LAS VEGAS — Matter Real Estate Group is entering the residential real estate market with the planned development of Vestra, a multifamily property situated within its 40-acre UnCommons mixed-use community in southwest Las Vegas. Vestra will feature 352 apartments in a mix of studio, one-bedroom/one-bath, two-bedroom/two-bath and three-bedroom/two-bath layouts...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO