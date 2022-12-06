Read full article on original website
Profiles of Inclusive Excellence Speaker Series: Faye Gary
The African American Alumni Association, in partnership with Case Western Reserve’s Office for Inclusion, Diversity and Equal Opportunity and African American Studies Minor, invites members of the Case Western Reserve University community to attend a Profiles of Inclusive Excellence event Thursday, Jan. 19, from 6 to 7 p.m. via Zoom.
5 strategies to consider adding to your study routine
Do you often find yourself browsing for videos that can simplify concepts from one of your lectures? Are highlighters a permanent fixture in your hand when preparing for exams?. Often, classroom instruction doesn’t match your particular learning preference (whether auditory, visual or hands-on), which can lead to miscomprehension or lack...
Steve Fening appointed an associate vice president for research
Steve Fening, a professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering and managing director of the Case-Coulter Translational Research Partnership, has been appointed as an associate vice president for research, with a focus on strategic partnerships. “Steve is proven leader who will help us achieve President Kaler’s ambitious goals,” said Michael...
Colleen Barker-Williamson, student leadership advisor, retires after three decades of service
Much has changed at Case Western Reserve University since July 1989, but there has been one constant: Colleen Barker-Williamson. Having started her time at CWRU as the assistant Director of Programs of the Thwing Center and now working as Director of the Office of Student Activities and Leadership (SAL), Barker-Williamson has dedicated all her time here in service of student groups and leaders. She has been a consistent pillar of support for students and through her work has ensured that CWRU students have the guidance and resources they need to create the most vibrant student life and campus culture possible. Her era of mentorship towards generations of students will come to an end this January as she retires.
RHA forum brings transparency and information about housing situation on campus
If you’ve been around campus recently, you’ve probably seen or heard news about developments in Case Western Reserve University’s residential life. From the construction happening around the South Residential Village (SRV) since the beginning of the semester, to the uncertainty last semester regarding the availability of upperclassman housing, campus living is on the forefront of students’ minds.
Mather Center creates interactive poster display in recognition of Global 16 Days Campaign
The Global 16 Days Campaign, initiated by the Center for Women’s Global Leadership, is a global call to action to end femicide. The initiative began Nov. 25 (International Day Against Violence Against Women) and ends Dec. 10 (International Human Rights Day). In recognition of the Global 16 Days Campaign,...
Kelvin Smith Library to offer extended overnight access for finals week
Kelvin Smith Library will be open 24 hours a day/seven days a week during the final exam period from Sunday, Dec. 11, to the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 21, for those with Case Western Reserve University IDs. The 24/7 access will require library patrons to move to the first floor at midnight.
Researchers Markowitz, Tyler elected fellows for 2022 class of National Academy of Inventors
Colon cancer pioneer and neural engineering innovator join nearly 20 others from Case Western Reserve in last decade on list. Case Western Reserve University researchers Sanford “Sandy” Markowitz and Dustin Tyler have been elected fellows of The National Academy of Inventors (NAI). The honor highlights the overall career and impact individual inventors have had in their field and society.
Learn about campus initiatives rooted in protecting human rights
When the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was adopted by the United Nations on Dec. 10, 1948, it laid out the inalienable rights all human beings have. These rights—agreed upon by countries around the world—include the freedom from discrimination, access to justice, right to education, and right to cultural, artistic, and scientific life.
Law’s Jaime Bouvie discusses her side hustle as instructor at the Crooked River Circus
Crooked River Circus showcases aerial arts and acrobatics in Cleveland. ideastream: Jaime Bouvier, associate professor at the School of Law, discussed her side hustle as a member and instructor at the Crooked River Circus. “I’ve realized I’m teaching the same thing everywhere,” Bouvier said. “I’m teaching a skill, and I’m teaching how to reach that skill, whether it’s writing or climbing up a silk or doing turns on a trapeze.”
PeopleSoft HCM to be unavailable early Sunday
Due to scheduled maintenance, PeopleSoft HCM will be unavailable Sunday, Dec. 11, from midnight to 4 a.m. ET. During this time, employees will be unable to view or update employee information, including entering updated personal information, entering time, approving time and viewing paychecks, in addition to other functionality. For assistance...
LTTE: Open letter to President Kaler from CWRU’s Students for Justice in Palestine
Case Western Reserve University’s Students for Justice in Palestine, alongside 13 different cosigning organizations, would like to issue a formal response to the email you sent to the campus community in regards to the Undergraduate Student Government passing Resolution 31-15. In your campus-wide address on Nov. 9, you declared...
Women’s soccer falls to JHU 2-1 in NCAA DIII championship game, concluding historic season
Last Sunday Dec. 4, the Case Western Reserve University women’s soccer team was one win away from their first NCAA Division III title. In their way stood the formidable second-ranked Johns Hopkins University (JHU), also seeking their first championship in program history. Unfortunately for the fourth-ranked Spartans, the Blue Jays tenacity and offensive pressure proved too much for CWRU. The Spartans fell 2-1, claiming the runner’s up trophy to cap off the most legendary season in CWRU women’s soccer history.
