coal power plant, which went into operation in 1958."Retiring these plants is another step in DTE's plan to deliver affordable, reliable and clean energy...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Reformers take 6 of 14 UAW board seats, could win majority

DETROIT (AP) — Reform-minded candidates won several races as members of the United Auto Workers union voted on their leaders in an election that stemmed from a federal bribery and embezzlement scandal involving former union officials.In unofficial results posted early Sunday on a federal court-appointed monitor's website, challengers took six of 14 seats on the union's International Executive Board. They could win as many as eight, including the presidency, and control a majority, depending on the outcome of three runoff elections.The reform candidates, most part of a slate called UAW Members United, campaigned on taking a more confrontational stance in...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit nonprofit teaching community to prevent food waste

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – We've heard of "farm to table," but what about "waste to table?"At one point, the ingredients at Detroit's Upcycling Kitchen in the Jefferson Avenue Presbyterian Church may have ended up in the trash.Instead, chef Shanel DeWalt and volunteers are turning food waste into free nutritious meals for the community. "You wouldn't have thought just looking at the meal like 'oh my goodness, this food was rescued,'" DeWalt said.The donations of surplus food come from all over farms, restaurants, and grocery stores "We'll go get it and we wash it off really well and nothing is wrong with it...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Prosecutor's tweets become flash point in Detroit police assault case

Detroit — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy may pull an assistant prosecutor from an assault case involving a Detroit police officer after learning of the employee's social media history that includes a June 2020 tweet accusing cops of using curfews during that year's protests as "just an excuse to tear gas people."
DETROIT, MI
cityofflint.com

Flint residents invited to apply to serve on ARPA Community Advisory Committee

FLINT, Mich.—December 6, 2022. Flint residents who are interested in serving on Flint’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Community Advisory Committee are invited to submit an application for consideration. Applications are due by 5 p.m. EST on Thursday, January 5, 2023. This committee is being formed to help...
FLINT, MI
The Center Square

Novi man sentenced for $423,435 unemployment fraud scheme

(The Center Square) – A Novi man was sentenced for trying to defraud Michigan and federal taxpayers of funds earmarked for unemployment assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Terrell Dwayne Mason, 40, was sentenced to 57 months in prison. U.S. District Judge Denise Page Hood also ordered Mason to pay the state of Michigan restitution for $423,435. According to court records, between April 2020 and continuing into February of 2021, Mason...
NOVI, MI
CBS Detroit

40 affordable housing units brought to Southwest Detroit after renovation of two apartment buildings

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Southwest Solutions announced that renovation is complete on two historic apartment buildings in Southwest Detroit, bringing 40 units of affordable housing to the city.The Savannah and Wilshire apartment buildings are located at 250 W. Grand Blvd. and 33 W. Grand Blvd.Neither of the 20-unit buildings have been renovated since the 1990s."The Hubbard-Richard neighborhood, like many others in Detroit, has experienced quite a renaissance over the past two decades," said Sean de Four, president and CEO of Southwest Solutions. "We're proud of role Southwest Solutions played in helping to kick start the revitalization...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
41K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy