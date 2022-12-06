ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlitt Arnouville
2d ago

whatever happened to the recall efforts on Latoya Cantrell?? once the tourism and businesses leave, the city will not survive, we have had 2 family members held by gun point on royal and in the Bywater area, relatives fm out town, refuse to visit due to the crime, very sad

Karen Sexton
1d ago

Interesting indeed because I moved from beautiful California to rural Louisiana to have peace. California is hemorrhaging people who are moving to states that they believe better align with their values. It will never ever be a utopia anywhere, but California is so bad I had to go.

Jeanne Barrera
1d ago

People are leaving because of houses being messed up from hurricanes and bad insurance plus rising light bills! Not because of COVID! Crime is everywhere!

Reply(5)
