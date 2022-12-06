Read full article on original website
Related
Exclusive: Report shows 6 ‘intrusions’ at Florida power stations
(NewsNation) — Just days after what officials are calling a “targeted” attack at two Duke Energy substations in North Carolina, NewsNation has obtained federal documents showing evidence of at least six other “intrusions” at Duke Energy substations in Florida. In September, Duke Energy Florida experienced...
Idaho murders: Former FBI special agent on white Hyundai
(NewsNation) — Idaho police are asking the public for help in locating a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was seen near the University of Idaho murder scene. The license plate is currently unknown, but investigators believe the occupant, or occupants, of the car may have “critical information to share regarding this case.”
How police are addressing mental health on the job
(NewsNation) — America’s law enforcement and first responders face substantial mental health challenges as a result of the nature of their jobs. By one estimate, law enforcement personnel face at least a 50% greater risk of suicide than the general population. In order to combat this problem, Wisconsin...
Arizona sheriff upset Biden won’t visit border towns
(NewsNation) — As the number of migrants arriving at the southern border continues to grow, at least one Arizona law enforcement official is expressing disappointment with President Joe Biden’s decision to not visit border communities during a planned visit to the state. Biden on Tuesday will visit the...
Georgia official reports short lines in Senate runoff
(NewsNation) — Georgia election officials said Tuesday’s runoff between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker featured short lines at polling places after more than 1.7 million voters cast ballots early. Gabe Sterling, chief operating officer for the Secretary of State’s Office, told “Rush Hour” that there...
Hawaii activates National Guard as volcano lava expands
(NewsNation) — Hawaii officials activated the state’s National Guard Tuesday as the threat of flowing lava worsened. According to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, the state’s Defense Department said on Dec. 5 that outgoing Gov. David Ige and Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara had activated 20 Hawaii National Guard service members to assist with traffic control and in other roles.
Lawyer: Oregon’s release of 200 defendants ‘rather extreme’
(NewsNation) — Local judges in Portland’s Multnomah County dismissed more than 200 defendants since February 2022 due to a shortage of public defenders. Oregon Live reports that the majority of these cases involved allegations of car thefts, people fleeing the police, or illegal possession of firearms. Some cases...
Video: Donkey rescued from Nevada mining hole
(NewsNation) — Deputies from one Nevada law enforcement agency had to perform a rescue mission on a donkey stuck in a 10-foot mining hole. According to officials with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a rural area outside Rhyolite, a town just about 10 miles east of the California border, on Dec. 1 at around 1 p.m. after a hiker had called in a report of a wild donkey trapped in a hole in an abandoned mine.
Restoring power in North Carolina could take until Thursday
RALEIGH, N.C. (NewsNation) — Power should be restored by Thursday morning to thousands of homes in a central North Carolina county that have been without electricity for several days after an attack on the electric grid, Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday. “I hope it’s earlier. I mean, people are...
Minnesota nurses strike avoided by tentative agreement
(NewsNation) — Multiple hospital systems reached a tentative agreement with the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA), calling off a planned strike. MNA announced the planned strike against what it calls unfair labor practices has been called off as “nurses prepare to vote on the tentative agreement.” If approved, new contracts would include unprecedented language detailing how the understaffing of bedside nurses would be handled.
Hospitals risk closure as COVID relief ends
(NewsNation) — As COVID-19 relief funds end, hospitals across the country are facing financial losses and some are on the brink of closure. The American Hospital Association says more than half of the nation’s hospitals are expected to be operating at a financial loss by the end of the year.
Police operation in Texas seeks to prevent ‘gotaways’ at border
(NewsNation) — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are now working in the Rio Grande valley alongside the Texas National Guard and U.S. Border Patrol in a first-of-its-kind specialized joint operation. It’s happening in conjunction with Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lonestar. Texas DPS Lt. Chris Olivarez says...
