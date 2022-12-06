Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in IowaKristen WaltersNorwalk, IA
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in Iowa
A major supermarket chain recently announced that it plans to build another new store location in Iowa. Read on to learn more. Earlier this week, the major grocery store chain Fareway announced that it plans to build another new supermarket in Norwalk, Iowa, at the corner of Highway 28 and Chatham Drive.
Des Moines Business Record
$10.5 million apartment project planned in Sherman Hill neighborhood
A Coralville developer is proposing the construction of a 47-unit apartment building at 610 16th St. in Des Moines. Materials on the building's exterior would include brick, metal panels and thermally broken aluminum glazing. Architectural rendering by Streamline Architects & Artisans. A Coralville-based development group is proposing the construction of...
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Neighborhood retail center on Des Moines' west side sold
Dragonfly Hospitality LLC, located in Irving, Texas, paid F&S Rosenberger LLC $686,755 for two undeveloped lots at 235 and 255 Adventureland Drive N.W. in Altoona. , real estate records show. The parcels are in an area where two hotels – Hampton Inn & Suites and Holiday Inn Express & Suites – are located. The transaction was recorded Nov. 29.
Iowa DOT Selling Affordable Surplus Furniture
(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation is planning a sale of affordable surplus office furniture at its main complex in Ames. The deal is scheduled for December 13 and 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The items on sale include File cabinets, tables, shelving units, and other office items....
Des Moines Business Record
Waukee city officials, developer remain mum about anchor tenant for proposed $90 million development
Waukee city officials and others remain tight-lipped about what retailer could anchor a $90 million development proposed on 48 acres west of Southeast Alice’s Road and about one block south of East Hickman Road. However, even though details about possible tenants in the proposed Waukee Towne Center (map at...
Iowa State Fair Bars Four Food Vendors
(Des Moines) The Iowa State Fair bars four popular food vendors from returning, saying they underreported sales. Hardenbrook Concessions, Pete’s Lemonade Shake Ups and Pete’s Ice Cream & Snow Cones, Dad’s Old-Fashioned Lemonade, and JR Services received termination letters from the fair. The vendors are accused of underreporting nearly 98-thousand dollars, resulting in a loss of sales tax for the state.
There goes another perfectly good cornfield
Like many small communities in Iowa, my hometown of Huxley is surrounded on all four sides by farmland. Recently, as I was heading out on Highway 69 to go to work in Des Moines, something caught my eye in the middle of a field on the south edge of town: a convoy of pickups and […] The post There goes another perfectly good cornfield appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Des Moines resident narrowly avoids online scam
DES MOINES, Iowa — With the holiday season in full swing, a usual Scrooge is back —holiday scammers. Des Moines resident, Judi Coppock decided to sell her late father's mobility scooter. She posted an ad online, using Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. After originally having no luck, someone finally reached out, But the would-be buyer set off some red flags, Coppock said.
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
KCCI.com
Longtime Des Moines business struggles to stay afloat
DES MOINES, Iowa — Eric Frangos was 7 years old when his dad openedJim's Coney Island on Des Moines' south side. "We've been here 51 years. It goes back quite a ways. The recipes are 100 years old," Eric Frangos said. But four decades later, Eric Frangos and his...
ourquadcities.com
Former Iowa NICU baby paying it forward with gifts of tiny hats
DES MOINES, Iowa — A central Iowa girl’s annual gift is a yearly reminder of exactly where she came from. Joanna Strong, along with her mom Lindsey, delivered handmade hats to NICU babies Tuesday afternoon at MercyOne hospital. Joanna was a NICU baby and she and her mom...
Des Moines Business Record
Project515 panelists discuss today's residential real estate sector
Interest rates for home mortgages are inching upward, pushing some potential homebuyers out of the market. Rates for new apartment and other rental projects are also on the rise, causing monthly rental rates to increase. But panelists on the Business Record’s recent virtual discussion about the residential real estate sector...
‘Gold kangaroo’ secretly hops into metro Red Kettle
DES MOINES, IOWA — A rare coin has made its way from Australia to a Salvation Army Red Kettle in the metro – but how it got there remains a secret. The Salvataion Army says a 2022 one-ounce gold kangaroo coin minted in Australia was dropped into a red kettle at a Hy-Vee on on […]
KCCI.com
'It's been a fun ride': Big Al's BBQ closes for dine-in customers at Adel location
ADEL, Iowa — Big Al's BBQ in Adel is closing its doors to dine-in customers. Restaurant owner Al Laudenica said it was a difficult decision, but one he officially made shortly before Thanksgiving. "The pull to get people to work for us is really tough," Laudenica said. "It's tough,...
iheart.com
City of Grimes to Install Temporary Stoplight at Busy Intersection
(Grimes, IA) -- The City of Grimes is planning to install a temporary stoplight at the intersection of SE 19th St and S James Street next year. Much of S James St will be reconstructed between 2025 and 2026, but in the meantime, a temporary stoplight will be installed the spring of next year. A permanent traffic signal will be installed after the reconstruction is complete, likely by 2026.
Large Iowa Lottery Prize Remains Unclaimed
(Clive, IA) — The Iowa lottery says a million dollar lottery ticket, purchased in Ames, remains unclaimed. The ticket was for the September 6th Mega Millions drawing. The winner has one year to claim their prize. The Iowa Lottery says there are several other unclaimed, large prizes, from tickets sold in Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Sheldon, and Dubuque.
Update: Wintry Weather System Forecast for Iowa on Thursday
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service in Des Moines is forecasting a slight chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain before noon, on Thursday, and then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow between noon and 3pm, then rain likely after 3:00 p.m. The forecast high temperature on Thursday is 40-degrees,...
Lawsuit: Black Waukee students forced to sit in back of bus after dispute on band trip
Three Black Waukee high school students were told to ride home from a 2021 band trip in the back of a school bus after a white parent chaperone allegedly instigated an altercation with them that turned physical, according to a recently filed lawsuit and other documents. The incident with the Northwest High School students followed […] The post Lawsuit: Black Waukee students forced to sit in back of bus after dispute on band trip appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WOWT
Pilot dies in southwest Iowa plane crash
DES MOINES, Neb. (WOWT) - A pilot was killed after his plane hit a power line while taking off from an Iowa airport on Monday. The Iowa Department of Public Safety told 6 News that the Ercoupe aircraft took off at 12:38 p.m. from Corning Municipal Airport in Adams County — about halfway between Des Moines and Omaha.
KCCI.com
Thousands of Dallas County residents given the wrong voter registration card
ADEL, Iowa — A technical glitch resulted in thousands of voter registration cards going to the wrong people in Dallas County. "I was expecting to get a new voter registration card and when I opened it up it had somebody else's name inside," said Quenten Meyer. Meyer opened his...
